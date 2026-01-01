PromptQL connects to the team’s tools. The wiki holds the definitions and context used to answer questions.

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Cisco People: systems, shared AI workspace, and people Illustrative architecture. Workday core HR, talent and compensation; Phenom recruiting; ServiceNow HR services; and unspecified learning and analytics systems connect through governed data and API access to the PromptQL AI app. Leaders and managers ask questions and receive dashboards and analysis. A single continuous contribution arrow runs from leaders and managers, visibly through the lower-right corner of the PromptQL box, into the shared wiki as proposed updates. A separate horizontally centered arrow points up from the wiki to PromptQL. PromptQL uses reviewed context from that wiki. Cisco's platform team performs Wiki Ops to review and curate it. Arrows show logical relationships, not data replication. 01 / CONNECTED SYSTEMS Existing HR data & tools 02 / SHARED AI WORKSPACE One app, with shared context 03 / PEOPLE Business users & builders PROMPTQL WORKSPACE GOVERNED ACCESS QUESTIONS & ANSWERS CONTRIBUTE CONTEXT SHARED CONTEXT REVIEW & CURATE Core HR · talent · compensation Recruiting HR service desk Other people systems Learning · people analytics User-scoped data & context access Leaders & managers Questions & analysis Shared wiki Definitions · policies · business rules Reviewed definitions & context Cisco platform team Wiki Ops Review & curate shared context