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Integrations

Works where your team works

Connect PromptQL to the tools your team already lives in. Query your data, get answers, and take action — without switching context.

Slack

Slack

Gmail

Gmail

Google Calendar

Google Calendar

Google Meet

Google Meet

Google Chat

Google Chat

Microsoft Teams

Microsoft Teams

Outlook

Outlook

Zoom

Zoom

Exotel

Exotel

Zoho Mail

Zoho Mail

Linear

Linear

GitHub

GitHub

GitLab

GitLab

Atlassian

Atlassian

Azure DevOps

Azure DevOps

Supabase

Supabase

Cloudflare

Cloudflare

Hasura

Hasura

Google Drive

Google Drive

Notion

Notion

Google Sheets

Google Sheets

Google Docs

Google Docs

Google Slides

Google Slides

Google Forms

Google Forms

Airtable

Airtable

Microsoft Excel

Microsoft Excel

Microsoft Word

Microsoft Word

Microsoft PowerPoint

Microsoft PowerPoint

Microsoft OneNote

Microsoft OneNote

Microsoft To Do

Microsoft To Do

Asana

Asana

monday.com

monday.com

Microsoft 365

Microsoft 365

OneDrive

OneDrive

SharePoint

SharePoint

Zoho Sheet

Zoho Sheet

Zoho Writer

Zoho Writer

Zoho WorkDrive

Zoho WorkDrive

Calendly

Calendly

Reclaim AI

Reclaim AI

Slack

Slack

Gmail

Gmail

Google Calendar

Google Calendar

Google Meet

Google Meet

Google Chat

Google Chat

Microsoft Teams

Microsoft Teams

Outlook

Outlook

Zoom

Zoom

Exotel

Exotel

Zoho Mail

Zoho Mail

Linear

Linear

GitHub

GitHub

GitLab

GitLab

Atlassian

Atlassian

Azure DevOps

Azure DevOps

Supabase

Supabase

Cloudflare

Cloudflare

Hasura

Hasura

Google Drive

Google Drive

Notion

Notion

Google Sheets

Google Sheets

Google Docs

Google Docs

Google Slides

Google Slides

Google Forms

Google Forms

Airtable

Airtable

Microsoft Excel

Microsoft Excel

Microsoft Word

Microsoft Word

Microsoft PowerPoint

Microsoft PowerPoint

Microsoft OneNote

Microsoft OneNote

Microsoft To Do

Microsoft To Do

Asana

Asana

monday.com

monday.com

Microsoft 365

Microsoft 365

OneDrive

OneDrive

SharePoint

SharePoint

Zoho Sheet

Zoho Sheet

Zoho Writer

Zoho Writer

Zoho WorkDrive

Zoho WorkDrive

Calendly

Calendly

Reclaim AI

Reclaim AI

Slack

Slack

Gmail

Gmail

Google Calendar

Google Calendar

Google Meet

Google Meet

Google Chat

Google Chat

Microsoft Teams

Microsoft Teams

Outlook

Outlook

Zoom

Zoom

Exotel

Exotel

Zoho Mail

Zoho Mail

Linear

Linear

GitHub

GitHub

GitLab

GitLab

Atlassian

Atlassian

Azure DevOps

Azure DevOps

Supabase

Supabase

Cloudflare

Cloudflare

Hasura

Hasura

Google Drive

Google Drive

Notion

Notion

Google Sheets

Google Sheets

Google Docs

Google Docs

Google Slides

Google Slides

Google Forms

Google Forms

Airtable

Airtable

Microsoft Excel

Microsoft Excel

Microsoft Word

Microsoft Word

Microsoft PowerPoint

Microsoft PowerPoint

Microsoft OneNote

Microsoft OneNote

Microsoft To Do

Microsoft To Do

Asana

Asana

monday.com

monday.com

Microsoft 365

Microsoft 365

OneDrive

OneDrive

SharePoint

SharePoint

Zoho Sheet

Zoho Sheet

Zoho Writer

Zoho Writer

Zoho WorkDrive

Zoho WorkDrive

Calendly

Calendly

Reclaim AI

Reclaim AI

Granola

Granola

Fireflies.ai

Fireflies.ai

Breezy HR

Breezy HR

Zendesk

Zendesk

Instantly

Instantly

Intercom

Intercom

Google Ads

Google Ads

Clari Copilot

Clari Copilot

Marketo

Marketo

Fathom.ai

Fathom.ai

HubSpot

HubSpot

Sparkpost

Sparkpost

YouTube Analytics

YouTube Analytics

LinkedIn Advertising

LinkedIn Advertising

Luma

Luma

LinkedIn

LinkedIn

Attio

Attio

Pipedrive

Pipedrive

Postiz

Postiz

X (Twitter)

