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PromptQL at Ai4

Booth #356 | Las Vegas, NV | August 11-13

Accurate AI is Here

Stop by our booth to meet PromptQL – custom AI with near-perfect accuracy. Learn how PromptQL lets you build reasoning AI that is specialized to your business – achieving near-100% accuracy for analysis and automation.

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Mark your calendars!

Join Rajoshi Ghosh, PromptQL's Chief Ecosystem Officer/Founder, for her talk, Why AI Investments Fail: The Accuracy Trap from Missing Tribal Knowledge.

When? August 13th at 2:10 PM

Where? MGM Grand Las Vegas

You don't want to miss this…

Stop by booth #356 to:

See live demos solving real enterprise challenges

Explore case studies from Fortune 100 companies

Meet our team of experts who deliver production-ready solutions

Pick up some coveted neon swag, of course

Come say hi to

Rajoshi Ghosh

Rajoshi Ghosh

Chief Ecosystem Officer/Founder

Lili Riahi

Lili Riahi

Field Marketing Manager

Cade Lau

Cade Lau

Product Advocate

Brandon Martin

Brandon Martin

Director, Engineering

Tobi Ogunnaike

Tobi Ogunnaike

Applied AI Engineer

Learn how we make data access easier for

Open AI
Siemens
Airbus
General Mills
Fujitsu
Hitachi
Fanatics
Bank BRI
Atlassian
NASA
Open AI
Siemens
Airbus
General Mills
Fujitsu
Hitachi
Fanatics
Bank BRI
Atlassian
NASA
Open AI
Siemens
Airbus
General Mills
Fujitsu
Hitachi
Fanatics
Bank BRI
Atlassian
NASA