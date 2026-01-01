HubSpot Integration
PromptQL for HubSpot
Connect HubSpot to PromptQL to get AI-powered CRM analysis, create and update contacts, companies, and deals, and get cross-app context for every sales conversation.
Getting Started
How to Connect HubSpot
Once connected, HubSpot becomes a fully integrated workspace in PromptQL. Query your CRM data, analyze pipeline health, create contacts and deals, and get AI-powered sales insights — all using natural language.
Instructions to connect HubSpot
1Click on Data in the left pane.
2Search for HubSpot in integrations and click Connect.
3Select the HubSpot account you want to connect.
4Choose the scopes you want PromptQL to have access to.
5Click Connect app to complete the OAuth flow.
6Done!
Single-App Capabilities
What you can do with PromptQL for HubSpot
AI-powered CRM intelligence that goes beyond simple data retrieval. Analyze pipeline health, identify risks, and take action — all in natural language.
“Which deals are at risk of slipping this quarter?”
Found 7 deals at risk: 3 have been in the same stage for 30+ days, 2 have no activity in 2 weeks, and 2 have close dates in the past but aren't closed. Total pipeline at risk: $420K. Apex Industries ($95K) is the largest — last touch was 18 days ago.
“Analyze our sales pipeline by stage and identify bottlenecks”
Your pipeline has $2.3M across 47 deals. Bottleneck: 'Proposal Sent' stage has 15 deals stuck for an average of 23 days (vs. 8 days for deals that closed). Top 3 stuck deals are all enterprise tier — consider executive sponsor outreach.
“Create a company record for Northstar Partners and add key contacts”
Created company 'Northstar Partners' with industry: Technology, employee count: 250. Added 3 contacts: Sarah Chen (VP Sales), Mike Johnson (CTO), Lisa Park (Head of Ops). All linked to the company record. Ready to create a deal?
“Which marketing campaigns drove the most qualified leads last month?”
Top 3 campaigns by MQLs: 1) 'AI for Sales' webinar — 127 MQLs, 23% conversion to SQL, 2) LinkedIn Ads — 89 MQLs, 18% conversion, 3) Product demo CTA — 64 MQLs, 31% conversion. The demo CTA has the best SQL conversion despite fewer leads.
Cross-App Intelligence
Unlock the full power of PromptQL
Combine HubSpot with Gmail, Slack, Google Calendar, Zendesk, and more. Get complete context for every deal and customer relationship.
“Before my call with Meridian Systems, give me full context across all systems”
Meridian Systems context: HubSpot shows $150K deal in negotiation, champion is David Lee. Gmail has 12 threads — latest is pricing discussion from yesterday. Slack shows your team flagged integration concerns. Google Calendar has 3 past meetings, including a demo 2 weeks ago.
“Find all contacts who attended our webinar but haven't been contacted by sales”
147 webinar attendees total. 52 have no HubSpot activity from sales team. 23 of these are from companies with 100+ employees. Top 5 by company size: TechCorp (500 employees), Innovate Labs (320), DataFlow Inc (280). None have received emails from your domain.
“Which deals have support tickets and how might that affect close probability?”
8 active deals have open Zendesk tickets. 3 are high severity: Apex Industries (2 P1 tickets, $95K deal), CoreTech (1 P1, $60K deal), Meridian (1 P2, $150K deal). Historically, deals with P1 tickets have 40% lower close rate. Recommend executive escalation.
“Schedule follow-ups for all deals that had meetings last week but no next steps”
Found 6 deals with meetings in Google Calendar last week but no scheduled follow-up. Created draft meetings in HubSpot for each: Northstar Partners (Thursday 2pm), Apex Industries (Friday 10am), DataFlow (Monday 3pm). All contacts have been added to the invites.
“Correlate churned customers with their pre-sales deal data and support history”
Analyzed 12 churned accounts this quarter. Pattern: 8 had deal cycles under 14 days (rushed onboarding), 7 had 3+ support tickets in first 30 days, 5 had no executive sponsor identified in HubSpot. Stripe shows average LTV was $12K vs. $45K for retained accounts.
Managing Your Connection
How to Disconnect HubSpot
You can disconnect HubSpot from PromptQL at any time. This will revoke PromptQL's access to your HubSpot data. You can always reconnect later.
Instructions to disconnect HubSpot
1Click on Data in the left pane.
2Search for the HubSpot integration.
3Click Disconnect.
Start getting AI-powered CRM insights
Connect HubSpot to PromptQL and get deal analysis, pipeline insights, and cross-app context — all in natural language.
No credit card required