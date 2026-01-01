Forrester Study: The Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) of Hasura
Forrester Consulting, commissioned by Hasura, conducted a Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) analysis of the Hasura platform and found an impressive 328% ROI with a payback period of less than six months.
The report highlights several key benefits of adopting Hasura, including
- Accelerated time to market
- Reduced development and maintenance costs
- Improved developer productivity
The Hasura platform serves as the backbone of PromptQL. It has solved the challenge of universal data access for enterprise customers – making fast, secure, and governed access across federated data sources seamless.
Now, that same robust foundation is powering the next evolution: AI-driven analytics.
PromptQL leverages the reliability, performance, and governance of the Hasura platform to enable AI analytics with enterprise-grade accuracy across fragmented data.
The Forrester study underscores the strength and scalability of this foundation – validating Hasura’s approach to data delivery as both cost-effective and future-ready for the AI era.
“We are growing revenue. We are positioning ourselves as a cloud company now, a modern cloud company. It used to take 12 minutes to schedule a patient. Now it takes 3 minutes. That is millions of dollars in savings.”
- VP cloud, technology, product, healthcare solutions
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