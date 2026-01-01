An AI analyst built for real business decisions

If you’re an operator, your day is basically a stream of decisions, high frequency decisions, maybe every hour based on what’s happening right now. And the questions never stop. Drive-thru time spiked yesterday. What’s causing the bottleneck compared to other locations in the area? Rains forecasted tomorrow. How should I adjust my driver incentive spend? I’ve got 30 open trades to resolve. Which one should I prioritize first? You don’t need a dashboard that looks nice to solve this. You need answers you can trust fast so that you can act.

But the bottleneck when you try to do this is always the same. The data is not ready for you. You don’t know where the data is. The data isn’t clean. It’s not prepped. The semantics are not clear and so on and so forth. Whether humans do it or you slap AI on it, the bottleneck is always the same. PromptQL fixes this.

PromptQL is the trusted AI analyst for high frequency decision-making. It connects to disparate data sources across your company, warehouses, databases, BI tools, spreadsheets, APIs, and no data prep is required to get started. No month-long semantic layer project or big bang centralization effort to get going. But the real unlock isn’t just querying federated data. It’s trust. Most AI systems when you connect it to so many different sources will still give you an answer even when they’re uncertain because they’re optimized to respond. PromptQL operates differently. PromptQL can tell you when it’s wrong or when it doesn’t know.

And so when a question depends on missing definitions or ambiguous logic or conflicting sources, PromptQL doesn’t guess. It escalates then and there to the right expert on your behalf. Maybe the district manager who owns drive-through benchmarks, the city ops lead who defines incentive tiers or the settlements lead who knows how to prioritize. The expert then comes in and tells PromptQL exactly what to do, the correct definition of the right logic and that immediately solves your problem. This makes you happy because even though AI didn’t answer your question, your job got done. And in the background, PromptQL does something really powerful. That expert steering that just happened, PromptQL captures that knowledge into an operational language wiki. Quite literally a Wikipedia of your organization that AI and humans maintain together. So the next time when someone asks a question that benefits from these teachings, PromptQL can answer correctly instantly. Over time, this creates a compounding effect. Each interaction makes a system more accurate for more people across more data. And this starts to happen at a scale that’s massively increasing. Just think about all the conversation that’s already happening between operators and experts today. Imagine if all of that was constantly improving and teaching AI. That’s what PromptQL gives to your team. A trusted AI analyst that can deliver accuracy in the high-speed, nuanced, and at scale chaos. That is your everyday reality.