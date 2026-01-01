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Maintaining context is the second job nobody wants.

So PromptQL does it.It's a multiplayer AI agent — think Claude or ChatGPT, but with shared threads and a shared brain.Point it at the context you already have. Correct it once and it sticks — for everyone.

Your demo request has been received. See PromptQL in action below.

Trusted at scale by

Cisco
McDonald's
Instacart
Swiggy
Lightspeed
Cisco
McDonald's
Instacart
Swiggy
Lightspeed
Cisco
McDonald's
Instacart
Swiggy
Lightspeed

"It was amazing. It took 10 min which is a huge win given that our normal process takes 3 hours."

Research Analyst, Global Energy Research Firm