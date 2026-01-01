Bigger questions, bigger bets.

Excedr’s knowledge stopped being a record of past work and became a tool for deciding what’s next. PromptQL pulls together what finance, sales, and partnerships each know, then uses it to push back on Jon’s ideas. The challenges aren’t based on generic best practices. They’re grounded in how Excedr actually runs.

That gave Excedr more conviction in its bets. With repetitive work out of the way, the team could chase bigger ideas. What once felt out of reach became the next move.