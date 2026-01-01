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How Work Doesn't Stop When Your Team Goes Offline | AI-Native Work
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What happens when the person you need goes offline, but the work doesn't stop?
We asked people using PromptQL how shared context and multiplayer AI are changing the way their teams work, from eliminating unnecessary back-and-forth to keeping work moving without waiting on someone else.
Real stories from teams working AI-native.
PromptQL is Team AI with shared context — a multiplayer AI agent, think Claude or ChatGPT, but with shared threads and a shared brain for your whole team.
Connect your data, tools, and coding agents. Teach it once — everyone gets the skill. Correct it once and it sticks, for everyone.