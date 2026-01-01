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All Integrations

79 integrations and counting

Connect your entire stack to PromptQL and start asking questions across all your tools — in plain English.

Slack

Slack

Communication

Gmail

Gmail

Communication

Google Calendar

Google Calendar

Communication

Google Meet

Google Meet

Communication

Google Chat

Google Chat

Communication

Microsoft Teams

Microsoft Teams

Communication

Outlook

Outlook

Communication

Zoom

Zoom

Communication

Exotel

Exotel

Communication

Zoho Mail

Zoho Mail

Communication

Linear

Linear

Developer Tools

GitHub

GitHub

Developer Tools

GitLab

GitLab

Developer Tools

Atlassian

Atlassian

Developer Tools

Azure DevOps

Azure DevOps

Developer Tools

Supabase

Supabase

Developer Tools

Cloudflare

Cloudflare

Developer Tools

Hasura

Hasura

Developer Tools

Google Drive

Google Drive

Productivity

Notion

Notion

Productivity

Google Sheets

Google Sheets

Productivity

Google Docs

Google Docs

Productivity

Google Slides

Google Slides

Productivity

Google Forms

Google Forms

Productivity

Airtable

Airtable

Productivity

Microsoft Excel

Microsoft Excel

Productivity

Microsoft Word

Microsoft Word

Productivity

Microsoft PowerPoint

Microsoft PowerPoint

Productivity

Microsoft OneNote

Microsoft OneNote

Productivity

Microsoft To Do

Microsoft To Do

Productivity

Asana

Asana

Productivity

monday.com

monday.com

Productivity

Microsoft 365

Microsoft 365

Productivity

OneDrive

OneDrive

Productivity

SharePoint

SharePoint

Productivity

Zoho Sheet

Zoho Sheet

Productivity

Zoho Writer

Zoho Writer

Productivity

Zoho WorkDrive

Zoho WorkDrive

Productivity

Calendly

Calendly

Productivity

Reclaim AI

Reclaim AI

Productivity

Granola

Granola

Productivity

Fireflies.ai

Fireflies.ai

Productivity

Breezy HR

Breezy HR

Productivity

Zendesk

Zendesk

Sales & Marketing

Instantly

Instantly

Sales & Marketing

Intercom

Intercom

Sales & Marketing

Google Ads

Google Ads

Sales & Marketing

Clari Copilot

Clari Copilot

Sales & Marketing

Marketo

Marketo

Sales & Marketing

Fathom.ai

Fathom.ai

Sales & Marketing

HubSpot

HubSpot

Sales & Marketing

Sparkpost

Sparkpost

Sales & Marketing

YouTube Analytics

YouTube Analytics

Sales & Marketing

LinkedIn Advertising

LinkedIn Advertising

Sales & Marketing

Luma

Luma

Sales & Marketing

LinkedIn

LinkedIn

Sales & Marketing

Attio

Attio

Sales & Marketing

Pipedrive

Pipedrive

Sales & Marketing

Postiz

Postiz

Sales & Marketing

X (Twitter)

X (Twitter)

Sales & Marketing

Zoho CRM

Zoho CRM

Sales & Marketing

Google Analytics

Google Analytics

Analytics

Mixpanel

Mixpanel

Analytics

Metabase

Metabase

Analytics

Superset

Superset

Analytics

PostHog

PostHog

Analytics

Stripe

Stripe

Finance

QuickBooks

QuickBooks

Finance

Chargebee

Chargebee

Finance

NetSuite

NetSuite

Finance

Gemini Web Search

Gemini Web Search

Knowledge & AI

Glean

Glean

Knowledge & AI

Exa

Exa

Knowledge & AI

Bright Data Web MCP

Bright Data Web MCP

Knowledge & AI

Crust Data

Crust Data

Knowledge & AI

Google Gemini API

Google Gemini API

Knowledge & AI

OpenAI API

OpenAI API

Knowledge & AI

xAI Grok API

xAI Grok API

Knowledge & AI

Datadog

Datadog

Observability

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