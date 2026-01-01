Google Chat Integration
PromptQL for Google Chat
Connect Google Chat to PromptQL to search across conversations, send messages, post updates to spaces, and combine chat context with your other tools.
Getting Started
How to Connect Google Chat
Once connected, Google Chat becomes a fully integrated workspace in PromptQL. Ask questions about your spaces and message history, send messages, post updates to spaces, and act on what you find — all in natural language.
Instructions to connect Google Chat
1
Click on Data in the left pane.
2
Search for Google Chat in integrations.
3
Click Connect.
4
Complete the OAuth flow.
5
Done!
What you can do with PromptQL for Google Chat
“What was discussed in the product space this week?”
47 messages across 12 threads. Key decisions: 1) Launch date moved to April 28, 2) New pricing approved, 3) Mobile app deprioritized. 3 unresolved discussions: API versioning, documentation timeline, beta customer selection.
“What decisions were made in engineering spaces this month?”
18 decisions tracked: 5 architecture (database migration approved, new auth system), 7 process (sprint length changed, code review policy), 6 tooling (moved to Linear, adopted Playwright). 3 decisions were later reversed.
“Who in the company knows the most about authentication?”
Based on chat activity: Jamie Chen (42 auth-related messages, answered 15 questions), Alex Kumar (28 messages, owns auth service), Sarah Park (12 messages, wrote auth docs). Jamie is most frequently tagged for auth questions.
“Post today's sprint retrospective notes to the engineering space”
Posted to #engineering: 'Sprint retro 04/20 — Wins: auth redesign shipped, 0 P1 incidents. Improvements: PR review cycle too slow, docs lagging. Action items: Jamie owns review SLA, Alex owns doc sprint next cycle.'
Unlock the full power of PromptQL
Replace knowledge management SaaS with cross-platform intelligence that spans Google Chat, Slack, your CRM, and beyond.
“Search both Slack and Google Chat for discussions about the Q2 launch”
Found 23 threads across both platforms. Key themes: timeline concerns (8 threads), feature scope (6), resource allocation (5), customer communication (4). Related Notion docs and Linear epics linked.
“Extract action items from the standup space and create Linear issues”
3 action items from today's standup: 1) Fix auth timeout (assigned to Jamie, P1), 2) Update API docs (assigned to Alex, P2), 3) Review PR #847 (assigned to Sarah, blocking). Created Linear issues and linked GitHub PRs.
“Find where feature requirements were discussed and compile into a PRD”
Compiled requirements from 14 chat threads into draft PRD: 8 must-haves, 5 nice-to-haves, 3 out-of-scope. Linked original discussion threads for context. Identified 2 conflicting requirements that need resolution.
“What are customers saying in support spaces? Summarize themes this week”
Top themes from 34 customer mentions: onboarding confusion (12), API performance (8), pricing questions (6), feature requests (8). Correlated with Zendesk — API issues match 3 open P1 tickets. 2 churning customers flagged in Salesforce.
“Who's been most active in customer-facing discussions? Cross-reference with their deal performance”
Top 5 by customer chat activity: Sarah (89 messages, $2.1M pipeline), Mike (67 messages, $1.4M), Jamie (54 messages, $980K), Alex (48 messages, $1.8M), Jordan (32 messages, $650K). Sarah has highest activity-to-revenue ratio.
“Post a summary of today's customer calls to the sales space and the launch update to product space”
Posted to sales space: '3 customer calls today — Northstar interested in enterprise, Apex needs API demo, Meridian delayed decision to Q3.' Posted to product: 'Launch on track for April 28, all P1 bugs resolved, beta feedback positive.'
Turn chat history into actionable insights
Connect Google Chat to PromptQL and get conversation search, decision tracking, and cross-platform insights — all in natural language.
No credit card required
The use of raw or derived user data received from Workspace APIs will adhere to the Google User Data Policy, including the Limited Use requirements.