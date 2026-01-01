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Zoom Integration

PromptQL for Zoom

Connect Zoom to PromptQL to analyze meetings, cloud recordings, and transcripts, then take write actions such as scheduling and updating Zoom meetings with natural language.

Getting Started

How to Connect Zoom

Once connected, Zoom becomes a fully integrated workspace in PromptQL. Ask questions about meetings and cloud recordings, analyze transcript files attached to cloud recordings, and schedule or update meetings using natural language.

Instructions to connect Zoom

  1. 1

    Click on Data in the left pane.

  2. 2

    Search for Zoom in integrations.

  3. 3

    Click Connect.

  4. 4

    Complete the OAuth flow.

  5. 5

    Done!

What you can do with PromptQL for Zoom

Turn meeting context into analysis, decisions, and action

Summarize my latest meeting with Meridian Systems and call out decisions and risks

PromptQL

The 48-minute meeting produced 3 decisions: launch moves to October 14, the data migration gets a two-week buffer, and weekly check-ins start Friday. I found 4 action items and 2 risks in the cloud recording transcript file: API latency and an unassigned security review.

Show transcript evidenceDraft the meeting notes

Compare my Northstar Partners meeting notes and summaries from the last 6 weeks

PromptQL

Across 5 meetings, pricing came up 4 times and onboarding time came up 3 times. Sentiment improved in the latest summary, but the procurement owner is still unconfirmed. The same follow-up on security documentation has remained open for 18 days.

List every open follow-upShow the sentiment trend

Analyze my cloud recording activity this quarter

PromptQL

You have 36 cloud-recorded meetings totaling 1,284 minutes. Customer calls account for 61% of recorded time, internal planning 25%, and interviews 14%. Recordings average 35.7 minutes, up 12% from last quarter, with Tuesday afternoons the busiest window.

Break down by monthFind the longest meetings

What patterns appear across my Apex Industries meetings?

PromptQL

I analyzed 7 meeting summaries and available cloud recording transcript files. Integration reliability appeared in 6 meetings, rollout timing in 5, and training in 3. Two decisions were revisited more than once, and 5 of 14 action items were completed late.

Show recurring decisionsList late action items

Schedule a 30-minute Zoom meeting with the Meridian Systems team for Thursday at 2pm

PromptQL

Scheduled “Meridian Systems rollout check-in” for Thursday from 2:00–2:30pm PT. The Zoom meeting is created with 6 invitees and a two-point agenda covering migration readiness and the October 14 launch date.

Add a security agenda itemMove it to 2:30pm

Update tomorrow's Northstar Partners meeting to 45 minutes and add procurement to the agenda

PromptQL

Updated the Northstar Partners meeting from 30 to 45 minutes. It now runs from 10:00–10:45am PT, and “Confirm procurement owner and timeline” is the first agenda item.

Show the updated meetingChange the meeting topic

Unlock the full power of PromptQL

Connect Zoom with your CRM, support, planning, and communication tools to turn every conversation into coordinated action.

Prepare me for the Northstar Partners renewal call and update the Zoom meeting with an agenda

Referenced:zoomsalesforcegmailslack
PromptQL

Northstar Partners renews in 24 days at $96K ARR. Three cloud recording transcript files mention pricing 7 times, Gmail has 2 unanswered security questions, and Slack flags a 9-day legal delay. I updated tomorrow's 45-minute Zoom meeting with a 4-item agenda covering pricing, security, legal, and next steps.

Draft my opening notesShow the unanswered questions

Review the Apex Industries escalation and schedule the right follow-up meeting

Referenced:zoomzendesksalesforcegmail
PromptQL

Apex Industries has 3 open Zendesk tickets, including 1 P1. Salesforce shows $140K ARR, and the latest cloud recording transcript file names the solutions architect as the technical owner. I scheduled a 30-minute Zoom recovery call for Tuesday at 11am PT with 5 attendees and linked the P1 ticket in the agenda.

Add the account executiveDraft a customer update

Find product feedback across Meridian Systems calls and turn it into an engineering follow-up

Referenced:zoomslacklinearsalesforce
PromptQL

Across 4 Zoom cloud recording transcript files, Meridian Systems raised bulk import speed 6 times and audit logging 3 times. Slack shows 11 similar mentions from other customers. I created a Linear issue with 9 transcript excerpts, affected workflows, and a requested target of under 5 minutes for 50,000 records.

Show all transcript excerptsAssign the Linear issue

Capture decisions from this week's leadership meetings and share the follow-through plan

Referenced:zoomnotionlinearslack
PromptQL

I found 8 decisions and 13 action items across 3 Zoom meeting summaries and available cloud recording transcript files. I added the decisions to Notion, created 6 Linear tasks for owned actions, and drafted a Slack update. Four actions are due by Friday; 2 still need owners.

Show the unowned actionsPost the Slack update

Schedule customer check-ins for accounts with slipping engagement

Referenced:zoomsalesforcegoogle-calendargmail
PromptQL

I found 3 accounts with no Zoom attendance in 30 days and open CRM opportunities: Meridian Systems ($72K), Northstar Partners ($96K), and Apex Industries ($140K). I created three 30-minute Zoom meetings in open calendar slots next week and drafted personalized Gmail invitations for each account.

Review the invitationsUpdate the meeting agendas
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Turn every Zoom meeting into action

Connect Zoom to PromptQL for meeting, cloud recording, and transcript analysis, plus scheduling and meeting updates across your work.

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