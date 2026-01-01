Google Docs Integration
PromptQL for Google Docs
Connect Google Docs to PromptQL to get AI-powered document analysis and creation. Generate executive summaries across multiple documents, extract key decisions, draft new documents from your data, and get cross-app intelligence across your entire document library.
Getting Started
How to Connect Google Docs
Once connected, Google Docs becomes a fully integrated workspace in PromptQL. Ask questions about your documents, extract key decisions, summarize lengthy reports, and track changes — all using natural language.
Instructions to connect Google Docs
1
Click on Data in the left pane.
2
Search for Google Docs in integrations.
3
Click Connect.
4
Complete the OAuth flow.
5
Done!
What you can do with PromptQL for Google Docs
AI-powered document intelligence that surfaces what matters
“Summarize the key decisions from our Q2 strategy meeting notes”
Found 3 documents matching Q2 strategy. Key decisions: 1) Expand into EMEA by Q4, 2) Hire 12 engineers for the platform team, 3) Deprecate legacy API by end of year, 4) Launch new pricing tiers in July. 7 open items still need owner assignments.
“Generate an executive summary across all our product spec documents this quarter”
Analyzed 17 product spec docs from Q1–Q2. Top themes: 43% focused on performance improvements, 31% on new integrations, 26% on UX redesign. 4 specs are marked final, 9 are in review, 4 are still drafts. Largest scope: the data pipeline redesign (38 pages).
“Find all mentions of Meridian Systems across our documentation”
Found 43 mentions of Meridian Systems across 11 documents: 3 contracts, 2 meeting notes, 4 proposal docs, and 2 onboarding guides. Most recent reference was in the enterprise onboarding checklist updated 3 days ago.
“Show me revision history for our pricing page doc and who made major changes”
Pricing doc has 34 revisions over 6 months. Major changes: Sarah added the enterprise tier (March 2), Alex removed the legacy plan (March 18), Jordan updated the annual discount table (April 1). Last edited yesterday by Sarah.
“Turn the raw notes from yesterday's all-hands into a structured report”
Converted 4,200 words of all-hands notes into a structured report: Executive Summary (5 bullets), Key Announcements (8 items), Q&A Highlights (6 exchanges), Action Items (12 tasks with owners). Ready to share.
Unlock the full power of PromptQL
Replace scattered document workflows with cross-app intelligence that connects Docs to your entire stack.
“What action items from our strategy docs haven't been added to Linear yet?”
Found 28 action items across 6 strategy documents. 19 are already in Linear as issues. 9 are missing: top ones are 'Audit API rate limits' (assigned to platform team), 'Update pricing FAQ' (marketing), and 'Define SLA tiers' (no owner assigned).
“Summarize all customer feedback from support tickets and meeting notes this month”
Aggregated feedback from 34 Zendesk tickets, 8 meeting notes in Google Docs, and 3 calendar follow-up docs. Top themes: 1) API documentation gaps (mentioned 18 times), 2) Slow onboarding (14 times), 3) Pricing confusion (11 times). Sentiment is 62% neutral, 24% negative, 14% positive.
“Find all contracts mentioning Meridian Systems and check their payment status”
Found 3 contracts in Google Docs referencing Meridian Systems: MSA ($48K/yr, active), SOW-2023 ($12K, paid), SOW-2024 ($18K, 2 invoices outstanding in Stripe — $9K overdue 45 days). Payment in Drive folder '/Contracts/Meridian/'.
Start querying your documents with AI
Connect Google Docs to PromptQL and get document analysis, executive summaries, and cross-app context — all in natural language.
No credit card required
The use of raw or derived user data received from Workspace APIs will adhere to the Google User Data Policy, including the Limited Use requirements.