Google Meet Integration
PromptQL for Google Meet
Connect Google Meet to PromptQL to track meeting participation, create Meet links, schedule video calls, and analyze how your team spends time in meetings.
Getting Started
How to Connect Google Meet
Once connected, Google Meet becomes a fully integrated workspace in PromptQL. Ask questions about your meetings, create Meet links, schedule video calls, and get cross-app context for every call.
Instructions to connect Google Meet
1
Click on Data in the left pane.
2
Search for Google Meet in integrations.
3
Click Connect.
4
Complete the OAuth flow.
5
Done!
What you can do with PromptQL for Google Meet
“Summarize my meetings from today”
3 meetings today (2h 15m total). Product review: decided to delay launch by 1 week. Customer call with Northstar: they want API access, follow-up scheduled. Team standup: 2 blockers raised, both assigned to Jamie.
“How many hours did I spend in meetings last month?”
68 hours across 89 meetings. Breakdown: 40% internal (27h), 35% customer calls (24h), 25% 1:1s (17h). Your busiest day was Tuesday with avg 4.5h of meetings.
“Find the meeting where we discussed the pricing change”
Found in 'Product Strategy Review' from March 15. Pricing discussion starts at 23:45. Key points: agreed on 15% increase for enterprise tier, grandfathering existing customers for 6 months.
“Create a Meet link for my candidate interview tomorrow and send it to them”
Created a Google Meet link for tomorrow at 10am. Sent a calendar invite to both you and the candidate with the link and a 10-minute prep reminder. Added the role and interviewer names to the invite description.
Unlock the full power of PromptQL
Replace meeting intelligence SaaS with cross-app insights that span Google Meet, your CRM, support tools, and beyond.
“Which customer calls from last week don't have notes logged in Salesforce?”
4 customer calls missing CRM notes: Northstar Partners (renewal discussion), Apex Industries (demo), Meridian Systems (onboarding), CoreTech (support escalation). Drafted notes for each based on meeting recordings.
“Cross-reference my meetings with customers who have open support escalations”
You met with 3 customers with open P1 tickets: Apex Industries (API issue, discussed workaround), Northstar (data sync, engineering working on fix), Meridian (training needed, scheduled follow-up). Slack threads linked, Linear issues tracked.
“Show me meetings where prospects dropped off early or seemed disengaged, with their deal stage”
3 concerning patterns: 1) CoreTech demo — prospect left after 20 min, deal in negotiation, no follow-up email sent. 2) Pinnacle Inc — camera off entire call, discovery stage. 3) Summit Group — rescheduled twice, proposal pending.
“Extract action items from this week's sprint meetings and create Linear issues”
Created 7 Linear issues from 3 sprint meetings: 2 bugs (P1), 3 features (P2), 2 tech debt items. Tagged relevant engineers from Slack handles. Linked to related GitHub PRs where mentioned.
“Compile feedback from all interviews for the Senior Engineer role this week”
4 candidates interviewed. Composite scores: Alex Chen (4.2/5 — strong technical, culture fit), Jordan Lee (3.8/5 — good potential), Sam Patel (4.5/5 — top choice), Riley Kim (3.5/5 — concerns on experience). Detailed notes in Notion.
“Analyze my team's customer calls this month — who needs coaching?”
Analyzed 45 calls across 5 reps. Sarah has highest conversion (40%), Mike struggles with objection handling (2 deals lost after pricing discussion), Jamie excels at discovery but weak closes. Correlated with Salesforce win rates.
Start analyzing your meetings with AI
Connect Google Meet to PromptQL and get meeting analytics, CRM cross-referencing, and follow-up intelligence — all in natural language.
No credit card required
The use of raw or derived user data received from Workspace APIs will adhere to the Google User Data Policy, including the Limited Use requirements.