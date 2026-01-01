Excedr case study. Read now
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CUSTOMER STORIES / EXCEDR

Not just new workflows,
New possibilities

Excedr spent 15 years building a lab-equipment leasing business. With PromptQL, its team stopped piecing that knowledge together and started building on it. Now it’s building an AI-native company on that foundation, turning shared knowledge into better decisions, reusable workflows, and new possibilities.

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It almost feels like a refounding moment.
Jon CheeCo-founder & CEO, Excedr
THE CHALLENGE

Running the business.
Or building what comes next?

Excedr helps life-science companies get the lab equipment they need. But connecting sales conversations, financial analysis, and years of tribal knowledge was its own job. Founder and CEO Jon could see the whole business, but that view lived in his head. Every handoff meant bringing others up to speed first. Time went into rebuilding what the company already knew instead of acting on it.

01 / WORKING TOGETHER

When context is shared,
execution stops starting over.

With PromptQL, the finance, sales and legal teams all collaborate alongside AI in the same workspace. Instead of researching separately and reconciling later, they question assumptions, add what they know, and move the decision forward together. They could make better decisions, faster, with the full weight of the company’s experience behind them.

02 / CAPACITY COMES BACK

The point isn’t to do more busywork.
It’s to stop being consumed by it.

Repeated tasks become workflows and are delegated to AI. Follow-through is captured where the work happens. What one person builds becomes a starting point for the next. The team gets room to take on work it could not get to before.

CONTENT OPERATIONS

Busywork stops owning the week

Nick built a podcast control tower for production, social assets, and distribution. Jon says podcast work dropped from about 75% of Nick’s week to less than 5%, freeing him for projects he’s wanted to pursue for years.

RecordProduceDistribute
TEAM COORDINATION

Follow-through without the chase

The context is already there. Agreements and next steps stay attached to the work, so fewer meetings and no rehashing. Sasha uses a recurring bot to prep her 1:1s straight from Peach instead of reconstructing this week's to-dos.

DiscussRememberFollow up
LEARNING TOGETHER

Contagious wins

At the weekly AI show-and-tell, the team shares and adapts each other’s workflows. An unlock in one part of the business inspires ideas elsewhere. The impact becomes exponential.

BuildShareAdapt

Same page, from page one.

They can see what I know now and I can see what they know. We’re all on the same page.
EmiliaSenior Financial Analyst, Excedr

Emilia used to disappear into her “underwriting hole,” then bring the analysis back to colleagues. Now the team collaborates from the start, questioning and improving the analysis together. That means fewer meetings just to gather feedback, and more time to move the decision forward.

The Excedr team together at the PromptQL office.
03 / A DIFFERENT CEILING

Not just faster answers.
Questions they hadn’t thought to ask.

PromptQL became a thought partner, not just a way to finish tasks. It connected insights from across Excedr, challenged assumptions, and helped the team see new opportunities.

Bigger questions, bigger bets.

Excedr’s knowledge stopped being a record of past work and became a tool for deciding what’s next. PromptQL pulls together what finance, sales, and partnerships each know, then uses it to push back on Jon’s ideas. The challenges aren’t based on generic best practices. They’re grounded in how Excedr actually runs.

That gave Excedr more conviction in its bets. With repetitive work out of the way, the team could chase bigger ideas. What once felt out of reach became the next move.

We were always ambitious people, but now we can actually get it done.
Jon CheeCo-founder & CEO, Excedr

In use at

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BUILDING AN AI-NATIVE COMPANY

What changed
with PromptQL.

Excedr’s shift to AI-native wasn’t simply about doing existing tasks faster. It was about making AI a collaborator in how the company works. In PromptQL, the team works through problems with AI grounded in the company’s accumulated knowledge, while people bring their expertise and judgment. AI becomes part of the process from the start, not a separate tool consulted along the way.

01

The team decides together

Finance, sales, and legal now review underwriting alongside AI in one workspace, combining their knowledge before a decision is made.

02

Capacity comes back to the team

Repeated work becomes reusable workflows. Colleagues share what they build, so less time goes into coordination and more into work they could not reach before.

03

Bigger ideas become achievable

With knowledge from across the business in the conversation, the team can challenge assumptions, make more confident bets, and pursue ideas that once felt out of reach.

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What could your team build
if it had the capacity?

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