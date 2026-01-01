PromptQL Logo
PromptQL Logo
Sign inRequest demo
01 / BUILT FOR SHARED BUSINESS

Introducing
PromptQL Pots

Welcome to multiplayer mode.
Your whole team in one place.
Getting shit done.

Start a Pot
Main Stage Keynote - October 2026
02 / BUILT FOR SHARED BUSINESS

Finally. A place to
do your best work.

Connected data. Shared context.
Serious work, with a better seat.

01

Multi-model

Claude, GPT, Gemini. Squat in any model you prefer. Uplevel for big loads. Reduce token costs for smaller tasks.

DIFFERENT MODELS. SAME TEAM.
02

Make room for the team.

Invite teammates into the work. Add context, correct an assumption, review a result. No forwarding screenshots.

MULTIPLAYER BY DESIGN.
03

Dump it all here.

Connect your data and tools. Capture team knowledge in a shared wiki. Your next task starts with context, not introductions.

SHARED MEMORY. LESS REPEATING.
04

Privacy when it's needed.

PromptQL only works with data you have permission to access. A shared workspace does not mean unrestricted data access.

PER-USER PERMISSIONS.
Multiplayer AI

Let's all go, together.

Bring your team, your tools, and your best ideas.
PromptQL puts AI to work for all of you.

Try Pots Today