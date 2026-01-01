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Google Meet

Google Meet Integration

PromptQL for Google Meet

Connect Google Meet to PromptQL to track meeting participation, create Meet links, schedule video calls, and analyze how your team spends time in meetings.

Getting Started

How to Connect Google Meet

Once connected, Google Meet becomes a fully integrated workspace in PromptQL. Ask questions about your meetings, create Meet links, schedule video calls, and get cross-app context for every call.

Instructions to connect Google Meet

  1. 1

    Click on Data in the left pane.

  2. 2

    Search for Google Meet in integrations.

  3. 3

    Click Connect.

  4. 4

    Complete the OAuth flow.

  5. 5

    Done!

What you can do with PromptQL for Google Meet

Summarize my meetings from today

PromptQL

3 meetings today (2h 15m total). Product review: decided to delay launch by 1 week. Customer call with Northstar: they want API access, follow-up scheduled. Team standup: 2 blockers raised, both assigned to Jamie.

Show action itemsWhich needs follow-up?

How many hours did I spend in meetings last month?

PromptQL

68 hours across 89 meetings. Breakdown: 40% internal (27h), 35% customer calls (24h), 25% 1:1s (17h). Your busiest day was Tuesday with avg 4.5h of meetings.

Which can I decline?Compare to last month

Find the meeting where we discussed the pricing change

PromptQL

Found in 'Product Strategy Review' from March 15. Pricing discussion starts at 23:45. Key points: agreed on 15% increase for enterprise tier, grandfathering existing customers for 6 months.

Show the transcriptWho attended?

Create a Meet link for my candidate interview tomorrow and send it to them

PromptQL

Created a Google Meet link for tomorrow at 10am. Sent a calendar invite to both you and the candidate with the link and a 10-minute prep reminder. Added the role and interviewer names to the invite description.

Schedule a debrief after?Add another interviewer?

Unlock the full power of PromptQL

Replace meeting intelligence SaaS with cross-app insights that span Google Meet, your CRM, support tools, and beyond.

Which customer calls from last week don't have notes logged in Salesforce?

Referenced:google-meetsalesforcehubspot
PromptQL

4 customer calls missing CRM notes: Northstar Partners (renewal discussion), Apex Industries (demo), Meridian Systems (onboarding), CoreTech (support escalation). Drafted notes for each based on meeting recordings.

Push notes to SalesforceShow the drafts

Cross-reference my meetings with customers who have open support escalations

Referenced:google-meetzendeskslacklinear
PromptQL

You met with 3 customers with open P1 tickets: Apex Industries (API issue, discussed workaround), Northstar (data sync, engineering working on fix), Meridian (training needed, scheduled follow-up). Slack threads linked, Linear issues tracked.

Update ticket statusNotify account team

Show me meetings where prospects dropped off early or seemed disengaged, with their deal stage

Referenced:google-meetsalesforcegmailhubspot
PromptQL

3 concerning patterns: 1) CoreTech demo — prospect left after 20 min, deal in negotiation, no follow-up email sent. 2) Pinnacle Inc — camera off entire call, discovery stage. 3) Summit Group — rescheduled twice, proposal pending.

Draft recovery emailsFlag for manager review

Extract action items from this week's sprint meetings and create Linear issues

Referenced:google-meetlinearslackgithub
PromptQL

Created 7 Linear issues from 3 sprint meetings: 2 bugs (P1), 3 features (P2), 2 tech debt items. Tagged relevant engineers from Slack handles. Linked to related GitHub PRs where mentioned.

Add to current sprintNotify the team

Compile feedback from all interviews for the Senior Engineer role this week

Referenced:google-meetnotiongmailgoogle-calendar
PromptQL

4 candidates interviewed. Composite scores: Alex Chen (4.2/5 — strong technical, culture fit), Jordan Lee (3.8/5 — good potential), Sam Patel (4.5/5 — top choice), Riley Kim (3.5/5 — concerns on experience). Detailed notes in Notion.

Schedule debrief meetingDraft offer for top candidate

Analyze my team's customer calls this month — who needs coaching?

Referenced:google-meetsalesforceslackhubspot
PromptQL

Analyzed 45 calls across 5 reps. Sarah has highest conversion (40%), Mike struggles with objection handling (2 deals lost after pricing discussion), Jamie excels at discovery but weak closes. Correlated with Salesforce win rates.

Create coaching planShow Mike's calls
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Start analyzing your meetings with AI

Connect Google Meet to PromptQL and get meeting analytics, CRM cross-referencing, and follow-up intelligence — all in natural language.

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AI TransparencyAll Integrations

The use of raw or derived user data received from Workspace APIs will adhere to the Google User Data Policy, including the Limited Use requirements.