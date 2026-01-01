Google Analytics Integration
PromptQL for Google Analytics
Connect Google Analytics to PromptQL to get AI-powered traffic analysis, conversion insights, and cross-app intelligence about your website performance.
Getting Started
How to Connect Google Analytics
Once connected, Google Analytics becomes a fully integrated data source in PromptQL. Ask questions about traffic patterns, user behavior, and conversions — all using natural language.
Instructions to connect Google Analytics
1
Click on Data in the left pane.
2
Search for Google Analytics in integrations.
3
Click Connect.
4
Complete the OAuth flow.
5
Done!
What you can do with PromptQL for Google Analytics
“What's driving our traffic spike this week?”
Traffic is up 47% week-over-week. Primary driver: organic search (+62%) from a blog post ranking for 'data analytics best practices'. Secondary: referral traffic from a Product Hunt mention (+340 sessions).
“Which marketing channels have the best conversion rates?”
Email converts at 4.2% (best), followed by organic search at 2.8%. Paid social is underperforming at 0.9% despite high traffic. Recommendation: reallocate budget from paid social to email campaigns.
“Where are users dropping off in our signup funnel?”
Biggest drop-off: pricing page to checkout (68% abandon). Users spend avg 4.2 minutes on pricing — suggests confusion. Second drop: checkout to confirmation (23%), likely payment friction.
“How is our mobile vs desktop performance trending?”
Mobile traffic is 58% of total but converts 3x worse than desktop (0.8% vs 2.4%). Mobile bounce rate is 71% vs 42% desktop. Page load time on mobile is 4.8s — likely the issue.
Unlock the full power of PromptQL
Go beyond standalone analytics dashboards with cross-app intelligence that connects website behavior to revenue, support, and marketing data.
“Which blog posts are generating the most paying customers?”
Top 3 posts by revenue: 'API Integration Guide' ($24K from 12 customers), 'Security Best Practices' ($18K from 8 customers), 'Getting Started Tutorial' ($15K from 22 customers). The tutorial drives volume, API guide drives enterprise deals.
“Are our Google Ads driving quality traffic or just clicks?”
Paid campaigns drove 8,400 sessions but only 2.1% engaged beyond landing page. 'Enterprise Demo' campaign has best engagement (4.8 pages/session, 6min avg). 'Free Trial' campaign has 78% bounce rate — burning $2,400/month.
“Which support issues correlate with users churning from our site?”
Users who visited /pricing then submitted 'billing question' tickets have 34% lower return rate. Pattern: confusion about usage limits leads to support ticket, then bounce. 89 users in this cohort last month.
“How do webinar attendees behave differently on our site?”
Post-webinar visitors: 3.2x more likely to visit pricing page, 2.1x longer session duration, 47% higher signup rate. Best performing webinar: 'Q3 Product Roadmap' drove 340 pricing page visits within 48 hours.
“Which YouTube videos drive the most website conversions?”
Top converter: 'Platform Overview' video (2.4% of viewers visit site, 12% of those convert). Tutorials drive traffic but not conversions (0.3%). Product demos have 8x better conversion than how-tos.
“Are our highest-traffic pages aligned with our sales priorities?”
Mismatch detected: /enterprise page has 12K monthly views but 0 demo requests. Meanwhile, /startup page (2K views) has 34 demo requests. Enterprise visitors leave after avg 28 seconds — content not resonating.
Start querying your analytics with AI
Connect Google Analytics to PromptQL and get traffic insights, conversion analysis, and cross-app intelligence — all in natural language.
No credit card required
The use of raw or derived user data received from Workspace APIs will adhere to the Google User Data Policy, including the Limited Use requirements.