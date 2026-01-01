Example question “What drove the spike in wrong-item orders?”

Instacart’s PromptQL architecture This illustrative Slack mockup shows a fictional employee asking Chai about a spike in wrong-item orders. Chai runs in Instacart’s AWS account and applies the asking user’s permissions when querying Snowflake through a read-only connection. Medusa supplies SQL for defined metrics. People review and save useful guidance in the shared PromptQL wiki, and Chai uses it on future questions. People review and save Chai reuses on future questions Question Only data you’re authorized to see Read-only SQL Metric SQL Runs in Instacart’s AWS account # ask-chai Maya Ellis 10:24 AM @Chai What drove the spike in wrong-item orders? Chai Powered by PromptQL Snowflake Instacart’s data warehouse Shared context PromptQL wiki Medusa Instacart’s metric definitions Instacart’s PromptQL architecture This illustrative Slack mockup shows a fictional employee asking Chai about a spike in wrong-item orders. Chai runs in Instacart’s AWS account and applies the asking user’s permissions when querying Snowflake through a read-only connection. Medusa supplies SQL for defined metrics. People review and save useful guidance in the shared PromptQL wiki, and Chai uses it on future questions. People review and save Chai reuses on future questions Question Only data you’re authorized to see Read-only SQL Metric SQL Runs in Instacart’s AWS account # ask-chai Maya Ellis 10:24 AM @Chai What drove the spike in wrong-item orders? Chai Powered by PromptQL Shared context PromptQL wiki Snowflake Data warehouse Medusa Metric definitions