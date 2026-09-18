Decision Bots 101: Convert Data to Decisions to Action with Jev

TypeSafe.ai launched Jev, a new way to turn context into decisions. Jev takes your context and outputs decision probabilities directly, without generating text or code.

In this hands-on workshop, hosted by PromptQL, we show how to build decision bots with Jev for real-world goals. You break a goal into the decisions behind it, connect those decisions into a workflow, and then act using the probabilities Jev returns.

By the end, you will have built a working decision bot and seen how to set one up to run 24x7 so it keeps making decisions for you around the clock.