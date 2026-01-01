Trusted at scale by
"It was amazing. It took 10 min which is a huge win given that our normal process takes 3 hours."
Research Analyst, Global Energy Research Firm
Technology
How a grocery tech leader scaled insights with PromptQL
Read more
Restaurant & hospitality
How a global restaurant chain unlocked revenue insights with PromptQL
Read more
Technology
Building an AI-powered GTM operating system: A F100 success story with PromptQL
Read more
Fintech
Rapidly delivering explainable product recommendations for credit unions with PromptQL
Read more