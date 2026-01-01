Instacart now moves
at the speed of its questions.
Making self-serve analytics real at petabyte scale
With PromptQL, Instacart teams began exploring questions they used to let go. An answer could lead to a new question they could look into themselves.
The challenge: capturing context
We tried 3 things.
None of them worked.
Instacart wanted teams to answer their own questions without waiting on the data team. But AI tools struggled to apply the business rules that made those answers reliable. Instacart tried three ways to give AI the context it needed.
Private notes and tools
Individuals kept what they knew in personal tools or notes that colleagues couldn’t build on.
A separate context team
A separate team maintained context away from the work where the gaps showed up.
Documentation that went stale
People kept treating docs as authoritative after the business rules they described had changed.
The Platform
Shared context
where teams work
Instacart teams can ask PromptQL questions in Slack using data they already have permission to see. When a question needs more context, a colleague can join the same analysis and pick up where the team left off.
Self-Serve Analytics
Ask the data directly.
Explore new questions.
Instacart’s Specialized Vendor Services team used PromptQL to break down retailer order issues by type and share the results in Slack. Teams can ask in plain language and follow up on what they find without writing SQL or waiting on the data team for each new question.
Building Trust
Flag an answer.
Fix the definition together.
It was easier to ask. Teams still needed a way to fix an answer that looked wrong. PromptQL can say when it’s unsure, and users can flag an answer that looks off. A data expert can join the same analysis, check the logic, and save a verified correction in the shared wiki. PromptQL can use that rule to answer related questions from other teams. Better answers give teams a reason to ask more, learn more, and unlock more potential across the business.
Security and Governance
Broader access to AI.
Same data permissions.
Working in the same conversation didn’t mean everyone had the same data access. Instacart employees sign in with their company account and need Snowflake access to use PromptQL. For each request, the data layer enforces the requester’s permissions, and PromptQL’s audit log records who asked. That lets Instacart bring more teams onto PromptQL without changing who can access the underlying data.
Rollout
A focused pilot.
A simpler path to scale.
Instacart started with one data domain. People asked questions they were already trying to answer. No one had to change how they worked. As more teams came on, PromptQL's context and wiki grew with them. Teams used the data they had access to, checked answers with colleagues, and shared findings where they normally do.
Weekly activityIllustrative data
|Week
|Active users
|Bots created
|Multiplayer tags
|Week 1
|90
|120
|27
|Week 2
|145
|139
|31
|Week 3
|178
|151
|46
|Week 4
|186
|239
|49
|Week 5
|190
|251
|104
|Week 6
|212
|330
|112
|Week 7
|226
|352
|166
In use at
Try PromptQL