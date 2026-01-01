Multi-model
Claude, GPT, Gemini. Squat in any model you prefer. Uplevel for big loads. Reduce token costs for smaller tasks.DIFFERENT MODELS. SAME TEAM.
Welcome to multiplayer mode.
Your whole team in one place.
Getting shit done.
Connected data. Shared context.
Serious work, with a better seat.
Claude, GPT, Gemini. Squat in any model you prefer. Uplevel for big loads. Reduce token costs for smaller tasks.DIFFERENT MODELS. SAME TEAM.
Invite teammates into the work. Add context, correct an assumption, review a result. No forwarding screenshots.MULTIPLAYER BY DESIGN.
Connect your data and tools. Capture team knowledge in a shared wiki. Your next task starts with context, not introductions.SHARED MEMORY. LESS REPEATING.
PromptQL only works with data you have permission to access. A shared workspace does not mean unrestricted data access.PER-USER PERMISSIONS.
Bring your team, your tools, and your best ideas.
PromptQL puts AI to work for all of you.