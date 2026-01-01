PromptQL Logo
PromptQL Logo
Sign in
Gmail

Gmail Integration

PromptQL for Gmail

Connect Gmail to PromptQL to get AI-powered email analysis, draft and send emails, compose follow-ups, and get cross-app context for every conversation.

Getting Started

How to Connect Gmail

Once connected, Gmail becomes a fully integrated workspace in PromptQL. Ask questions about your inbox, find action items, draft and send emails — all using natural language.

Instructions to connect Gmail

  1. 1

    Click on Data in the left pane.

  2. 2

    Search for Gmail in integrations.

  3. 3

    Click Connect.

  4. 4

    Complete the OAuth flow.

  5. 5

    Done!

What you can do with PromptQL for Gmail

What needs my attention today? Prioritize my unread emails

PromptQL

14 emails need attention. 3 marked urgent: contract renewal from Northstar, budget approval from CFO, and escalation from support. 6 are FYIs, 5 are newsletters I can batch later.

Show the urgent onesUnsubscribe from newsletters

Find all emails where someone asked me to do something

PromptQL

Found 8 action items buried in your inbox: 1) Review proposal (due today), 2) Send headcount numbers (EOD), 3) Approve vendor contract, 4) Schedule 1:1 with Jamie...

Create tasks for theseWhich are overdue?

Which customer emails this week had negative sentiment?

PromptQL

3 emails with concerning tone: 1) Apex Industries frustrated about delayed onboarding, 2) Meridian Systems asking about competitor pricing, 3) Northstar Partners confused about invoice.

Draft responsesFlag for escalation

Draft follow-up emails for everyone I met at the conference last week

PromptQL

Found 8 conference contacts from your calendar. Drafted 8 personalized follow-up emails — subject lines and opening lines reference your specific conversation topics. 3 already have threads in your inbox, so those are replies.

Review before sending?Schedule for tomorrow 9am?

Unlock the full power of PromptQL

Replace specialized email SaaS tools with cross-app intelligence that spans Gmail, your CRM, support tools, and beyond.

Before my 3pm call, pull together all emails, Slack messages, and CRM notes for Northstar Partners

Referenced:gmailslacksalesforce
PromptQL

Northstar Partners context: Last email (yesterday) — they asked about enterprise pricing. Slack — Mike mentioned they're comparing to competitors. Salesforce — $85K ARR, contract expires in 3 weeks, champion is Sarah Chen.

Draft talking pointsSee full email thread

Which leads from last week's webinar haven't received a response yet?

Referenced:gmailhubspotluma
PromptQL

47 registered, 31 attended. 12 already in HubSpot as MQLs. 8 haven't received any follow-up email. Top 3 by company size: Apex Industries (500+ employees), Meridian Systems (200+), CoreTech Inc (150+).

Draft follow-ups for top 3Add to nurture sequence

Summarize the email thread with Apex Industries and draft a response based on their open tickets

Referenced:gmailzendesksalesforce
PromptQL

Thread: 18 messages over 2 weeks about integration issues. They have 2 open P1 tickets in Zendesk (API timeout, data sync). Salesforce shows $120K ARR, renewal in 60 days. Drafted apology with status update and escalation path.

Send the draftSchedule call with their team

Find emails where customers mentioned competitors and categorize by sentiment

Referenced:gmailsalesforceslack
PromptQL

Found 12 competitor mentions this quarter: 5 positive comparisons (we're winning), 4 neutral (feature questions), 3 concerning (considering switch). Correlated with Salesforce — the 3 concerning are all in renewal stages.

See the concerning onesAlert account owners

Summarize all emails from board members and investors this week

Referenced:gmailnotiongoogle-drive
PromptQL

4 threads from board members: 1) Q2 numbers request (linked Drive deck), 2) Intro to potential customer, 3) Hiring update question, 4) Strategy doc feedback (linked Notion page). 2 need responses by EOD.

Draft responsesPull the referenced docs

Show me all candidate emails and draft thank-you notes for everyone I interviewed this week

Referenced:gmailnotiongoogle-calendar
PromptQL

Interviewed 4 candidates this week. Drafted personalized thank-you emails referencing specific discussion topics from interview notes in Notion. All ready to send from your account.

Review before sendingSchedule next rounds
Browse all integrations

Start querying your inbox with AI

Connect Gmail to PromptQL and get email analysis, action item extraction, and cross-app context — all in natural language.

Get started

No credit card required

AI TransparencyAll Integrations

The use of raw or derived user data received from Workspace APIs will adhere to the Google User Data Policy, including the Limited Use requirements.