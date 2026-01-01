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HubSpot

HubSpot Integration

PromptQL for HubSpot

Connect HubSpot to PromptQL to get AI-powered CRM analysis, create and update contacts, companies, and deals, and get cross-app context for every sales conversation.

Getting Started

How to Connect HubSpot

Once connected, HubSpot becomes a fully integrated workspace in PromptQL. Query your CRM data, analyze pipeline health, create contacts and deals, and get AI-powered sales insights — all using natural language.

Instructions to connect HubSpot

  1. 1

    Click on Data in the left pane.

  2. 2

    Search for HubSpot in integrations and click Connect.HubSpot integration in Data screen

  3. 3

    Select the HubSpot account you want to connect.HubSpot OAuth account selection

  4. 4

    Choose the scopes you want PromptQL to have access to.HubSpot OAuth scope selection

  5. 5

    Click Connect app to complete the OAuth flow.

  6. 6

    Done!

Single-App Capabilities

What you can do with PromptQL for HubSpot

AI-powered CRM intelligence that goes beyond simple data retrieval. Analyze pipeline health, identify risks, and take action — all in natural language.

Which deals are at risk of slipping this quarter?

PromptQL

Found 7 deals at risk: 3 have been in the same stage for 30+ days, 2 have no activity in 2 weeks, and 2 have close dates in the past but aren't closed. Total pipeline at risk: $420K. Apex Industries ($95K) is the largest — last touch was 18 days ago.

Show details on Apex IndustriesDraft follow-up emails

Analyze our sales pipeline by stage and identify bottlenecks

PromptQL

Your pipeline has $2.3M across 47 deals. Bottleneck: 'Proposal Sent' stage has 15 deals stuck for an average of 23 days (vs. 8 days for deals that closed). Top 3 stuck deals are all enterprise tier — consider executive sponsor outreach.

Show stuck enterprise dealsCompare to last quarter

Create a company record for Northstar Partners and add key contacts

PromptQL

Created company 'Northstar Partners' with industry: Technology, employee count: 250. Added 3 contacts: Sarah Chen (VP Sales), Mike Johnson (CTO), Lisa Park (Head of Ops). All linked to the company record. Ready to create a deal?

Create a deal for themFind their LinkedIn profiles

Which marketing campaigns drove the most qualified leads last month?

PromptQL

Top 3 campaigns by MQLs: 1) 'AI for Sales' webinar — 127 MQLs, 23% conversion to SQL, 2) LinkedIn Ads — 89 MQLs, 18% conversion, 3) Product demo CTA — 64 MQLs, 31% conversion. The demo CTA has the best SQL conversion despite fewer leads.

Break down by sourceShow cost per MQL

Cross-App Intelligence

Unlock the full power of PromptQL

Combine HubSpot with Gmail, Slack, Google Calendar, Zendesk, and more. Get complete context for every deal and customer relationship.

Before my call with Meridian Systems, give me full context across all systems

Referenced:hubspotgmailslackgoogle-calendar
PromptQL

Meridian Systems context: HubSpot shows $150K deal in negotiation, champion is David Lee. Gmail has 12 threads — latest is pricing discussion from yesterday. Slack shows your team flagged integration concerns. Google Calendar has 3 past meetings, including a demo 2 weeks ago.

Draft talking pointsShow the pricing email

Find all contacts who attended our webinar but haven't been contacted by sales

Referenced:hubspotgmailgoogle-calendar
PromptQL

147 webinar attendees total. 52 have no HubSpot activity from sales team. 23 of these are from companies with 100+ employees. Top 5 by company size: TechCorp (500 employees), Innovate Labs (320), DataFlow Inc (280). None have received emails from your domain.

Create a sequence for theseAssign to sales reps

Which deals have support tickets and how might that affect close probability?

Referenced:hubspotzendeskgmail
PromptQL

8 active deals have open Zendesk tickets. 3 are high severity: Apex Industries (2 P1 tickets, $95K deal), CoreTech (1 P1, $60K deal), Meridian (1 P2, $150K deal). Historically, deals with P1 tickets have 40% lower close rate. Recommend executive escalation.

Show ticket detailsDraft escalation emails

Schedule follow-ups for all deals that had meetings last week but no next steps

Referenced:hubspotgoogle-calendargmail
PromptQL

Found 6 deals with meetings in Google Calendar last week but no scheduled follow-up. Created draft meetings in HubSpot for each: Northstar Partners (Thursday 2pm), Apex Industries (Friday 10am), DataFlow (Monday 3pm). All contacts have been added to the invites.

Send the invitesAdd agenda items

Correlate churned customers with their pre-sales deal data and support history

Referenced:hubspotzendeskstripe
PromptQL

Analyzed 12 churned accounts this quarter. Pattern: 8 had deal cycles under 14 days (rushed onboarding), 7 had 3+ support tickets in first 30 days, 5 had no executive sponsor identified in HubSpot. Stripe shows average LTV was $12K vs. $45K for retained accounts.

Flag similar active dealsCreate churn risk score
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Managing Your Connection

How to Disconnect HubSpot

You can disconnect HubSpot from PromptQL at any time. This will revoke PromptQL's access to your HubSpot data. You can always reconnect later.

Instructions to disconnect HubSpot

  1. 1

    Click on Data in the left pane.

  2. 2

    Search for the HubSpot integration.

  3. 3

    Click Disconnect.

Start getting AI-powered CRM insights

Connect HubSpot to PromptQL and get deal analysis, pipeline insights, and cross-app context — all in natural language.

Get started

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