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Google Docs

Google Docs Integration

PromptQL for Google Docs

Connect Google Docs to PromptQL to get AI-powered document analysis and creation. Generate executive summaries across multiple documents, extract key decisions, draft new documents from your data, and get cross-app intelligence across your entire document library.

Getting Started

How to Connect Google Docs

Once connected, Google Docs becomes a fully integrated workspace in PromptQL. Ask questions about your documents, extract key decisions, summarize lengthy reports, and track changes — all using natural language.

Instructions to connect Google Docs

  1. 1

    Click on Data in the left pane.

  2. 2

    Search for Google Docs in integrations.

  3. 3

    Click Connect.

  4. 4

    Complete the OAuth flow.

  5. 5

    Done!

What you can do with PromptQL for Google Docs

AI-powered document intelligence that surfaces what matters

Summarize the key decisions from our Q2 strategy meeting notes

PromptQL

Found 3 documents matching Q2 strategy. Key decisions: 1) Expand into EMEA by Q4, 2) Hire 12 engineers for the platform team, 3) Deprecate legacy API by end of year, 4) Launch new pricing tiers in July. 7 open items still need owner assignments.

Show the open itemsWho owns the pricing launch?

Generate an executive summary across all our product spec documents this quarter

PromptQL

Analyzed 17 product spec docs from Q1–Q2. Top themes: 43% focused on performance improvements, 31% on new integrations, 26% on UX redesign. 4 specs are marked final, 9 are in review, 4 are still drafts. Largest scope: the data pipeline redesign (38 pages).

Show the draft specsSummarize the pipeline redesign

Find all mentions of Meridian Systems across our documentation

PromptQL

Found 43 mentions of Meridian Systems across 11 documents: 3 contracts, 2 meeting notes, 4 proposal docs, and 2 onboarding guides. Most recent reference was in the enterprise onboarding checklist updated 3 days ago.

Show the contractsWhat's in the onboarding guide?

Show me revision history for our pricing page doc and who made major changes

PromptQL

Pricing doc has 34 revisions over 6 months. Major changes: Sarah added the enterprise tier (March 2), Alex removed the legacy plan (March 18), Jordan updated the annual discount table (April 1). Last edited yesterday by Sarah.

What changed on April 1?Compare current vs March version

Turn the raw notes from yesterday's all-hands into a structured report

PromptQL

Converted 4,200 words of all-hands notes into a structured report: Executive Summary (5 bullets), Key Announcements (8 items), Q&A Highlights (6 exchanges), Action Items (12 tasks with owners). Ready to share.

Share with the teamExport as PDF

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Replace scattered document workflows with cross-app intelligence that connects Docs to your entire stack.

What action items from our strategy docs haven't been added to Linear yet?

Referenced:google-docslinear
PromptQL

Found 28 action items across 6 strategy documents. 19 are already in Linear as issues. 9 are missing: top ones are 'Audit API rate limits' (assigned to platform team), 'Update pricing FAQ' (marketing), and 'Define SLA tiers' (no owner assigned).

Create Linear issues for the missing onesWho should own the unassigned items?

Summarize all customer feedback from support tickets and meeting notes this month

Referenced:google-docszendeskgoogle-calendar
PromptQL

Aggregated feedback from 34 Zendesk tickets, 8 meeting notes in Google Docs, and 3 calendar follow-up docs. Top themes: 1) API documentation gaps (mentioned 18 times), 2) Slow onboarding (14 times), 3) Pricing confusion (11 times). Sentiment is 62% neutral, 24% negative, 14% positive.

Show the negative feedbackDraft a response plan

Find all contracts mentioning Meridian Systems and check their payment status

Referenced:google-docsgoogle-drivestripe
PromptQL

Found 3 contracts in Google Docs referencing Meridian Systems: MSA ($48K/yr, active), SOW-2023 ($12K, paid), SOW-2024 ($18K, 2 invoices outstanding in Stripe — $9K overdue 45 days). Payment in Drive folder '/Contracts/Meridian/'.

Show the overdue invoicesDraft a payment reminder
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Connect Google Docs to PromptQL and get document analysis, executive summaries, and cross-app context — all in natural language.

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AI TransparencyAll Integrations

The use of raw or derived user data received from Workspace APIs will adhere to the Google User Data Policy, including the Limited Use requirements.