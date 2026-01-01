Google Forms Integration
PromptQL for Google Forms
Connect Google Forms to PromptQL to get AI-powered response analysis and automated intake insights. Surface trends across submissions, uncover survey outliers, track form performance, and connect every response to the rest of your workflow.
Getting Started
How to Connect Google Forms
Once connected, Google Forms becomes a structured feedback and intake source in PromptQL. Analyze responses, compare submissions across time, surface anomalies, and connect form data to the rest of your operating systems using natural language.
Instructions to connect Google Forms
1
Click on Data in the left pane.
2
Search for Google Forms in integrations.
3
Click Connect.
4
Complete the OAuth flow.
5
Done!
What you can do with PromptQL for Google Forms
AI-powered response analysis that turns raw submissions into decisions
“Summarize the most important patterns in our product feedback form responses this quarter”
Analyzed 2,148 submissions across 4 product feedback forms. Top themes: reporting gaps (31%), onboarding friction (24%), and mobile usability (17%). Sentiment is strongest among enterprise admins, while SMB users mention setup confusion 2.4x more often than other segments.
“Find outliers in our NPS survey form and explain what is driving detractor scores”
Reviewed 913 NPS responses. Overall score is 38. Outliers: 27 detractors cite slow support resolution, 19 mention missing export functionality, and 11 mention unclear pricing. The strongest negative cluster comes from trial users in their first 14 days.
“Analyze our event registration form and tell me which attendee groups are most likely to convert”
Processed 1,306 event registrations. Highest projected conversion comes from Director and VP titles at companies with 200-1,000 employees. Top source channel is partner referrals at 28% of registrants and 41% of expected pipeline. APAC registrations grew 19% compared with the previous event.
“Review our internal request intake form and identify requests that should be triaged first”
Scored 184 intake submissions by urgency, business impact, and duplication. 23 requests should be triaged immediately, including 7 security reviews, 5 deal-blocking integration asks, and 4 support escalations tied to enterprise renewals. 16 requests appear duplicate or near-duplicate.
“Compare responses from our hiring application form and highlight candidates with unusual signal”
Analyzed 327 applications. 14 candidates stand out on combined experience, writing quality, and portfolio relevance. 5 applications show unusually strong fit for the platform team, while 3 appear mismatched to the role despite high credentials. I also found 22 incomplete submissions worth filtering out.
Unlock the full power of PromptQL
Replace disconnected survey workflows with cross-app intelligence that connects Forms to spreadsheets, email, support, and more.
“Compare our lead capture form responses with the follow-up spreadsheet and show which high-intent leads have not been worked”
Matched 486 form submissions to the qualification spreadsheet. 61 high-intent leads have no owner or next step recorded. The biggest gaps are in EMEA inbound demo requests and webinar follow-ups from enterprise accounts. 18 rows have mismatched company names that likely refer to the same lead.
“Which survey respondents submitted negative feedback and never received a follow-up email?”
Compared 214 negative or neutral survey responses to Gmail follow-up threads. 73 respondents do not have an outbound reply on record. 29 of those mention onboarding issues, and 17 are from active expansion accounts that should be prioritized for follow-up.
“Match support satisfaction form responses with Zendesk tickets and surface unresolved themes”
Linked 302 CSAT form submissions with 277 Zendesk tickets. The most common unresolved themes are slow bug turnaround, missing status updates, and confusion around API limits. 38 low-scoring responses map to tickets still in an open or pending state, including 9 from enterprise customers.
Start analyzing form responses with AI
Connect Google Forms to PromptQL and get response analysis, survey insights, automated intake intelligence, and cross-app workflows - all in natural language.
No credit card required
The use of raw or derived user data received from Workspace APIs will adhere to the Google User Data Policy, including the Limited Use requirements.