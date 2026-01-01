YouTube Analytics Integration
PromptQL for YouTube Analytics
Connect YouTube Analytics to PromptQL to get AI-powered video performance analysis, audience insights, and cross-app intelligence about your content strategy.
Getting Started
How to Connect YouTube Analytics
Once connected, YouTube Analytics becomes a fully integrated data source in PromptQL. Analyze video performance, understand your audience, and optimize your content strategy — all using natural language.
Instructions to connect YouTube Analytics
1
Click on Data in the left pane.
2
Search for YouTube Analytics in integrations.
3
Click Connect.
4
Complete the OAuth flow.
5
Done!
What you can do with PromptQL for YouTube Analytics
“Which videos are driving the most subscriber growth?”
Top 3 for subscriber conversion: 'Getting Started Tutorial' (342 new subs, 2.8% rate), 'Product Deep Dive' (218 subs, 3.1% rate), 'Customer Story: Apex Industries' (156 subs, 4.2% rate). Case studies have highest conversion rate despite lower views.
“Where are viewers dropping off in our videos?”
Average retention: 42% (below 50% benchmark). Common drop-off: 30-second mark across tutorials — intros too long. 'API Integration' video loses 60% by minute 2. Best retention: 'Quick Tips' series at 68% — shorter format works.
“What's the best day and time to publish for our audience?”
Peak engagement: Tuesday-Thursday, 10am-12pm EST. Videos published then get 2.3x more first-24-hour views. Weekend uploads underperform by 41%. Your audience is 67% US-based, primarily working professionals.
“How is our channel performing compared to last quarter?”
Views up 34% (890K → 1.19M), watch time up 28% (42K hrs → 54K hrs), subscribers up 22% (8.4K → 10.2K). CTR improved from 4.2% to 5.1%. However, avg view duration dropped 12% — more views but less engaged.
Unlock the full power of PromptQL
Go beyond YouTube Studio dashboards with cross-app intelligence that connects video performance to website traffic, leads, and actual revenue.
“Which YouTube videos actually drive product signups?”
Mapped video views to signups: 'Platform Overview' drove 234 signups (1.2% conversion), 'Integration Tutorial' drove 189 signups (2.8% conversion). Product demos convert 3x better than thought leadership content despite fewer views.
“Are viewers who watch our videos becoming paying customers?”
YouTube-attributed customers: 47 this quarter, $156K total revenue. Avg deal size 23% higher than non-YouTube leads. 'Customer Stories' playlist viewers have 4.2x higher close rate. Watch time >5min correlates with 2.8x conversion.
“What video topics are our best customers asking about?”
Cross-referencing support tickets with video requests: Top asks from enterprise customers — API documentation (mentioned 34 times), security compliance (28), SSO setup (22). Only API docs has a video; others are content gaps.
“How do webinar recordings perform compared to original content?”
Webinar recordings: 12K avg views, 28% retention, 0.8% sub rate. Original tutorials: 8K avg views, 52% retention, 2.4% sub rate. Webinars drive initial views but tutorials drive engagement. Best strategy: create tutorial clips from webinars.
“Which video thumbnails and titles drive the best CTR?”
Top CTR patterns: faces in thumbnails (+34% CTR), 'How to' titles (+28%), numbers in titles (+22%). Underperformers: abstract graphics (-18%), question-only titles (-12%). Your 'Ultimate Guide' series has 6.2% CTR vs 4.1% channel average.
“Are our video ads driving YouTube subscribers who engage long-term?”
Ad-acquired subscribers: 1,240 this quarter ($4.20 cost per sub). Retention after 30 days: 67% still subscribed, 23% watched another video. Organic subscribers watch 3.2x more content. 'Product Demo' ad has best quality subscribers.
Start optimizing your video content with AI
Connect YouTube Analytics to PromptQL and get video insights, audience analysis, and cross-app intelligence — all in natural language.
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