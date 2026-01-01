Persona-driven engagement strategy using PromptQL

What's discussed in the video

Hi, my name is Suku Krishna Raj and I run go-to-market here at Prompt Give Out. What if I asked you, do you know which personas are engaging in your opportunities and are they engaging at the right time? Is it too late? How many of your sales reps are failing to do this step? What marketing activities are causing these personas to engage with us? And ultimately, what should I do more of and what should I do less of? Which campaigns are resonating, which campaigns are not? This is a very common question for a go-to-market leader and very difficult to achieve. Try and engage your analyst team and data science team to give you this answer instantly. Let me show you a way of how you can get this at the tip of your fingers. I actually do these investigations on a daily basis. So I'm aware of the decisions that I want to make that given day, not a week later, not a month later. Instant. I will show you a way of achieving that. What you're seeing here is the PromptQL console. And let me walk you through the types of questions I will ask you and how it responds back to me. On the left is a natural language based investigation that I can do with PromptQL. On the right is the artifacts that it's generating as it goes along. I'll start with how many different personas to be engaged in deals of different sizes, sub-fifty, sub-hundred, and over-hundred. It goes in. It tells me exactly which tables it's querying, and it gives me the artifacts here, deal size personas. You can see that practitioner, executive buyer, and technical decision makers are engaging with us at different deal sizes and the number of deals and the distribution there. What activities, either marketing or sales, are causing these personas to engage with us? In other words, can you tell me accurately what we should do more often, what we should do less of, right? Don't throw a bunch of data at me. Just tell me exactly what I should be doing. It goes in. It does the engagement analysis. It tells me what channels have caused these personas to engage and what to do more of and what to do less of. Organic search, content syndication, farm fields. Yay. Generic sales generated activities, low engagement counts. Don't do those things. Now, can you aggregate all of this data by deal size and persona type and provide an executive summary for me? It goes in. If you look at all of these different artifacts, channel effectiveness by persona, most effective activities for winning deals, Engaging personas and by deal size because the campaigns vary. It's telling me what campaigns are resonating for a given deal size and the personas and across technical decision maker practitioner and executive buyer. So as I go along, can you add what one thing to the more of and what one thing not to do in the executive summary? It shows me an enhanced executive summary for executive buyers. organic search, targeted email campaigns, avoid genetic contact form submissions that show minimal conversion. So for practitioners, targeted email campaigns, et cetera. So it took me less than 5 minutes to get to this analysis. Now, you can only imagine how I can actually go further and investigate who is my most successful rep and what are they doing that everyone else should emulate. What marketing campaigns has really knocked it out of the park and how do I actually scale that? So there is a there is a querying of the data plus the reasoning and the intelligence. So it's not that data that it's throwing at me. It's actually the insights, the insights that I need to make my business move, make my business grow, and it is accurate, reliable, and there is no hallucination in prompt give out. So I really want you to try it out. Reach out back to us at PromptQL.