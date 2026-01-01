Gmail Integration
PromptQL for Gmail
Connect Gmail to PromptQL to get AI-powered email analysis, draft and send emails, compose follow-ups, and get cross-app context for every conversation.
Getting Started
How to Connect Gmail
Once connected, Gmail becomes a fully integrated workspace in PromptQL. Ask questions about your inbox, find action items, draft and send emails — all using natural language.
Instructions to connect Gmail
1
Click on Data in the left pane.
2
Search for Gmail in integrations.
3
Click Connect.
4
Complete the OAuth flow.
5
Done!
What you can do with PromptQL for Gmail
“What needs my attention today? Prioritize my unread emails”
14 emails need attention. 3 marked urgent: contract renewal from Northstar, budget approval from CFO, and escalation from support. 6 are FYIs, 5 are newsletters I can batch later.
“Find all emails where someone asked me to do something”
Found 8 action items buried in your inbox: 1) Review proposal (due today), 2) Send headcount numbers (EOD), 3) Approve vendor contract, 4) Schedule 1:1 with Jamie...
“Which customer emails this week had negative sentiment?”
3 emails with concerning tone: 1) Apex Industries frustrated about delayed onboarding, 2) Meridian Systems asking about competitor pricing, 3) Northstar Partners confused about invoice.
“Draft follow-up emails for everyone I met at the conference last week”
Found 8 conference contacts from your calendar. Drafted 8 personalized follow-up emails — subject lines and opening lines reference your specific conversation topics. 3 already have threads in your inbox, so those are replies.
Unlock the full power of PromptQL
Replace specialized email SaaS tools with cross-app intelligence that spans Gmail, your CRM, support tools, and beyond.
“Before my 3pm call, pull together all emails, Slack messages, and CRM notes for Northstar Partners”
Northstar Partners context: Last email (yesterday) — they asked about enterprise pricing. Slack — Mike mentioned they're comparing to competitors. Salesforce — $85K ARR, contract expires in 3 weeks, champion is Sarah Chen.
“Which leads from last week's webinar haven't received a response yet?”
47 registered, 31 attended. 12 already in HubSpot as MQLs. 8 haven't received any follow-up email. Top 3 by company size: Apex Industries (500+ employees), Meridian Systems (200+), CoreTech Inc (150+).
“Summarize the email thread with Apex Industries and draft a response based on their open tickets”
Thread: 18 messages over 2 weeks about integration issues. They have 2 open P1 tickets in Zendesk (API timeout, data sync). Salesforce shows $120K ARR, renewal in 60 days. Drafted apology with status update and escalation path.
“Find emails where customers mentioned competitors and categorize by sentiment”
Found 12 competitor mentions this quarter: 5 positive comparisons (we're winning), 4 neutral (feature questions), 3 concerning (considering switch). Correlated with Salesforce — the 3 concerning are all in renewal stages.
“Summarize all emails from board members and investors this week”
4 threads from board members: 1) Q2 numbers request (linked Drive deck), 2) Intro to potential customer, 3) Hiring update question, 4) Strategy doc feedback (linked Notion page). 2 need responses by EOD.
“Show me all candidate emails and draft thank-you notes for everyone I interviewed this week”
Interviewed 4 candidates this week. Drafted personalized thank-you emails referencing specific discussion topics from interview notes in Notion. All ready to send from your account.
Start querying your inbox with AI
Connect Gmail to PromptQL and get email analysis, action item extraction, and cross-app context — all in natural language.
No credit card required
The use of raw or derived user data received from Workspace APIs will adhere to the Google User Data Policy, including the Limited Use requirements.