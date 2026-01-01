Google Cloud Platform Integration
PromptQL for Google Cloud Platform
Connect Google Cloud Platform to PromptQL to get AI-powered cloud monitoring and billing analysis. Surface cost spikes, inspect cloud resources, investigate incidents, and connect infrastructure activity to the rest of your business.
Getting Started
How to Connect Google Cloud Platform
Once connected, Google Cloud Platform becomes a fully integrated infrastructure workspace in PromptQL. Analyze billing trends, inspect resource usage, review IAM and inventory, and connect cloud activity to incidents, deploys, and business signals using natural language.
Instructions to connect Google Cloud Platform
1
Click on Data in the left pane.
2
Search for Google Cloud Platform in integrations.
3
Click Connect.
4
Complete the OAuth flow.
5
Done!
What you can do with PromptQL for Google Cloud Platform
AI-powered infrastructure analysis that turns cloud telemetry into action
“What changed in our GCP spend this month and which services are responsible?”
Analyzed billing across 12 projects. Total spend is up 21% month over month, driven mostly by BigQuery query costs (+38%), GKE node hours (+19%), and Cloud Storage egress (+27%). The sharpest spike began three days after the new analytics pipeline rollout in the data-prod project.
“Which compute resources in GCP look underutilized or safe to rightsize?”
Reviewed 146 compute resources across GCE and GKE. 19 VM instances average under 12% CPU utilization, 7 node pools show sustained overprovisioning, and 11 persistent disks are unattached. Estimated monthly savings from rightsizing and cleanup is $18.4K.
“Investigate yesterday's incident and show me which GCP services were affected first”
Correlated logs and metrics across Cloud Run, Pub/Sub, and Cloud SQL. Earliest signal was elevated Pub/Sub delivery latency at 09:13, followed by Cloud Run 5xx spikes at 09:17 and Cloud SQL connection saturation at 09:21. Impact peaked in the customer-events project and subsided after the autoscaling change at 09:34.
“Audit IAM and tell me which accounts have overly broad access in production”
Reviewed IAM policies across 8 production projects. Found 13 principals with editor-level access and 4 service accounts with owner permissions that appear broader than necessary. 2 former employee accounts still exist in inherited bindings, and 6 external identities can read production storage buckets.
“Summarize our current cloud footprint and highlight anything unusual in inventory”
Inventory scan found 812 total resources across prod, staging, and analytics projects. Unusual findings: 3 orphaned load balancers, 2 unused reserved IPs, 1 unexpectedly large Memorystore instance in staging, and 4 GCS buckets with public access prevention disabled. The biggest growth area this quarter is Cloud Run service count, up 42%.
Unlock the full power of PromptQL
Replace siloed dashboards with cross-app intelligence that connects cloud operations to engineering, support, and finance workflows.
“Correlate our GCP incident timeline with recent GitHub deploys and Slack escalation threads”
Matched 6 production deploys, 3 GitHub workflow runs, and 11 Slack escalation threads to the incident window. The strongest correlation is a config rollout merged at 08:58, deployed at 09:05, and first mentioned in Slack at 09:16. Two later deploys appear unrelated and happened after recovery began.
“Compare GCP infrastructure spend with Stripe revenue and tell me where margins are compressing”
Compared 90 days of GCP spend against Stripe revenue by product line. Gross margin compression is most visible in analytics workloads, where infrastructure costs rose 17% while related revenue grew only 6%. The enterprise ingestion feature remains healthy, with revenue up 22% against a 9% cost increase.
“Show support-impacting GCP issues and the Zendesk tickets they are likely tied to”
Linked 4 GCP service degradations to 37 Zendesk tickets opened within the same windows. The most common customer-facing symptoms are delayed exports, timeouts on dashboard loads, and webhook retries. 12 tickets appear connected to a single Cloud SQL saturation event affecting enterprise reporting.
Start querying your cloud infrastructure with AI
Connect Google Cloud Platform to PromptQL and get billing analysis, resource monitoring, incident intelligence, and cross-app infrastructure context - all in natural language.
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The use of raw or derived user data received from Workspace APIs will adhere to the Google User Data Policy, including the Limited Use requirements.