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LIVE SESSION
Mark your calendars!
Join Tanmai Gopal, for their Lightning Session talk at re:Invent, Fixing AI’s Confidently Wrong Problem in the Enterprise.
December 3rd at 2:00 PM
Partner Experience Pavilion inside The Venetian, Las Vegas
Tanmai Gopal
CEO, PromptQL
Stop by booth #1733 to:
See it in action
Demos tackling real enterprise analytics challenges
Learn from proven results
Customer stories from Fortune 100 companies solving bottlenecks at scale
Meet the team
Connect with our AI experts
Grab some swag
Because who doesn't love neon?
Book a booth demo
Come say hi to
Tanmai Gopal
CEO
Suku Krishnaraj
President & COO
Rajoshi Ghosh
Chief Ecosystem Officer
Asawari Samant
VP, Product Marketing
Ellie Ebrahimi
VP, Marketing
Mike Walsh
VP, Sales
Adam Malone
Director, Forward Deployed Engineering
Brandon Martin
Director, Engineering
Rob Dominguez
Engineering Manager
Srini Sankar
Forward Deployed Engineer
Lili Riahi
Field Marketing Manager
Madison Gerchow
Field Marketing Manager
Garrett Reis
AI Strategist
Timon Smith
AI Strategist
Jakob Prince
Product Advocate
Cade Lau
Product Advocate
Tanmai Gopal
CEO