PromptQL Logo
PromptQL Logo
Sign in

PromptQL at
AWS re:Invent

Dec 1-4, 2025

Booth 1733

Las Vegas, NV

Accurate AI is here

Stop by our booth to see PromptQL in action – the AI analyst that eliminates your analytics bottleneck while solving the "confidently wrong" problem that plagues most AI tools.

Trusted by

Open AI
Siemens
Airbus
General Mills
Fujitsu
Hitachi
Fanatics
Bank BRI
Atlassian
NASA
Open AI
Siemens
Airbus
General Mills
Fujitsu
Hitachi
Fanatics
Bank BRI
Atlassian
NASA
Open AI
Siemens
Airbus
General Mills
Fujitsu
Hitachi
Fanatics
Bank BRI
Atlassian
NASA

LIVE SESSION

Mark your calendars!

Join Tanmai Gopal, for their Lightning Session talk at re:Invent, Fixing AI’s Confidently Wrong Problem in the Enterprise.

December 3rd at 2:00 PM

Partner Experience Pavilion inside The Venetian, Las Vegas

Tanmai Gopal

Tanmai Gopal

CEO, PromptQL

Stop by booth #1733 to:

See it in action

Demos tackling real enterprise analytics challenges

Learn from proven results

Customer stories from Fortune 100 companies solving bottlenecks at scale

Meet the team

Connect with our AI experts

Grab some swag

Because who doesn't love neon?

Book a booth demo

Come say hi to

Tanmai Gopal

Tanmai Gopal

CEO

Suku Krishnaraj

Suku Krishnaraj

President & COO

Rajoshi Ghosh

Rajoshi Ghosh

Chief Ecosystem Officer

Asawari Samant

Asawari Samant

VP, Product Marketing

Ellie Ebrahimi

Ellie Ebrahimi

VP, Marketing

Mike Walsh

Mike Walsh

VP, Sales

Adam Malone

Adam Malone

Director, Forward Deployed Engineering

Brandon Martin

Brandon Martin

Director, Engineering

Rob Dominguez

Rob Dominguez

Engineering Manager

Srini Sankar

Srini Sankar

Forward Deployed Engineer

Lili Riahi

Lili Riahi

Field Marketing Manager

Madison Gerchow

Madison Gerchow

Field Marketing Manager

Garrett Reis

Garrett Reis

AI Strategist

Timon Smith

Timon Smith

AI Strategist

Jakob Prince

Jakob Prince

Product Advocate

Cade Lau

Cade Lau

Product Advocate