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PromptQL Quickstart

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See exactly how PromptQL works for your business.

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Getting started with PromptQL is fast and simple. In this quickstart, we'll walk you through how to go from project setup to asking complex questions — and even building automations — in just minutes.
You'll see how to:
  • Navigate the PromptQL console and open your project.
  • Ask natural language questions in the playground chat.
  • Review a transparent query plan that shows exactly how PromptQL interprets your request.
  • Inspect the actual Python and SQL code running against your data.
  • View results as tables, charts, or text—complete with a reliability score so you can judge accuracy.
  • Provide feedback and corrections that improve responses over time.
  • Turn your work into automations that run on demand or on a schedule.
PromptQL makes it easy to bridge the gap between natural questions and executable workflows. Whether you're exploring data, validating results, or automating repeatable tasks, this quickstart will help you get up and running.

What's discussed in the video

Getting started with PromptQL is straightforward. You'll be asking complex questions and building automations in minutes, not hours. Whenever you open a project, you land in the playground. It's a chat interface where you ask questions like which enterprise deals are at risk this quarter. Prompt QL then responds with a query plan, which is a plain language breakdown of exactly how it'll process your request. You can even click the pencil icon to edit it. Then Prom QL executes the plan against Jordana. You can expand this section to see the actual code it's running and verify exactly how it's querying your data. The result appears as an artifact right in the conversation, tables, texts, or even visualizations, along with the reliability score showing how competent it is, so you can judge accuracy at a glance. When you correct something or give feedback, PromptQL learns. You can also ask it to build automations, which are reusable workflows that run regularly or whenever you need them. Everything happens in this conversational interface that gets smarter with every interaction.