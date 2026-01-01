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PromptQL Quickstart
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See exactly how PromptQL works for your business.
Book demo
- Navigate the PromptQL console and open your project.
- Ask natural language questions in the playground chat.
- Review a transparent query plan that shows exactly how PromptQL interprets your request.
- Inspect the actual Python and SQL code running against your data.
- View results as tables, charts, or text—complete with a reliability score so you can judge accuracy.
- Provide feedback and corrections that improve responses over time.
- Turn your work into automations that run on demand or on a schedule.
What's discussed in the video
Getting started with PromptQL is straightforward. You'll be asking complex questions and building automations in minutes, not hours. Whenever you open a project, you land in the playground. It's a chat interface where you ask questions like which enterprise deals are at risk this quarter. Prompt QL then responds with a query plan, which is a plain language breakdown of exactly how it'll process your request. You can even click the pencil icon to edit it. Then Prom QL executes the plan against Jordana. You can expand this section to see the actual code it's running and verify exactly how it's querying your data. The result appears as an artifact right in the conversation, tables, texts, or even visualizations, along with the reliability score showing how competent it is, so you can judge accuracy at a glance. When you correct something or give feedback, PromptQL learns. You can also ask it to build automations, which are reusable workflows that run regularly or whenever you need them. Everything happens in this conversational interface that gets smarter with every interaction.