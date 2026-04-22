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PromptQL at
Google Next

Apr 22–24, 2026

Booth 3417

Las Vegas, NV

Accurate AI is here

Stop by our booth to see PromptQL in action – the AI analyst that eliminates your analytics bottleneck while solving the "confidently wrong" problem that plagues most AI tools.

Trusted by

Open AI
Siemens
Airbus
General Mills
Fujitsu
Hitachi
Fanatics
Bank BRI
Atlassian
NASA
Open AI
Siemens
Airbus
General Mills
Fujitsu
Hitachi
Fanatics
Bank BRI
Atlassian
NASA
Open AI
Siemens
Airbus
General Mills
Fujitsu
Hitachi
Fanatics
Bank BRI
Atlassian
NASA

Stop by booth #3417 to:

See it in action

Demos tackling real enterprise analytics challenges

Learn from proven results

Customer stories from Fortune 100 companies solving bottlenecks at scale

Meet the team

Connect with our AI experts

Grab some swag

Because who doesn't love neon?

Book a booth demo

Come say hi to

Brandon Martin

Brandon Martin

Director, Engineering

Zack Alspaugh

Zack Alspaugh

Director, Revenue Marketing

Brandon Liao

Brandon Liao

Business Development Representative

Arjun Davé

Arjun Davé

Strategic Account Executive

Brian Walter

Brian Walter

Forward Deployed Engineer

Madison Gerchow

Madison Gerchow

Field Marketing Manager

Timon Smith

Timon Smith

Strategic Account Executive

Jakob Prince

Jakob Prince

Business Development Representative

Eric Nelson

Eric Nelson

Forward Deployed Engineer