Plan an organizational change
Compare the old and new structures. Identify affected teams, policy differences, and work that needs a new owner.Try in Playground
Cisco’s platform team is using PromptQL to help leaders ask questions about headcount, attrition, and team structure.
AI powered BI and reporting for our leaders would have taken quarters of work to set up - maintaining shared context and adhering to security requirements are big bottlenecks. PromptQL took only weeks to set up. I now focus on business outcomes instead of technical delivery.
Leaders need answers about their teams, but the data sits in different systems. Definitions can differ too. Cisco’s platform team connects the data, maintains shared definitions, and sets access rules so leaders can ask follow-up questions without requesting a new report.
PromptQL connects to the team’s tools. The wiki holds the definitions and context used to answer questions.
View headcount, attrition, and team structure using shared metric definitions.
Ask what changed and why. Bring in a colleague to check the context, then save the analysis.
People Analytics powered by PromptQL helps customers bring workforce data and shared context together to plan changes, support employees, and prepare for what comes next.
Compare the old and new structures. Identify affected teams, policy differences, and work that needs a new owner.Try in Playground
Draft an onboarding plan using the team’s projects, tools, and documentation. Ask the manager to check it.Try in Playground
Compare the team’s skills with upcoming work. Suggest training or hiring options for the manager to review.Try in Playground
Compare HR, payroll, recruiting, and finance records. Show why totals differ and which definitions each system uses.Try in Playground
Find recurring questions in HR tickets and employee feedback. Suggest changes to the relevant help articles.Try in Playground
List the work, systems, and approvals affected by a departure. Draft a handoff plan for the team to review.Try in Playground
Restrict sensitive employee data to authorized users. HR reviews any recommendations before decisions or outreach.
Connect the data. Work together to capture context. Keep it up to date as more people join.
Use PromptQL’s data connectors to connect existing systems and set access rules, with FDE support.
Bring colleagues into the conversation. Capture definitions and business rules in the shared wiki so everyone can reuse them.
Workforce dashboards and follow-up analysis for the first group of users.First
Bring more teams in, using the same shared context and access rules.Next
Extend people workflows across Cisco.Goal
Review context updates, manage access, and keep the platform current as the team’s work changes.