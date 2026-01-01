Google Ads Integration
PromptQL for Google Ads
Connect Google Ads to PromptQL to get AI-powered campaign analysis, ROI insights, and cross-app intelligence about your advertising performance.
Getting Started
How to Connect Google Ads
Once connected, Google Ads becomes a fully integrated data source in PromptQL. Analyze campaign performance, identify optimization opportunities, and understand ROI — all using natural language.
Instructions to connect Google Ads
1
Click on Data in the left pane.
2
Search for Google Ads in integrations.
3
Click Connect.
4
Complete the OAuth flow.
5
Done!
What you can do with PromptQL for Google Ads
“Which campaigns are wasting budget with low conversion rates?”
3 campaigns underperforming: 'Brand Awareness Q2' spent $4,200 with 0.3% CTR (vs 2.1% benchmark). 'Competitor Keywords' has $89 CPA vs $34 target. 'Retargeting Display' has 12% impression share but 0 conversions this month.
“What's our best performing ad copy this month?”
Top performer: 'Free Trial - No Credit Card' variant has 4.2% CTR and $18 CPA. Outperforms runner-up by 2.3x. Pattern: urgency words ('limited', 'today') increase CTR 34%. Questions in headlines underperform by 28%.
“How is our search impression share trending?”
Overall impression share: 67% (up from 54% last month). Lost to rank: 18% — bid competitiveness improving. Lost to budget: 15% — hitting daily caps on 'Enterprise Software' campaign by 2pm daily.
“Which keywords should I pause based on performance?”
Recommend pausing 12 keywords: 8 have zero conversions after 500+ clicks ($2,100 spent). 4 more have CPA 3x above target. Top offender: 'free software tools' — high volume, zero intent signals.
Unlock the full power of PromptQL
Go beyond ad platform dashboards with cross-app intelligence that connects ad spend to actual revenue, customer lifetime value, and business outcomes.
“Which ad campaigns actually drive revenue, not just leads?”
Mapping ad spend to closed revenue: 'Enterprise Demo' campaign drove $234K in closed deals (8.2x ROAS). 'Free Trial' drove volume but only $12K revenue (0.4x ROAS). 'Webinar Signup' has best CAC at $890 for enterprise deals.
“Are our ads bringing in customers who churn quickly?”
Cohort analysis: 'Discount' campaign customers have 42% 90-day churn vs 18% baseline. 'Product Demo' campaign customers retain 2.1x better and have 34% higher LTV. Recommend shifting $3K/month from discount to demo campaigns.
“How does our paid traffic quality compare to organic?”
Paid visitors: 2.1 pages/session, 48% bounce rate, 1.8% conversion. Organic: 4.3 pages/session, 31% bounce rate, 3.2% conversion. However, paid drives 67% of enterprise demo requests despite lower overall metrics.
“Which industries respond best to our Google Ads?”
Fintech converts at 4.8% ($42 CPA), healthcare at 3.2% ($67 CPA), retail at 1.1% ($134 CPA). Cross-referencing CRM: fintech deals average $45K ACV vs $12K retail. Recommend 2x budget allocation to fintech targeting.
“Are ad clicks turning into support issues?”
Pattern detected: 'Pricing Comparison' campaign drives 3.2x more pre-sales tickets. Common theme: confusion about feature limits. 23% of these leads don't convert, citing 'unclear pricing' in lost deal notes.
“How does our Google Ads performance compare to LinkedIn Ads?”
Google: $34 CPA, 2.1% CTR, 890 conversions. LinkedIn: $127 CPA, 0.8% CTR, 156 conversions. However, LinkedIn leads close at 2.4x higher rate and 1.8x larger deal size. Blended CAC favors LinkedIn for enterprise targeting.
Start optimizing your ad spend with AI
Connect Google Ads to PromptQL and get campaign insights, ROI analysis, and cross-app intelligence — all in natural language.
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