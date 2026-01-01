PromptQL at Ai4
Booth #356 | Las Vegas, NV | August 11-13
Accurate AI is Here
Stop by our booth to meet PromptQL – custom AI with near-perfect accuracy. Learn how PromptQL lets you build reasoning AI that is specialized to your business – achieving near-100% accuracy for analysis and automation.
Mark your calendars!
Join Rajoshi Ghosh, PromptQL's Chief Ecosystem Officer/Founder, for her talk, Why AI Investments Fail: The Accuracy Trap from Missing Tribal Knowledge.
When? August 13th at 2:10 PM
Where? MGM Grand Las Vegas
You don't want to miss this…
Stop by booth #356 to:
See live demos solving real enterprise challenges
Explore case studies from Fortune 100 companies
Meet our team of experts who deliver production-ready solutions
Pick up some coveted neon swag, of course
Come say hi to
Rajoshi Ghosh
Chief Ecosystem Officer/Founder
Lili Riahi
Field Marketing Manager
Cade Lau
Product Advocate
Brandon Martin
Director, Engineering
Tobi Ogunnaike
Applied AI Engineer
Rajoshi Ghosh
Chief Ecosystem Officer/Founder
Lili Riahi
Field Marketing Manager
Cade Lau
Product Advocate
Brandon Martin
Director, Engineering
Tobi Ogunnaike
Applied AI Engineer