Connected data. Shared context. Serious work, with a better seat.

01 Multi-model Claude, GPT, Gemini. Squat in any model you prefer. Uplevel for big loads. Reduce token costs for smaller tasks. DIFFERENT MODELS. SAME TEAM.

02 Make room for the team. Invite teammates into the work. Add context, correct an assumption, review a result. No forwarding screenshots. MULTIPLAYER BY DESIGN.

03 Dump it all here. Connect your data and tools. Capture team knowledge in a shared wiki. Your next task starts with context, not introductions. SHARED MEMORY. LESS REPEATING.