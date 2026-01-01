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YouTube Analytics

YouTube Analytics Integration

PromptQL for YouTube Analytics

Connect YouTube Analytics to PromptQL to get AI-powered video performance analysis, audience insights, and cross-app intelligence about your content strategy.

Getting Started

How to Connect YouTube Analytics

Once connected, YouTube Analytics becomes a fully integrated data source in PromptQL. Analyze video performance, understand your audience, and optimize your content strategy — all using natural language.

Instructions to connect YouTube Analytics

  1. 1

    Click on Data in the left pane.

  2. 2

    Search for YouTube Analytics in integrations.

  3. 3

    Click Connect.

  4. 4

    Complete the OAuth flow.

  5. 5

    Done!

What you can do with PromptQL for YouTube Analytics

Which videos are driving the most subscriber growth?

PromptQL

Top 3 for subscriber conversion: 'Getting Started Tutorial' (342 new subs, 2.8% rate), 'Product Deep Dive' (218 subs, 3.1% rate), 'Customer Story: Apex Industries' (156 subs, 4.2% rate). Case studies have highest conversion rate despite lower views.

Show trend over timeCompare to industry benchmarks

Where are viewers dropping off in our videos?

PromptQL

Average retention: 42% (below 50% benchmark). Common drop-off: 30-second mark across tutorials — intros too long. 'API Integration' video loses 60% by minute 2. Best retention: 'Quick Tips' series at 68% — shorter format works.

Show by video categoryIdentify best-performing intros

What's the best day and time to publish for our audience?

PromptQL

Peak engagement: Tuesday-Thursday, 10am-12pm EST. Videos published then get 2.3x more first-24-hour views. Weekend uploads underperform by 41%. Your audience is 67% US-based, primarily working professionals.

Show by content typeCompare to last quarter

How is our channel performing compared to last quarter?

PromptQL

Views up 34% (890K → 1.19M), watch time up 28% (42K hrs → 54K hrs), subscribers up 22% (8.4K → 10.2K). CTR improved from 4.2% to 5.1%. However, avg view duration dropped 12% — more views but less engaged.

Break down by playlistShow top performing videos

Unlock the full power of PromptQL

Go beyond YouTube Studio dashboards with cross-app intelligence that connects video performance to website traffic, leads, and actual revenue.

Which YouTube videos actually drive product signups?

Referenced:youtube-analyticsgoogle-analyticshubspot
PromptQL

Mapped video views to signups: 'Platform Overview' drove 234 signups (1.2% conversion), 'Integration Tutorial' drove 189 signups (2.8% conversion). Product demos convert 3x better than thought leadership content despite fewer views.

Show full conversion funnelCompare to blog content

Are viewers who watch our videos becoming paying customers?

Referenced:youtube-analyticssalesforcestripe
PromptQL

YouTube-attributed customers: 47 this quarter, $156K total revenue. Avg deal size 23% higher than non-YouTube leads. 'Customer Stories' playlist viewers have 4.2x higher close rate. Watch time >5min correlates with 2.8x conversion.

Show revenue by videoCustomer journey analysis

What video topics are our best customers asking about?

Referenced:youtube-analyticszendesksalesforce
PromptQL

Cross-referencing support tickets with video requests: Top asks from enterprise customers — API documentation (mentioned 34 times), security compliance (28), SSO setup (22). Only API docs has a video; others are content gaps.

Prioritize content calendarSee full request list

How do webinar recordings perform compared to original content?

Referenced:youtube-analyticshubspotgoogle-calendar
PromptQL

Webinar recordings: 12K avg views, 28% retention, 0.8% sub rate. Original tutorials: 8K avg views, 52% retention, 2.4% sub rate. Webinars drive initial views but tutorials drive engagement. Best strategy: create tutorial clips from webinars.

Show engagement metricsIdentify clip opportunities

Which video thumbnails and titles drive the best CTR?

Referenced:youtube-analyticsnotion
PromptQL

Top CTR patterns: faces in thumbnails (+34% CTR), 'How to' titles (+28%), numbers in titles (+22%). Underperformers: abstract graphics (-18%), question-only titles (-12%). Your 'Ultimate Guide' series has 6.2% CTR vs 4.1% channel average.

A/B test suggestionsShow by content category

Are our video ads driving YouTube subscribers who engage long-term?

Referenced:youtube-analyticsgoogle-ads
PromptQL

Ad-acquired subscribers: 1,240 this quarter ($4.20 cost per sub). Retention after 30 days: 67% still subscribed, 23% watched another video. Organic subscribers watch 3.2x more content. 'Product Demo' ad has best quality subscribers.

Compare ad campaignsSubscriber lifetime value
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Connect YouTube Analytics to PromptQL and get video insights, audience analysis, and cross-app intelligence — all in natural language.

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