01 / DAILY OPERATIONS

One view of the work.

Fewer things to chase.

PromptQL brings PRMT’s client work into one view, so the team can see what needs attention without piecing the picture together across spreadsheets and separate platforms. They can ask what is missing, understand the context, and act on the next step.

Onboarding is one example. PRMT built a command center in PromptQL to track the equipment, accounts, and application access a new hire needs, so the team can see what is ready before day one.