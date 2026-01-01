Google Calendar Integration
PromptQL for Google Calendar
Connect Google Calendar to PromptQL to get AI-powered scheduling intelligence, schedule meetings, block focus time, and prep for your next call with cross-app context.
Getting Started
How to Connect Google Calendar
Once connected, Google Calendar becomes a fully integrated workspace in PromptQL. Ask questions about your schedule, schedule meetings, block focus time, and let PromptQL help you manage your calendar with cross-app intelligence.
Instructions to connect Google Calendar
1
Click on Data in the left pane.
2
Search for Google Calendar in integrations.
3
Click Connect.
4
Complete the OAuth flow.
5
Done!
What you can do with PromptQL for Google Calendar
AI-powered scheduling that adapts to your work
“Block 2 hours of focus time every morning this week”
Done! Created 5 focus blocks (Mon-Fri, 9-11am). I avoided your existing meetings and put them in your most productive morning slots.
“How am I spending my time? Show me a breakdown this month”
Here's your April breakdown: 38% in meetings (24h), 22% focus time (14h), 18% in 1:1s (11h), 12% external calls (8h). Your Tuesdays are most meeting-heavy.
“Find 30 minutes to meet with Sarah next week”
Found 3 optimal slots: Mon 2pm, Wed 11am, Thu 4pm. Tuesday is blocked — you both have focus time.
Unlock the full power of PromptQL
Replace entire scheduling apps with cross-app intelligence
“Prep me for my 3pm call with context from email, Slack, and CRM”
Your 3pm is with Northstar Partners (renewal discussion). Last email: they asked about pricing tiers. Slack: Mike mentioned they're comparing to competitors. Salesforce: $85K ARR, contract expires in 3 weeks.
“Schedule QBRs with all customers whose renewals are in 60 days”
Found 6 customers with renewals in 60 days. Drafted QBR invites with personalized agendas based on their recent support tickets and usage.
“Block time to follow up with leads from last week's webinar”
Found 47 registrants from the 'AI Analytics' webinar. 12 are already in HubSpot as MQLs. Blocked 3x 30-min slots this week for follow-up calls with the top-scoring leads.
“Don't schedule meetings during our busiest support hours this week”
Analyzed ticket volume patterns: your busiest hours are Tue/Wed 10am-12pm. Blocked those as 'Support Coverage' time and moved 2 conflicting internal meetings.
“Schedule interview debriefs for all candidates this week”
Found 4 candidates with completed interviews. Created 30-min debrief slots with the interview panel for each: Mon 4pm (Alex Chen), Tue 11am (Jordan Lee), Wed 3pm (Sam Patel), Thu 2pm (Riley Kim).
“Block time before the board meeting to review all the materials”
Your board meeting is April 25th at 2pm. I blocked April 24th 2-5pm for prep. Found 3 relevant docs in Drive (board deck, financials, product roadmap) and 2 Slack threads with last-minute updates.
“Block time for sprint ceremonies based on our Linear cycles”
Your next sprint starts Monday. Created: Sprint Planning (Mon 10am), Daily Standups (Tue-Fri 9:30am), Sprint Review (Fri 3pm), Retro (Fri 4pm). Avoided conflicts with your existing 1:1s.
Start querying your calendar with AI
Connect Google Calendar to PromptQL and get scheduling intelligence, meeting prep, and cross-app insights — all in natural language.
No credit card required
The use of raw or derived user data received from Workspace APIs will adhere to the Google User Data Policy, including the Limited Use requirements.