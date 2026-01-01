Google Drive Integration
PromptQL for Google Drive
Connect Google Drive to PromptQL to get AI-powered file search and knowledge discovery. Find documents instantly, summarize folders, audit sharing and permissions, organize content at scale, and get cross-app file intelligence across your team.
Getting Started
How to Connect Google Drive
Once connected, Google Drive becomes a fully integrated knowledge layer in PromptQL. Search across folders, summarize documents, track permissions, find duplicates, and connect files to activity across the rest of your stack using natural language.
Instructions to connect Google Drive
1
Click on Data in the left pane.
2
Search for Google Drive in integrations.
3
Click Connect.
4
Complete the OAuth flow.
5
Done!
What you can do with PromptQL for Google Drive
AI-powered file intelligence that turns scattered documents into accessible knowledge
“Find the latest customer onboarding checklist and summarize the changes from the previous version”
Located 3 onboarding checklist docs in Drive. The latest version was updated yesterday by Priya Shah. Compared with the previous version: 5 new steps added around SSO setup and security review, 2 outdated billing instructions removed, and ownership for implementation kickoff moved from Sales Engineering to Customer Success.
“Which folders in Drive have the most duplicated documents or stale files?”
Analyzed 1,842 files across 27 shared folders. Found 96 likely duplicates, concentrated in /Marketing/Launch Assets and /Sales/Case Studies. 214 files appear stale with no opens or edits in 180+ days. Largest clutter source is /Ops/Archive with 61 files that look safe to review for cleanup.
“Audit sharing permissions for our finance and board folders”
Reviewed 74 files in the Finance and Board folders. 11 files are shared outside the company domain, including 2 board decks with commenter access and 1 budget workbook with edit access for a former contractor. 7 files inherit broader permissions than their parent folder policy.
“Summarize everything in our Q3 planning folder and pull out the decisions we made”
Summarized 18 files across docs, slides, and spreadsheets in /Planning/Q3. Main decisions: prioritize enterprise reporting, delay the mobile admin project to Q4, hire 3 platform engineers, and reduce paid acquisition spend by 12%. I also found 9 open questions still unresolved across two meeting docs.
“Identify files in Drive related to Meridian Systems and organize them by document type”
Found 43 files mentioning Meridian Systems: 9 proposals, 6 contracts, 11 meeting notes, 7 onboarding docs, and 10 support-related documents. Most recent activity was a proposal deck edited 4 hours ago. The top folder concentration is /Accounts/Meridian/Active Deal.
Unlock the full power of PromptQL
Replace disconnected file browsing with cross-app intelligence that connects Drive to your conversations, repos, finance data, and more.
“Which Drive documents linked in Slack threads about the Q3 launch are the most recent?”
Matched 27 Slack threads to 14 Drive files shared during Q3 launch planning. The latest assets are Launch Narrative v5, the pricing FAQ draft, and the final rollout checklist. 3 Slack threads still reference outdated file versions that were superseded last week.
“Find product spec docs in Drive that correspond to GitHub repos with recent deployment activity”
Linked 8 Drive spec docs to GitHub repositories with pushes in the last 14 days. The most active pairings are the analytics spec with the web app repo and the ingestion redesign doc with the platform repo. 2 repos have recent commits but no obvious matching design doc in Drive.
“Match open invoice disputes in Stripe with the contract or SOW files in Drive”
Compared 19 disputed or overdue Stripe invoices against contract files in Drive. Found matching MSA or SOW documents for 16 accounts. 4 disputes mention discount terms that do not appear in the signed files, and 2 invoice records are missing an accessible contract document altogether.
Start querying your files with AI
Connect Google Drive to PromptQL and get document search, folder analysis, permission auditing, and cross-app file intelligence - all in natural language.
No credit card required
The use of raw or derived user data received from Workspace APIs will adhere to the Google User Data Policy, including the Limited Use requirements.