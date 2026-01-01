Google Slides Integration
PromptQL for Google Slides
Connect Google Slides to PromptQL to get AI-powered presentation analysis and creation. Extract key takeaways from existing decks, generate new presentations from your data and insights, and get cross-app intelligence across your entire presentation library.
Getting Started
How to Connect Google Slides
Once connected, Google Slides becomes a fully integrated workspace in PromptQL. Ask questions about your decks, compare versions, extract key messages, and surface stale content — all using natural language.
Instructions to connect Google Slides
1
Click on Data in the left pane.
2
Search for Google Slides in integrations.
3
Click Connect.
4
Complete the OAuth flow.
5
Done!
What you can do with PromptQL for Google Slides
AI-powered presentation intelligence that surfaces what matters across your deck library
“Summarize the key messages from our Q2 board deck”
Board deck has 34 slides. Key messages: Revenue hit $4.2M ARR (18% QoQ growth), Net churn improved to 0.8%, 3 enterprise logos added (Apex Industries, Meridian Systems, Northstar Partners), product roadmap prioritizes 4 themes for H2. 6 slides flagged as 'draft' — not final.
“Find all slides across our sales decks that mention competitor pricing”
Found 18 slides mentioning competitor pricing across 7 sales decks. Most referenced competitors: Apex Compete (11 mentions), CoreBid (6 mentions), Meridian Cloud (4 mentions). 3 slides have outdated pricing tables — last updated over 6 months ago.
“What's different between our March and April product demo decks?”
Compared 28 slides in March deck vs 31 slides in April deck. Changes: 4 new slides added (AI features section), 3 slides removed (legacy integrations), 6 slides updated with new screenshots, pricing slide updated to reflect new tiers. Opening hook is identical.
“Which of our pitch decks have the highest slide count and when were they last edited?”
Found 23 pitch decks. Top 5 by slide count: Enterprise Pitch v4 (52 slides, edited 2 days ago), Investor Deck Q2 (47 slides, edited 1 week ago), Partner Overview (41 slides, edited 3 weeks ago), SMB Intro (38 slides, edited yesterday), APAC Expansion (34 slides, edited 5 days ago).
“Extract all action items and open questions from our weekly all-hands slides”
Scanned 8 weeks of all-hands decks (April–June). Extracted 34 action items: 19 are marked complete in later decks, 15 have no follow-up. Open questions: 7 recurring themes across multiple weeks — top ones are headcount approval, EMEA pricing strategy, and data residency requirements.
Unlock the full power of PromptQL
Replace manual deck reviews with cross-app intelligence that connects Slides to your data, docs, and customer tools.
“Build me a summary of all customer-facing decks and flag ones that are out of sync with our latest pricing in Sheets”
Found 14 customer-facing decks. Cross-referenced against the Pricing Master sheet (last updated April 18). 6 decks have outdated pricing: 3 still show legacy tier names, 2 have wrong annual discount percentages, 1 is missing the new enterprise add-ons entirely. 8 decks are current.
“Pull together our investor deck and match the metrics to our latest data in Sheets and Docs”
Investor deck (April 2024, 47 slides) references 12 key metrics. Cross-checked against Q2 Metrics sheet and Board Update doc: 9 metrics are current, 3 are stale — ARR figure is $200K behind, NPS score is from February, headcount shows 94 (current is 108). Flagged slide numbers for each discrepancy.
“Which customer QBR decks reference accounts that have open support tickets right now?”
Scanned 18 QBR decks from the last quarter. Cross-referenced account names against Zendesk. 7 accounts in the decks have open tickets: Apex Industries (3 open, 1 P1), Meridian Systems (2 open), Northstar Partners (1 open P2). These 3 accounts are scheduled for QBRs in the next 2 weeks.
Start querying your presentations with AI
Connect Google Slides to PromptQL and get deck analysis, stale content detection, and cross-app context — all in natural language.
No credit card required
The use of raw or derived user data received from Workspace APIs will adhere to the Google User Data Policy, including the Limited Use requirements.