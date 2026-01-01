Integrations

In practice

“ I used to wait hours for a data pull on pipeline coverage. Now I tag @PromptQL in Slack and have the answer in under a minute. ” Head of Revenue Operations Enterprise SaaS Slack HubSpot

“ We connected Linear and now our whole team can ask about sprint velocity, backlog health, and cycle time without ever bugging engineering. ” Engineering Manager Series B Startup Linear GitHub

“ Our weekly metrics review used to take a full morning. PromptQL pulls from Google Sheets, Stripe, and our warehouse automatically. The report just appears in Slack. ” VP of Finance Growth-stage SaaS Google Sheets Stripe Slack