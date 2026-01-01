Forrester Study: The Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) of Hasura

Forrester Consulting, commissioned by Hasura, conducted a Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) analysis of the Hasura platform and found an impressive 328% ROI with a payback period of less than six months.

The report highlights several key benefits of adopting Hasura, including

Accelerated time to market

Reduced development and maintenance costs

Improved developer productivity

The Hasura platform serves as the backbone of PromptQL. It has solved the challenge of universal data access for enterprise customers – making fast, secure, and governed access across federated data sources seamless.

Now, that same robust foundation is powering the next evolution: AI-driven analytics.

PromptQL leverages the reliability, performance, and governance of the Hasura platform to enable AI analytics with enterprise-grade accuracy across fragmented data.

The Forrester study underscores the strength and scalability of this foundation – validating Hasura’s approach to data delivery as both cost-effective and future-ready for the AI era.

“We are growing revenue. We are positioning ourselves as a cloud company now, a modern cloud company. It used to take 12 minutes to schedule a patient. Now it takes 3 minutes. That is millions of dollars in savings.”

- VP cloud, technology, product, healthcare solutions