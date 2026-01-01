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Google Chat Integration

PromptQL for Google Chat

Connect Google Chat to PromptQL to search across conversations, send messages, post updates to spaces, and combine chat context with your other tools.

Getting Started

How to Connect Google Chat

Once connected, Google Chat becomes a fully integrated workspace in PromptQL. Ask questions about your spaces and message history, send messages, post updates to spaces, and act on what you find — all in natural language.

Instructions to connect Google Chat

  1. 1

    Click on Data in the left pane.

  2. 2

    Search for Google Chat in integrations.

  3. 3

    Click Connect.

  4. 4

    Complete the OAuth flow.

  5. 5

    Done!

What you can do with PromptQL for Google Chat

What was discussed in the product space this week?

PromptQL

47 messages across 12 threads. Key decisions: 1) Launch date moved to April 28, 2) New pricing approved, 3) Mobile app deprioritized. 3 unresolved discussions: API versioning, documentation timeline, beta customer selection.

Show unresolved itemsWho's driving the launch?

What decisions were made in engineering spaces this month?

PromptQL

18 decisions tracked: 5 architecture (database migration approved, new auth system), 7 process (sprint length changed, code review policy), 6 tooling (moved to Linear, adopted Playwright). 3 decisions were later reversed.

Which were reversed?Show architecture decisions

Who in the company knows the most about authentication?

PromptQL

Based on chat activity: Jamie Chen (42 auth-related messages, answered 15 questions), Alex Kumar (28 messages, owns auth service), Sarah Park (12 messages, wrote auth docs). Jamie is most frequently tagged for auth questions.

Show Jamie's recent messagesAdd them to my project

Post today's sprint retrospective notes to the engineering space

PromptQL

Posted to #engineering: 'Sprint retro 04/20 — Wins: auth redesign shipped, 0 P1 incidents. Improvements: PR review cycle too slow, docs lagging. Action items: Jamie owns review SLA, Alex owns doc sprint next cycle.'

Pin the message?Share to product space too?

Unlock the full power of PromptQL

Replace knowledge management SaaS with cross-platform intelligence that spans Google Chat, Slack, your CRM, and beyond.

Search both Slack and Google Chat for discussions about the Q2 launch

Referenced:google-chatslacknotionlinear
PromptQL

Found 23 threads across both platforms. Key themes: timeline concerns (8 threads), feature scope (6), resource allocation (5), customer communication (4). Related Notion docs and Linear epics linked.

Summarize the concernsWho raised timeline issues?

Extract action items from the standup space and create Linear issues

Referenced:google-chatlinearslackgithub
PromptQL

3 action items from today's standup: 1) Fix auth timeout (assigned to Jamie, P1), 2) Update API docs (assigned to Alex, P2), 3) Review PR #847 (assigned to Sarah, blocking). Created Linear issues and linked GitHub PRs.

Add to sprintNotify assignees

Find where feature requirements were discussed and compile into a PRD

Referenced:google-chatslacknotionconfluence
PromptQL

Compiled requirements from 14 chat threads into draft PRD: 8 must-haves, 5 nice-to-haves, 3 out-of-scope. Linked original discussion threads for context. Identified 2 conflicting requirements that need resolution.

Create Notion docFlag conflicts to PM

What are customers saying in support spaces? Summarize themes this week

Referenced:google-chatzendesksalesforceslack
PromptQL

Top themes from 34 customer mentions: onboarding confusion (12), API performance (8), pricing questions (6), feature requests (8). Correlated with Zendesk — API issues match 3 open P1 tickets. 2 churning customers flagged in Salesforce.

Create report for productAlert account owners

Who's been most active in customer-facing discussions? Cross-reference with their deal performance

Referenced:google-chatsalesforceslackhubspotgmail
PromptQL

Top 5 by customer chat activity: Sarah (89 messages, $2.1M pipeline), Mike (67 messages, $1.4M), Jamie (54 messages, $980K), Alex (48 messages, $1.8M), Jordan (32 messages, $650K). Sarah has highest activity-to-revenue ratio.

What's Sarah doing differently?Coach Jordan's approach

Post a summary of today's customer calls to the sales space and the launch update to product space

Referenced:google-chatgoogle-meetsalesforcenotion
PromptQL

Posted to sales space: '3 customer calls today — Northstar interested in enterprise, Apex needs API demo, Meridian delayed decision to Q3.' Posted to product: 'Launch on track for April 28, all P1 bugs resolved, beta feedback positive.'

Schedule follow-up postsAdd to weekly digest
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Turn chat history into actionable insights

Connect Google Chat to PromptQL and get conversation search, decision tracking, and cross-platform insights — all in natural language.

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AI TransparencyAll Integrations

The use of raw or derived user data received from Workspace APIs will adhere to the Google User Data Policy, including the Limited Use requirements.