Why is it called PromptQL?

People assume "PromptQL" is the name of an AI you talk to. It's actually the name of the infrastructure underneath for the multiplayer AI and workspace you build.

Please don't name your AI - PromptQL, give it a name, an avatar and eventually once the wiki is mature, it'll start to have your team's identity!

For example, if your company is called Northwind, you could call your AI: Boreas.

The name is boring, because it's plumbing

PromptQL sits a level below the thing your team talks to every day. PromptQL is batteries-included background infrastructure — models, secure data access, tools, and a self-building context layer, all handled. What sits on top is yours: your AI, with your company's name, your company's knowledge, and an identity that belongs to you.

A year ago this was what our landing page looked like:

When you build on PromptQL, the choices that matter stay with you:

Your models. Choose from the frontier models we support, or connect your own.

Your data. Connect your sources where they live. Nothing gets copied out.

Your context. Your team builds the shared knowledge, skills, and semantic layer as you work — portable, future-proof, and owned by you. If you ever leave, it goes with you.

Your name. Name the AI after your company. That's the one everyone sees.

PromptQL at its core is an AI analyst that works with multiple data sources and tools, and that's how it wins its spot in your team. Once you have PromptQL in your shared threads, you'll want it to be there. The name PromptQL is a nod to SQL and GraphQL, query languages that came before it!