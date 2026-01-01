Models

PromptQL works with a range of leading language models, so you can pick the right one for each task — and switch whenever you like.

Proprietary models from providers like Anthropic (Claude), OpenAI (GPT), and Google (Gemini).

from providers like Anthropic (Claude), OpenAI (GPT), and Google (Gemini). Open-weight models (for example, served via Fireworks) when you prefer open models or want to optimize for cost.

You choose the model per thread with the model picker. You can also set a default for the project or for a room.

Connecting a model

Most models are available out of the box — just pick one in the model picker.

Using your Codex plan

To connect your Codex plan, you need a ChatGPT Enterprise workspace. Codex access tokens can only be created from an Enterprise workspace at chatgpt.com/admin/access-tokens, and your workspace admin must first enable access-token creation. Personal ChatGPT plans (for example, Plus) and Business/Team workspaces cannot create access tokens, so those plans cannot be connected.

To connect it:

Click on the user card at the bottom of the sidebar. From the menu, choose Profile. Next to Use your Codex plan, click Add ChatGPT token. Paste your ChatGPT access token, obtained from chatgpt.com/admin/access-tokens.

Once connected, GPT models run via your own Codex plan, so you're not spending PromptQL credits on tokens for that model.