Asana Integration
PromptQL for Asana
Connect Asana to PromptQL to create and reassign tasks, update due dates, post comments, and get AI-powered project intelligence that draws on context from the rest of your stack.
Getting Started
How to Connect Asana
Once connected, Asana becomes a fully integrated workspace in PromptQL. Ask questions about your projects and tasks, create and reassign work, update due dates, post comments, and let PromptQL manage your projects with cross-app intelligence.
Instructions to connect Asana
1
Click on Data in the left pane.
2
Search for Asana in integrations.
3
Click Connect.
4
Complete the OAuth flow.
5
Done!
What you can do with PromptQL for Asana
AI that takes action on your projects, not just reads them
“Create tasks for each action item from today's launch planning notes”
Done! Created 7 tasks in the 'Q3 Launch' project: 3 assigned to Priya (design), 2 to Marcus (copy), 2 to you (approvals). Set due dates based on the launch date of Aug 14.
“Reassign all of Daniel's open tasks. He's out on leave next week”
Daniel has 11 open tasks. I reassigned the 6 due next week: 4 went to Sofia (lightest load at 9 tasks), 2 to Aisha. Left his 5 longer-horizon tasks unchanged. Want me to reassign those too?
“Push every overdue task in the Website Redesign project out by 3 days”
Found 14 overdue tasks in Website Redesign. Bumped each due date by 3 business days and left a comment noting the shift. The critical-path 'Homepage QA' task now lands on Jul 30.
“Which projects are at risk of slipping this sprint?”
3 of your 9 active projects are at risk: 'Mobile Onboarding' (58% of tasks overdue), 'Billing v2' (blocked on 2 dependencies for 6 days), and 'Data Migration' (no activity in 8 days). The other 6 are on track.
“Summarize what changed in the Apex Industries onboarding project this week”
This week: 12 tasks completed, 4 new tasks added, 2 pushed out. Momentum is up 30% vs last week. One risk to watch: the 'Contract sign-off' task has been idle for 5 days and blocks 3 downstream tasks.
“Mark the design review tasks complete and comment that the assets are approved”
Marked 4 'Design Review' tasks complete in the Brandwell Studios project and added a comment on each: 'Assets approved, moving to production.' Notified the owners, Priya and Marcus. Left 'Motion spec' open since it's still awaiting sign-off.
Unlock the full power of PromptQL
Connect Asana with the rest of your stack for end-to-end automation
“A P1 bug just landed in GitHub. Spin up the response and keep everyone in the loop”
Created an Asana task 'P1: checkout 500s' in the Incidents project, assigned to Marcus (on-call), linked the GitHub issue #4821, set due today. Posted the thread to #eng-incidents in Slack and added the incident to the on-call's Google Calendar as a 90-min block.
“Turn the action items from the Northstar Partners renewal call into a tracked plan”
From the Gmail thread and HubSpot deal notes, I created 5 Asana tasks in 'Northstar Renewal': send updated pricing (you, due Thu), security questionnaire (Priya, due Mon), exec-sponsor intro (you), and 2 follow-ups. Added the renewal date (Aug 30) to Google Calendar.
“Which support tickets from Meridian Systems don't have engineering work tracked yet?”
Meridian has 8 open Zendesk tickets. 5 map to existing Asana tasks; 3 don't. I created 3 Asana tasks in the 'Customer Escalations' project, linked each to its ticket, and flagged the 2 highest-severity ones in #support-eng on Slack.
Start managing your projects with AI
Connect Asana to PromptQL and create tasks, reassign work, update due dates, and get project intelligence, all in plain language.
No credit card required