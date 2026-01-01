Connect Gmail to PromptQL to get AI-powered email analysis, draft and send emails, compose follow-ups, and get cross-app context for every conversation.

Once connected, Gmail becomes a fully integrated workspace in PromptQL. Ask questions about your inbox, find action items, draft and send emails — all using natural language.

Found 8 conference contacts from your calendar. Drafted 8 personalized follow-up emails — subject lines and opening lines reference your specific conversation topics. 3 already have threads in your inbox, so those are replies.

“ Draft follow-up emails for everyone I met at the conference last week ”

3 emails with concerning tone: 1) Apex Industries frustrated about delayed onboarding, 2) Meridian Systems asking about competitor pricing, 3) Northstar Partners confused about invoice.

Create tasks for these Which are overdue?

“ Find all emails where someone asked me to do something ”

14 emails need attention. 3 marked urgent: contract renewal from Northstar, budget approval from CFO, and escalation from support. 6 are FYIs, 5 are newsletters I can batch later.

“ What needs my attention today? Prioritize my unread emails ”

What you can do with PromptQL for Gmail

Interviewed 4 candidates this week. Drafted personalized thank-you emails referencing specific discussion topics from interview notes in Notion. All ready to send from your account.

“ Show me all candidate emails and draft thank-you notes for everyone I interviewed this week ”

4 threads from board members: 1) Q2 numbers request (linked Drive deck), 2) Intro to potential customer, 3) Hiring update question, 4) Strategy doc feedback (linked Notion page). 2 need responses by EOD.

“ Summarize all emails from board members and investors this week ”

See the concerning ones

See the concerning ones Alert account owners

Found 12 competitor mentions this quarter: 5 positive comparisons (we're winning), 4 neutral (feature questions), 3 concerning (considering switch). Correlated with Salesforce — the 3 concerning are all in renewal stages.

Thread: 18 messages over 2 weeks about integration issues. They have 2 open P1 tickets in Zendesk (API timeout, data sync). Salesforce shows $120K ARR, renewal in 60 days. Drafted apology with status update and escalation path.

“ Summarize the email thread with Apex Industries and draft a response based on their open tickets ”

47 registered, 31 attended. 12 already in HubSpot as MQLs. 8 haven't received any follow-up email. Top 3 by company size: Apex Industries (500+ employees), Meridian Systems (200+), CoreTech Inc (150+).

“ Which leads from last week's webinar haven't received a response yet? ”

Northstar Partners context: Last email (yesterday) — they asked about enterprise pricing. Slack — Mike mentioned they're comparing to competitors. Salesforce — $85K ARR, contract expires in 3 weeks, champion is Sarah Chen.

“ Before my 3pm call, pull together all emails, Slack messages, and CRM notes for Northstar Partners ”

Replace specialized email SaaS tools with cross-app intelligence that spans Gmail, your CRM, support tools, and beyond.

Connect Gmail to PromptQL and get email analysis, action item extraction, and cross-app context — all in natural language.

The use of raw or derived user data received from Workspace APIs will adhere to the Google User Data Policy, including the Limited Use requirements.