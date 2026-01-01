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monday.com

monday.com Integration

PromptQL for monday.com

Connect monday.com to PromptQL to create and update items, change column values and status, post updates, and move items between groups. You also get AI-powered portfolio intelligence that draws on context from the rest of your stack.

Getting Started

How to Connect monday.com

Getting set up takes a quick admin install and a connect. Once connected, monday.com becomes a fully integrated workspace in PromptQL. Ask about your boards and items, create and update work, change column values and status, move items between groups, and let PromptQL manage your portfolio with cross-app intelligence.

Instructions to connect monday.com

  1. 1

    Install the PromptQL app on monday.com. A monday.com admin does this once per account, before connecting.Install the app

  2. 2

    Click on Data in the left pane.

  3. 3

    Search for monday.com in integrations.

  4. 4

    Click Connect.

  5. 5

    Complete the OAuth flow.

  6. 6

    Done!

What you can do with PromptQL for monday.com

AI that takes action on your boards, not just reads them

Create items on the Q3 Roadmap board for each deliverable in the kickoff notes

PromptQL

Done. Created 6 items on the Q3 Roadmap board: 3 in the 'Design' group assigned to Priya, 2 in 'Build' assigned to Marcus, and 1 in 'QA' assigned to Sofia. Set each to Working on it and dated them against the Aug 14 launch.

Set owner timelines?Post an update on the board?

Move every Stuck item on the Billing v2 board to Working on it and push the due dates

PromptQL

Updated 5 Stuck items on Billing v2. Set each to Working on it and moved the due dates out 3 business days. Left an update on the 2 that block downstream items so their owners know work is back in motion.

Notify the owners?Show the downstream items

Close out the shipped items on the Marketing board and post a summary update

PromptQL

Marked 7 items Done on the Marketing board and moved them to the 'Shipped' group. Posted a board update: 7 items shipped, 2 slipped to next sprint. Tagged Priya and Marcus as owners of the slipped work.

Draft the slipped-work plan?Notify the stakeholders?

Which items are overdue or blocked across my boards?

PromptQL

Across your 6 boards, 12 items are overdue and 7 are marked Stuck. The oldest overdue item is 'Vendor security review' (Meridian Systems board), 9 days past its due date. 4 of the stuck items have been in that status for more than a week.

Group these by ownerWhich are on the Q3 Roadmap?

Which projects look at risk of slipping this month?

PromptQL

3 of your 9 active boards look at risk: 'Mobile Onboarding' (61% of items overdue), 'Billing v2' (2 items Stuck for 8 days, blocking 4 downstream items), and 'Data Migration' (no status changes in 10 days). The other 6 are tracking on schedule.

Explain why Billing v2 is stuckDraft a status summary

Give me a portfolio view across all my monday.com boards

PromptQL

You have 9 active boards holding 214 items total: 96 Done (45%), 71 Working on it, 29 Stuck, and 18 not started. Northstar Partners is the healthiest board (78% Done); Data Migration is the least progressed (19% Done) and hasn't moved in 10 days.

Rank boards by % completeShow workload by person

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Connect monday.com with the rest of your stack for end-to-end automation

A P1 issue just landed in GitHub. Spin up the work on monday.com and keep everyone posted

Referenced:mondaygithubslackgoogle-calendar
PromptQL

Created an item 'P1: checkout 500s' in the Incidents group on the Delivery board, set it to Working on it, and assigned Marcus (on-call). Linked GitHub issue #4821, posted the thread to #eng-incidents in Slack, and added a 90 minute block to the on-call's Google Calendar.

Draft a customer update?Pull related past incidents?

Turn the action items from the Northstar Partners renewal call into tracked items

Referenced:mondaygmailhubspotgoogle-calendar
PromptQL

From the Gmail thread and HubSpot deal notes, I created 5 items on the Northstar board: send updated pricing (you, due Thu), security questionnaire (Priya, due Mon), exec sponsor intro (you), plus 2 follow-ups. Set each to Working on it and added the Aug 30 renewal date to Google Calendar.

Draft the pricing email?Show the deal health score?

Which Meridian Systems support tickets don't have work tracked on monday.com yet?

Referenced:mondayzendeskslack
PromptQL

Meridian has 8 open Zendesk tickets. 5 map to existing items on the Delivery board; 3 do not. I created 3 items in the 'Customer Escalations' group, linked each to its ticket, set them to Working on it, and flagged the 2 highest-severity ones in #support-eng on Slack.

Assign them to the platform team?Set due dates by SLA?
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Connect monday.com to PromptQL and create items, update status and column values, post updates, and get portfolio intelligence, all in plain language.

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