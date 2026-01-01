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Google Calendar

Google Calendar Integration

PromptQL for Google Calendar

Connect Google Calendar to PromptQL to get AI-powered scheduling intelligence, schedule meetings, block focus time, and prep for your next call with cross-app context.

Getting Started

How to Connect Google Calendar

Once connected, Google Calendar becomes a fully integrated workspace in PromptQL. Ask questions about your schedule, schedule meetings, block focus time, and let PromptQL help you manage your calendar with cross-app intelligence.

Instructions to connect Google Calendar

  1. 1

    Click on Data in the left pane.

  2. 2

    Search for Google Calendar in integrations.

  3. 3

    Click Connect.

  4. 4

    Complete the OAuth flow.

  5. 5

    Done!

What you can do with PromptQL for Google Calendar

AI-powered scheduling that adapts to your work

Block 2 hours of focus time every morning this week

PromptQL

Done! Created 5 focus blocks (Mon-Fri, 9-11am). I avoided your existing meetings and put them in your most productive morning slots.

Move to afternoons?Make them recurring?

How am I spending my time? Show me a breakdown this month

PromptQL

Here's your April breakdown: 38% in meetings (24h), 22% focus time (14h), 18% in 1:1s (11h), 12% external calls (8h). Your Tuesdays are most meeting-heavy.

Find time to reclaim?Compare to last month?

Find 30 minutes to meet with Sarah next week

PromptQL

Found 3 optimal slots: Mon 2pm, Wed 11am, Thu 4pm. Tuesday is blocked — you both have focus time.

Send invite for Mon 2pm?Check the week after?

Unlock the full power of PromptQL

Replace entire scheduling apps with cross-app intelligence

Prep me for my 3pm call with context from email, Slack, and CRM

Referenced:google-calendargmailslacksalesforce
PromptQL

Your 3pm is with Northstar Partners (renewal discussion). Last email: they asked about pricing tiers. Slack: Mike mentioned they're comparing to competitors. Salesforce: $85K ARR, contract expires in 3 weeks.

Draft talking points?See full email thread?

Schedule QBRs with all customers whose renewals are in 60 days

Referenced:google-calendarsalesforcegmail
PromptQL

Found 6 customers with renewals in 60 days. Drafted QBR invites with personalized agendas based on their recent support tickets and usage.

Send the invites?Prioritize by ARR?

Block time to follow up with leads from last week's webinar

Referenced:google-calendarlumahubspot
PromptQL

Found 47 registrants from the 'AI Analytics' webinar. 12 are already in HubSpot as MQLs. Blocked 3x 30-min slots this week for follow-up calls with the top-scoring leads.

See the lead list?Draft follow-up emails?

Don't schedule meetings during our busiest support hours this week

Referenced:google-calendarzendesk
PromptQL

Analyzed ticket volume patterns: your busiest hours are Tue/Wed 10am-12pm. Blocked those as 'Support Coverage' time and moved 2 conflicting internal meetings.

Extend to next week?See ticket trends?

Schedule interview debriefs for all candidates this week

Referenced:google-calendarnotiongmail
PromptQL

Found 4 candidates with completed interviews. Created 30-min debrief slots with the interview panel for each: Mon 4pm (Alex Chen), Tue 11am (Jordan Lee), Wed 3pm (Sam Patel), Thu 2pm (Riley Kim).

Send invites?Pull interview feedback?

Block time before the board meeting to review all the materials

Referenced:google-calendargoogle-drivenotionslack
PromptQL

Your board meeting is April 25th at 2pm. I blocked April 24th 2-5pm for prep. Found 3 relevant docs in Drive (board deck, financials, product roadmap) and 2 Slack threads with last-minute updates.

Summarize the materials?Check for open action items?

Block time for sprint ceremonies based on our Linear cycles

Referenced:google-calendarlinear
PromptQL

Your next sprint starts Monday. Created: Sprint Planning (Mon 10am), Daily Standups (Tue-Fri 9:30am), Sprint Review (Fri 3pm), Retro (Fri 4pm). Avoided conflicts with your existing 1:1s.

Invite the team?Adjust times?

Clear my calendar the day before any deal closes this quarter

Referenced:google-calendarsalesforcegmail
PromptQL

Found 8 deals with close dates this quarter. Blocked the day before each as 'Deal Prep'. Flagged 2 that have stalled email threads and might need attention now.

See the stalled deals?Draft follow-ups?
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Start querying your calendar with AI

Connect Google Calendar to PromptQL and get scheduling intelligence, meeting prep, and cross-app insights — all in natural language.

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AI TransparencyAll Integrations

The use of raw or derived user data received from Workspace APIs will adhere to the Google User Data Policy, including the Limited Use requirements.