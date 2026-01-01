Google Sheets Integration
PromptQL for Google Sheets
Connect Google Sheets to PromptQL to get AI-powered spreadsheet analysis and creation. Uncover insights from complex data, detect patterns and anomalies, build new spreadsheets from your data sources, and get cross-app intelligence across all your spreadsheets.
Getting Started
How to Connect Google Sheets
Once connected, Google Sheets becomes a fully integrated workspace in PromptQL. Ask questions about your data, find discrepancies across tabs, compare forecasts to actuals, and get AI-powered insights from even the most complex spreadsheets — all using natural language.
Instructions to connect Google Sheets
1
Click on Data in the left pane.
2
Search for Google Sheets in integrations.
3
Click Connect.
4
Complete the OAuth flow.
5
Done!
What you can do with PromptQL for Google Sheets
AI-powered spreadsheet analysis that turns data into decisions
“What are the key trends in our sales data over the last 6 months?”
Analyzed 6 months of data across 3 sheets (Monthly Sales, Pipeline, Regional Breakdown). Key trends: Revenue up 18% QoQ, APAC growing fastest at 34%, enterprise deals now 62% of total ARR (up from 48%). August was the outlier — 11% dip tied to a single churned account.
“Analyze our Q2 budget spreadsheet and surface any discrepancies across tabs”
Found 4 discrepancies across 7 tabs: Engineering headcount in 'HC Tracker' doesn't match 'Budget Summary' (off by 2 FTEs), Marketing spend in 'Q2 Actuals' exceeds approved budget by $14K, two line items in 'Vendor Costs' appear in both 'Opex' and 'Capex' tabs.
“Compare our sales forecast spreadsheet with actual numbers and highlight where we're off track”
Compared Forecast vs Actuals through April. Overall: 91% attainment. 3 reps are below 80%: Alex Chen (74%), Sam Patel (71%), Jordan Lee (68%). Top overperformer: Riley Kim at 127%. Q3 pipeline looks thin — only 1.8x coverage vs 3x target.
“Summarize the outliers in our NPS survey results spreadsheet”
Analyzed 847 NPS responses. Overall score: 41. Outliers: 23 detractors left comments mentioning 'slow support' (strongest signal), 14 promoters specifically called out the onboarding experience. 8 enterprise accounts submitted 6+ responses — Apex Industries average is 72, Meridian Systems average is 18.
“Clean up the messy contact list in our outreach spreadsheet — remove duplicates and standardize formats”
Processed 1,240 rows. Removed 87 duplicate entries, standardized 203 phone numbers to E.164 format, normalized 156 company names (e.g., 'Apex Inc' → 'Apex Industries'), flagged 34 rows with missing required fields. Updated sheet ready for review.
Unlock the full power of PromptQL
Replace disconnected spreadsheet workflows with cross-app intelligence that connects Sheets to your CRM, payments, project tools, and more.
“Compare the sales forecast in our spreadsheet with actual revenue in Stripe”
Compared April forecast (Google Sheets) to Stripe transactions. Total forecast: $312K. Stripe actual: $287K — 92% attainment. Largest gaps: Northstar Partners ($18K forecasted, $0 received — payment failed), Apex Industries ($24K forecasted, $19K received — partial invoice). 3 deals closed that weren't in forecast, adding $11K.
“Update the project tracker with the latest status from Linear tickets”
Synced 34 Linear issues to the Project Tracker sheet. Updated status for 28 rows: 11 moved to 'Done', 9 to 'In Progress', 8 remain 'Blocked'. Added 6 new tickets from the latest sprint that weren't in the sheet. 3 rows in the sheet have no matching Linear issue — flagged for review.
“Which leads from our outreach spreadsheet have responded on Slack or email?”
Checked 156 leads from the outreach sheet against Slack DM history and Gmail threads. 38 have responded: 22 via email, 11 via Slack, 5 via both. 118 haven't responded — 43 were contacted over 2 weeks ago. Top engaged leads: 3 from Northstar Partners, 2 from Apex Industries.
Start querying your spreadsheets with AI
Connect Google Sheets to PromptQL and get data analysis, cross-tab insights, and cross-app intelligence — all in natural language.
No credit card required
The use of raw or derived user data received from Workspace APIs will adhere to the Google User Data Policy, including the Limited Use requirements.