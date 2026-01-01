The PromptQL Solution: From Generic AI to YourCompanyQL

What's discussed in the video

Let's say you're a TenX analyst or engineer that's joined an organization, and these questions get thrown at you on day one. What's our work-in-progress inventory at plant 7? How are patient readmission rates trending this quarter for DRG470? What are our best salespeople doing that others should emulate? We're planning some marketing campaigns. Give me an SKU analysis for our private label beauty products. You can't do any of these on your first day, but a veteran analyst or engineer in the organization can, because they have the tribal knowledge, the business context, the technical understanding of where things are. They can effectively speak in the language of your business to get the job done. PromptQL lets you build exactly that, a reasoning AI that is specialized to your business, achieving as close to a hundred percent accuracy for analysis and automation tasks as possible. It continuously learns your domain and data context to create an organizational knowledge layer that improves over time. This layer is used to specialize foundation models using the most effective technique for your domain, be it in-context learning or fine-tuning or even post-training. The resultant custom AI can now generate accurate plans in your domain-specific language. So instead of generating plans in SQL or Python or even the world's English, it's MyQL or Your CompanyQL. That's where the name PromptQL comes from. These AI plans are deterministically executed in PromptQL's runtime. So your AI is doing exactly what it's saying it's doing. It can interact with any kind of data via its distributed query engine that provides fine-grained security when querying or operating on data in databases or unstructured data sources or even APIs and MCB servers. Think of it as the veteran analyst or engineer that you can trust for consistently accurate analysis or automation. Our goal at PromptQL is to help you build a strategic intelligence that grows more and more valuable with every single interaction. An intelligence that you can actually trust to do stuff reliably for you or your customers.