Zoom Integration
PromptQL for Zoom
Connect Zoom to PromptQL to analyze meetings, cloud recordings, and transcripts, then take write actions such as scheduling and updating Zoom meetings with natural language.
Getting Started
How to Connect Zoom
Once connected, Zoom becomes a fully integrated workspace in PromptQL. Ask questions about meetings and cloud recordings, analyze transcript files attached to cloud recordings, and schedule or update meetings using natural language.
Instructions to connect Zoom
1
Click on Data in the left pane.
2
Search for Zoom in integrations.
3
Click Connect.
4
Complete the OAuth flow.
5
Done!
What you can do with PromptQL for Zoom
Turn meeting context into analysis, decisions, and action
“Summarize my latest meeting with Meridian Systems and call out decisions and risks”
The 48-minute meeting produced 3 decisions: launch moves to October 14, the data migration gets a two-week buffer, and weekly check-ins start Friday. I found 4 action items and 2 risks in the cloud recording transcript file: API latency and an unassigned security review.
“Compare my Northstar Partners meeting notes and summaries from the last 6 weeks”
Across 5 meetings, pricing came up 4 times and onboarding time came up 3 times. Sentiment improved in the latest summary, but the procurement owner is still unconfirmed. The same follow-up on security documentation has remained open for 18 days.
“Analyze my cloud recording activity this quarter”
You have 36 cloud-recorded meetings totaling 1,284 minutes. Customer calls account for 61% of recorded time, internal planning 25%, and interviews 14%. Recordings average 35.7 minutes, up 12% from last quarter, with Tuesday afternoons the busiest window.
“What patterns appear across my Apex Industries meetings?”
I analyzed 7 meeting summaries and available cloud recording transcript files. Integration reliability appeared in 6 meetings, rollout timing in 5, and training in 3. Two decisions were revisited more than once, and 5 of 14 action items were completed late.
“Schedule a 30-minute Zoom meeting with the Meridian Systems team for Thursday at 2pm”
Scheduled “Meridian Systems rollout check-in” for Thursday from 2:00–2:30pm PT. The Zoom meeting is created with 6 invitees and a two-point agenda covering migration readiness and the October 14 launch date.
“Update tomorrow's Northstar Partners meeting to 45 minutes and add procurement to the agenda”
Updated the Northstar Partners meeting from 30 to 45 minutes. It now runs from 10:00–10:45am PT, and “Confirm procurement owner and timeline” is the first agenda item.
Unlock the full power of PromptQL
Connect Zoom with your CRM, support, planning, and communication tools to turn every conversation into coordinated action.
“Prepare me for the Northstar Partners renewal call and update the Zoom meeting with an agenda”
Northstar Partners renews in 24 days at $96K ARR. Three cloud recording transcript files mention pricing 7 times, Gmail has 2 unanswered security questions, and Slack flags a 9-day legal delay. I updated tomorrow's 45-minute Zoom meeting with a 4-item agenda covering pricing, security, legal, and next steps.
“Review the Apex Industries escalation and schedule the right follow-up meeting”
Apex Industries has 3 open Zendesk tickets, including 1 P1. Salesforce shows $140K ARR, and the latest cloud recording transcript file names the solutions architect as the technical owner. I scheduled a 30-minute Zoom recovery call for Tuesday at 11am PT with 5 attendees and linked the P1 ticket in the agenda.
“Find product feedback across Meridian Systems calls and turn it into an engineering follow-up”
Across 4 Zoom cloud recording transcript files, Meridian Systems raised bulk import speed 6 times and audit logging 3 times. Slack shows 11 similar mentions from other customers. I created a Linear issue with 9 transcript excerpts, affected workflows, and a requested target of under 5 minutes for 50,000 records.
“Capture decisions from this week's leadership meetings and share the follow-through plan”
I found 8 decisions and 13 action items across 3 Zoom meeting summaries and available cloud recording transcript files. I added the decisions to Notion, created 6 Linear tasks for owned actions, and drafted a Slack update. Four actions are due by Friday; 2 still need owners.
“Schedule customer check-ins for accounts with slipping engagement”
I found 3 accounts with no Zoom attendance in 30 days and open CRM opportunities: Meridian Systems ($72K), Northstar Partners ($96K), and Apex Industries ($140K). I created three 30-minute Zoom meetings in open calendar slots next week and drafted personalized Gmail invitations for each account.
Turn every Zoom meeting into action
Connect Zoom to PromptQL for meeting, cloud recording, and transcript analysis, plus scheduling and meeting updates across your work.
No credit card required