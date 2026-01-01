PromptQL for Google Calendar

Connect Google Calendar to PromptQL to get AI-powered scheduling intelligence, schedule meetings, block focus time, and prep for your next call with cross-app context.

Once connected, Google Calendar becomes a fully integrated workspace in PromptQL. Ask questions about your schedule, schedule meetings, block focus time, and let PromptQL help you manage your calendar with cross-app intelligence.

Found 3 optimal slots: Mon 2pm, Wed 11am, Thu 4pm. Tuesday is blocked — you both have focus time.

Here's your April breakdown: 38% in meetings (24h), 22% focus time (14h), 18% in 1:1s (11h), 12% external calls (8h). Your Tuesdays are most meeting-heavy.

“ How am I spending my time? Show me a breakdown this month ”

Done! Created 5 focus blocks (Mon-Fri, 9-11am). I avoided your existing meetings and put them in your most productive morning slots.

Found 8 deals with close dates this quarter. Blocked the day before each as 'Deal Prep'. Flagged 2 that have stalled email threads and might need attention now.

“ Clear my calendar the day before any deal closes this quarter ”

Your next sprint starts Monday. Created: Sprint Planning (Mon 10am), Daily Standups (Tue-Fri 9:30am), Sprint Review (Fri 3pm), Retro (Fri 4pm). Avoided conflicts with your existing 1:1s.

Your board meeting is April 25th at 2pm. I blocked April 24th 2-5pm for prep. Found 3 relevant docs in Drive (board deck, financials, product roadmap) and 2 Slack threads with last-minute updates.

“ Block time before the board meeting to review all the materials ”

Found 4 candidates with completed interviews. Created 30-min debrief slots with the interview panel for each: Mon 4pm (Alex Chen), Tue 11am (Jordan Lee), Wed 3pm (Sam Patel), Thu 2pm (Riley Kim).

Analyzed ticket volume patterns: your busiest hours are Tue/Wed 10am-12pm. Blocked those as 'Support Coverage' time and moved 2 conflicting internal meetings.

Found 47 registrants from the 'AI Analytics' webinar. 12 are already in HubSpot as MQLs. Blocked 3x 30-min slots this week for follow-up calls with the top-scoring leads.

“ Block time to follow up with leads from last week's webinar ”

Found 6 customers with renewals in 60 days. Drafted QBR invites with personalized agendas based on their recent support tickets and usage.

“ Schedule QBRs with all customers whose renewals are in 60 days ”

Your 3pm is with Northstar Partners (renewal discussion). Last email: they asked about pricing tiers. Slack: Mike mentioned they're comparing to competitors. Salesforce: $85K ARR, contract expires in 3 weeks.

“ Prep me for my 3pm call with context from email, Slack, and CRM ”

Connect Google Calendar to PromptQL and get scheduling intelligence, meeting prep, and cross-app insights — all in natural language.

The use of raw or derived user data received from Workspace APIs will adhere to the Google User Data Policy, including the Limited Use requirements.