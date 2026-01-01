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CUSTOMER STORIES / CISCO PEOPLE & COMMUNITIES

Cisco’s people data.
Answers for its leaders.

Cisco’s platform team is using PromptQL to help leaders ask questions about headcount, attrition, and team structure.

Book a people data demo See how it works
AI-generated design concept of Prasun Kumar and Chelsea Conforti standing in an imagined Cisco office; not an authentic photograph.
Prasun KumarDirector, Software EngineeringChelsea ConfortiLeader, Enterprise People Analytics
AI powered BI and reporting for our leaders would have taken quarters of work to set up - maintaining shared context and adhering to security requirements are big bottlenecks. PromptQL took only weeks to set up. I now focus on business outcomes instead of technical delivery.
Prasun KumarDirector, Software Engineering, Cisco
CISCO PEOPLE & COMMUNITIES
THE CHALLENGE

People data is spread
across systems.

Leaders need answers about their teams, but the data sits in different systems. Definitions can differ too. Cisco’s platform team connects the data, maintains shared definitions, and sets access rules so leaders can ask follow-up questions without requesting a new report.

01 / THE PLATFORM

Existing systems.
Shared definitions.

PromptQL connects to the team’s tools. The wiki holds the definitions and context used to answer questions.

Scroll across to see the full architecture
Cisco People: systems, shared AI workspace, and peopleIllustrative architecture. Workday core HR, talent and compensation; Phenom recruiting; ServiceNow HR services; and unspecified learning and analytics systems connect through governed data and API access to the PromptQL AI app. Leaders and managers ask questions and receive dashboards and analysis. A single continuous contribution arrow runs from leaders and managers, visibly through the lower-right corner of the PromptQL box, into the shared wiki as proposed updates. A separate horizontally centered arrow points up from the wiki to PromptQL. PromptQL uses reviewed context from that wiki. Cisco's platform team performs Wiki Ops to review and curate it. Arrows show logical relationships, not data replication.01 / CONNECTED SYSTEMSExisting HR data & tools02 / SHARED AI WORKSPACEOne app, with shared context03 / PEOPLEBusiness users & buildersPROMPTQL WORKSPACEGOVERNED ACCESSQUESTIONS & ANSWERSCONTRIBUTE CONTEXTSHARED CONTEXTREVIEW & CURATECore HR · talent · compensationRecruitingHR service deskOther people systemsLearning · people analyticsUser-scoped data &context accessLeaders &managersQuestions & analysisShared wikiDefinitions · policies · business rulesReviewed definitions & contextCisco platform teamWiki OpsReview & curate shared context
Data, questions & reviewed context Context contributions & review

Users suggest context through PromptQL. The platform team reviews updates to the shared wiki.

PHASE 1 / CURRENT

Workforce dashboards.
Follow-up questions.

01

Dashboards for leaders

View headcount, attrition, and team structure using shared metric definitions.

02

Follow-up analysis

Ask what changed and why. Bring in a colleague to check the context, then save the analysis.

People analyticsSample data
HeadcountLast 6 months
Active employees2,480
Open roles86
Shared definitions · User access rules
What drove the change in headcount from April to September?Ask a follow-up about the selected chart.
POWERED BY PROMPTQL

People Analytics.
The art of the possible.

People Analytics powered by PromptQL helps customers bring workforce data and shared context together to plan changes, support employees, and prepare for what comes next.

Restrict sensitive employee data to authorized users. HR reviews any recommendations before decisions or outreach.

02 / SETUP & ROLLOUT

Turnkey setup.
Built to grow with the team.

Connect the data. Work together to capture context. Keep it up to date as more people join.

Time to Value
  1. 01
    CONNECT YOUR DATA

    Turnkey setup

    Use PromptQL’s data connectors to connect existing systems and set access rules, with FDE support.

  2. 02
    WORK WITH YOUR TEAM

    Capture context together

    Bring colleagues into the conversation. Capture definitions and business rules in the shared wiki so everyone can reuse them.

  3. 03
    INITIAL ROLLOUT

    150people

    Workforce dashboards and follow-up analysis for the first group of users.

    First
  4. 04
    NEXT WAVE

    A few thousandpeople

    Bring more teams in, using the same shared context and access rules.

    Next
Easy to govern. FDE support when you need it.

Review context updates, manage access, and keep the platform current as the team’s work changes.

TRY PROMPTQL

Connect your data.
Ask with your team.

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