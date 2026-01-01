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Teaching the AI - Continuous Learning Layer
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PromptQL speaks the language of your business.
PromptQL automatically learns your organization's unique context – tacit knowledge, business rules, and internal lexicon – to create a self-improving knowledge layer.
In this video series, we explore this core feature, "Continuous Learning Loop," which understands your core business and all the nuances required for expert-level insights.
What's discussed in the video
Part 2. Teaching the AI. Now let's say PromptQL flags a knowledge gap or provides an answer with a low confidence score. As a user, you can teach it. You might say at autograph, use this definition instead or refer to this column instead of that one. PromptQL captures that feedback and marks it for review. That simple conversational loop lets users and experts contribute directly to the system's intelligence, keeping it accurate, current, and grounded in real world knowledge. In Part 3, we'll look at how these learnings become permanent.