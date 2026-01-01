All Integrations
79 integrations and counting
Connect your entire stack to PromptQL and start asking questions across all your tools — in plain English.
Slack
Communication
Gmail
Communication
Google Calendar
Communication
Google Meet
Communication
Google Chat
Communication
Microsoft Teams
Communication
Outlook
Communication
Zoom
Communication
Exotel
Communication
Zoho Mail
Communication
Linear
Developer Tools
GitHub
Developer Tools
GitLab
Developer Tools
Atlassian
Developer Tools
Azure DevOps
Developer Tools
Supabase
Developer Tools
Cloudflare
Developer Tools
Hasura
Developer Tools
Google Drive
Productivity
Notion
Productivity
Google Sheets
Productivity
Google Docs
Productivity
Google Slides
Productivity
Google Forms
Productivity
Airtable
Productivity
Microsoft Excel
Productivity
Microsoft Word
Productivity
Microsoft PowerPoint
Productivity
Microsoft OneNote
Productivity
Microsoft To Do
Productivity
Asana
Productivity
monday.com
Productivity
Microsoft 365
Productivity
OneDrive
Productivity
SharePoint
Productivity
Zoho Sheet
Productivity
Zoho Writer
Productivity
Zoho WorkDrive
Productivity
Calendly
Productivity
Reclaim AI
Productivity
Granola
Productivity
Fireflies.ai
Productivity
Breezy HR
Productivity
Zendesk
Sales & Marketing
Instantly
Sales & Marketing
Intercom
Sales & Marketing
Google Ads
Sales & Marketing
Clari Copilot
Sales & Marketing
Marketo
Sales & Marketing
Fathom.ai
Sales & Marketing
HubSpot
Sales & Marketing
Sparkpost
Sales & Marketing
YouTube Analytics
Sales & Marketing
LinkedIn Advertising
Sales & Marketing
Luma
Sales & Marketing
Sales & Marketing
Attio
Sales & Marketing
Pipedrive
Sales & Marketing
Postiz
Sales & Marketing
X (Twitter)
Sales & Marketing
Zoho CRM
Sales & Marketing
Google Analytics
Analytics
Mixpanel
Analytics
Metabase
Analytics
Superset
Analytics
PostHog
Analytics
Stripe
Finance
QuickBooks
Finance
Chargebee
Finance
NetSuite
Finance
Gemini Web Search
Knowledge & AI
Glean
Knowledge & AI
Exa
Knowledge & AI
Bright Data Web MCP
Knowledge & AI
Crust Data
Knowledge & AI
Google Gemini API
Knowledge & AI
OpenAI API
Knowledge & AI
xAI Grok API
Knowledge & AI
Datadog
Observability
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