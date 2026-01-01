Slack Integration
Use Slack with PromptQL in two distinct ways
Connect Slack as a data source inside PromptQL so you can query Slack messages in natural language, or add the PromptQL bot to Slack for notifications and direct interaction.
Follow the setup path that matches how you want to use Slack.
Section 1
Slack as a data source in PromptQL
Connect Slack inside PromptQL so it can search Slack messages and answer questions in natural language like any other data source.
View data-source setup
Section 2
PromptQL bot in Slack
Add PromptQL directly to Slack so users get thread activity notifications and can interact with PromptQL without leaving Slack.
View bot setup
Section 1
Slack as a data source in PromptQL
When Slack is added as an integration to PromptQL, PromptQL can query messages from Slack to answer questions in natural language.
Use case
Slack becomes another searchable data source in PromptQL, so users can ask questions in English and get answers grounded in Slack conversations.
What did customers say about onboarding last week in Slack?
Summarize the top blockers mentioned in the engineering channels this month.
Instructions to add Slack as an integration
1
Click on Data in the left pane.
2
Search for Slack in integrations.
3
Click on Connect in the Slack card.
4
Complete the OAuth flow.
5
Once complete, Slack will be connected and can be queried using natural language like any other data source.
Section 2
PromptQL bot in Slack
When PromptQL is added as a bot to Slack, it can notify users about thread activity in PromptQL and let them interact with PromptQL directly from Slack.
Use case
Send users notifications on Slack when their threads have activity in PromptQL.
Allow users to interact with PromptQL directly from Slack.
Instructions to add PromptQL bot to Slack
1
Click on the Settings icon in the left pane (towards the top).
2
Click on Slack Integration.
3
Follow the instructions on the page to connect the bot.
Start with the Slack workflow that fits your team
Use Slack as a searchable data source in PromptQL, or connect the PromptQL bot to Slack for notifications and direct interaction.
Note
AI-generated responses may not always be accurate. PromptQL mitigates this through deterministic execution, full reasoning transparency, and traceable data sources.