X (Twitter)

Zoho CRM

Zoho CRM

Google Analytics

Google Analytics

Mixpanel

Mixpanel

Metabase

Metabase

Superset

Superset

PostHog

PostHog

Stripe

Stripe

QuickBooks

QuickBooks

Chargebee

Chargebee

NetSuite

NetSuite

Gemini Web Search

Gemini Web Search

Glean

Glean

Exa

Exa

Bright Data Web MCP

Bright Data Web MCP

Crust Data

Crust Data

Google Gemini API

Google Gemini API

OpenAI API

OpenAI API

xAI Grok API

xAI Grok API

Datadog

Datadog

Granola

Granola

Fireflies.ai

Fireflies.ai

Breezy HR

Breezy HR

Zendesk

Zendesk

Instantly

Instantly

Intercom

Intercom

Google Ads

Google Ads

Clari Copilot

Clari Copilot

Marketo

Marketo

Fathom.ai

Fathom.ai

HubSpot

HubSpot

Sparkpost

Sparkpost

YouTube Analytics

YouTube Analytics

LinkedIn Advertising

LinkedIn Advertising

Luma

Luma

LinkedIn

LinkedIn

Attio

Attio

Pipedrive

Pipedrive

Postiz

Postiz

X (Twitter)

X (Twitter)

Zoho CRM

Zoho CRM

Google Analytics

Google Analytics

Mixpanel

Mixpanel

Metabase

Metabase

Superset

Superset

PostHog

PostHog

Stripe

Stripe

QuickBooks

QuickBooks

Chargebee

Chargebee

NetSuite

NetSuite

Gemini Web Search

Gemini Web Search

Glean

Glean

Exa

Exa

Bright Data Web MCP

Bright Data Web MCP

Crust Data

Crust Data

Google Gemini API

Google Gemini API

OpenAI API

OpenAI API

xAI Grok API

xAI Grok API

Datadog

Datadog

Granola

Granola

Fireflies.ai

Fireflies.ai

Breezy HR

Breezy HR

Zendesk

Zendesk

Instantly

Instantly

Intercom

Intercom

Google Ads

Google Ads

Clari Copilot

Clari Copilot

Marketo

Marketo

Fathom.ai

Fathom.ai

HubSpot

HubSpot

Sparkpost

Sparkpost

YouTube Analytics

YouTube Analytics

LinkedIn Advertising

LinkedIn Advertising

Luma

Luma

LinkedIn

LinkedIn

Attio

Attio

Pipedrive

Pipedrive

Postiz

Postiz

X (Twitter)

X (Twitter)

Zoho CRM

Zoho CRM

Google Analytics

Google Analytics

Mixpanel

Mixpanel

Metabase

Metabase

Superset

Superset

PostHog

PostHog

Stripe

Stripe

QuickBooks

QuickBooks

Chargebee

Chargebee

NetSuite

NetSuite

Gemini Web Search

Gemini Web Search

Glean

Glean

Exa

Exa

Bright Data Web MCP

Bright Data Web MCP

Crust Data

Crust Data

Google Gemini API

Google Gemini API

OpenAI API

OpenAI API

xAI Grok API

xAI Grok API

Datadog

Datadog

View all 79 integrations

In practice

How teams use PromptQL integrations

I used to wait hours for a data pull on pipeline coverage. Now I tag @PromptQL in Slack and have the answer in under a minute.

Head of Revenue Operations

Enterprise SaaS

SlackHubSpot

We connected Linear and now our whole team can ask about sprint velocity, backlog health, and cycle time without ever bugging engineering.

Engineering Manager

Series B Startup

LinearGitHub

Our weekly metrics review used to take a full morning. PromptQL pulls from Google Sheets, Stripe, and our warehouse automatically. The report just appears in Slack.

VP of Finance

Growth-stage SaaS

Google SheetsStripeSlack

Customer support context, Zendesk tickets, product usage data — PromptQL surfaces all of it together when our account managers need a full picture before a call.

Director of Customer Success

B2B Software Company

ZendeskIntercom

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