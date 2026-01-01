Integrations
Works where your team works
Connect PromptQL to the tools your team already lives in. Query your data, get answers, and take action — without switching context.
Slack
Gmail
Google Calendar
Google Meet
Google Chat
Microsoft Teams
Outlook
Zoom
Exotel
Zoho Mail
Linear
GitHub
GitLab
Atlassian
Azure DevOps
Supabase
Cloudflare
Hasura
Google Drive
Notion
Google Sheets
Google Docs
Google Slides
Google Forms
Airtable
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft OneNote
Microsoft To Do
Asana
monday.com
Microsoft 365
OneDrive
SharePoint
Zoho Sheet
Zoho Writer
Zoho WorkDrive
Calendly
Reclaim AI
Slack
Gmail
Google Calendar
Google Meet
Google Chat
Microsoft Teams
Outlook
Zoom
Exotel
Zoho Mail
Linear
GitHub
GitLab
Atlassian
Azure DevOps
Supabase
Cloudflare
Hasura
Google Drive
Notion
Google Sheets
Google Docs
Google Slides
Google Forms
Airtable
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft OneNote
Microsoft To Do
Asana
monday.com
Microsoft 365
OneDrive
SharePoint
Zoho Sheet
Zoho Writer
Zoho WorkDrive
Calendly
Reclaim AI
Slack
Gmail
Google Calendar
Google Meet
Google Chat
Microsoft Teams
Outlook
Zoom
Exotel
Zoho Mail
Linear
GitHub
GitLab
Atlassian
Azure DevOps
Supabase
Cloudflare
Hasura
Google Drive
Notion
Google Sheets
Google Docs
Google Slides
Google Forms
Airtable
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft OneNote
Microsoft To Do
Asana
monday.com
Microsoft 365
OneDrive
SharePoint
Zoho Sheet
Zoho Writer
Zoho WorkDrive
Calendly
Reclaim AI
Granola
Fireflies.ai
Breezy HR
Zendesk
Instantly
Intercom
Google Ads
Clari Copilot
Marketo
Fathom.ai
HubSpot
Sparkpost
YouTube Analytics
LinkedIn Advertising
Luma
Attio
Pipedrive
Postiz
X (Twitter)
Zoho CRM
Google Analytics
Mixpanel
Metabase
Superset
PostHog
Stripe
QuickBooks
Chargebee
NetSuite
Gemini Web Search
Glean
Exa
Bright Data Web MCP
Crust Data
Google Gemini API
OpenAI API
xAI Grok API
Datadog
Granola
Fireflies.ai
Breezy HR
Zendesk
Instantly
Intercom
Google Ads
Clari Copilot
Marketo
Fathom.ai
HubSpot
Sparkpost
YouTube Analytics
LinkedIn Advertising
Luma
Attio
Pipedrive
Postiz
X (Twitter)
Zoho CRM
Google Analytics
Mixpanel
Metabase
Superset
PostHog
Stripe
QuickBooks
Chargebee
NetSuite
Gemini Web Search
Glean
Exa
Bright Data Web MCP
Crust Data
Google Gemini API
OpenAI API
xAI Grok API
Datadog
Granola
Fireflies.ai
Breezy HR
Zendesk
Instantly
Intercom
Google Ads
Clari Copilot
Marketo
Fathom.ai
HubSpot
Sparkpost
YouTube Analytics
LinkedIn Advertising
Luma
Attio
Pipedrive
Postiz
X (Twitter)
Zoho CRM
Google Analytics
Mixpanel
Metabase
Superset
PostHog
Stripe
QuickBooks
Chargebee
NetSuite
Gemini Web Search
Glean
Exa
Bright Data Web MCP
Crust Data
Google Gemini API
OpenAI API
xAI Grok API
Datadog
In practice
How teams use PromptQL integrations
“I used to wait hours for a data pull on pipeline coverage. Now I tag @PromptQL in Slack and have the answer in under a minute.”
Head of Revenue Operations
Enterprise SaaS
“We connected Linear and now our whole team can ask about sprint velocity, backlog health, and cycle time without ever bugging engineering.”
Engineering Manager
Series B Startup
“Our weekly metrics review used to take a full morning. PromptQL pulls from Google Sheets, Stripe, and our warehouse automatically. The report just appears in Slack.”
VP of Finance
Growth-stage SaaS
“Customer support context, Zendesk tickets, product usage data — PromptQL surfaces all of it together when our account managers need a full picture before a call.”
Director of Customer Success
B2B Software Company
Don't see your tool?
PromptQL connects to any database, API, or SaaS tool. Tell us what you need and we'll help you get connected.Request an integration