22 Sep, 2026
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9 MIN READ
How to Stop Context Decay in Slack, Docs & Databases
Key Takeaways
- Context decay happens when an AI agent loses track of goals, decisions, and data across a multi-step task, usually because each tool call starts from scratch instead of building on the last one.
- The fix is architectural: store the agent's goal, constraints, and decisions in one structured object and pass that object into every exchange instead of re-sending raw threads or documents.
- Plan-based execution, a unified semantic layer, and strict permissioning each close a different gap that causes decay, and they work best combined rather than applied one at a time.
- Teams that move to multiplayer AI threads avoid a separate cause of context loss entirely: every new collaborator starting from zero.
What Causes Context Decay in Slack, Docs, and Databases
- Stateless tool calls: The agent runs a database lookup, gets a result, and discards the reasoning behind that call before the next step. The next tool receives a raw number with no context about where it came from or what it already excludes.
- Identity resolution gaps: A Slack mention of "Acme" doesn't automatically map to the CRM record "Acme Corp (US-East)" or the document folder "Acme2026Q2." The agent treats these as three unrelated things instead of one account.
- Silent goal drift: You ask for a retention-risk analysis, and a few turns later the agent is listing feature requests instead, without ever flagging that the task changed.
The Step-by-Step Fix for Context Decay
Step 1: Diagnose Where Context Decay Is Happening in Your Stack
- Pick one real multi-step query that crosses Slack, a document, and a database.
- Replay it turn by turn.
- At each turn, check three things: did the agent carry the original goal forward?did it resolve the same entity consistently? did it repeat a fetch it had already done?
- Note the exact turn where any answer is "no." That's your decay point.
Step 2: Build a Structured State Object to Anchor Agent Memory
- Initialize the object at the start of the session with the user's explicit goal and any constraints they stated. For example: goal is "update Q4 forecast with October actuals," constraint is "only include closed-won deals."
- Update the decisions and artifacts fields every time the agent makes a choice or produces output, such as "excluded EMEA per user directive at turn 3."
- Pass this object into the LLM on every subsequent exchange instead of re-sending the full thread.
- Treat the object as the single source of truth for every tool call that follows, so the agent injects stored constraints before it queries anything.
Step 3: Set Up Progressive Summarization and Drift Detection
- After a meaningful exchange, condense it into one updated line in the state object instead of appending the full transcript. Three messages spent refining a cohort definition should become one line, not three thousand tokens of dialogue.
- Before the agent surfaces a response, run a quick check: Does this still serve the stored goal?
- If the check fails, trigger a realignment step that reasserts the goal and constraints before the next turn runs.
Step 4: Replace Reactive Context Stitching with Plan-Based Execution
|Approach
|How it works
|Where it breaks down
|Context stitching
|Assembles context reactively before each LLM call
|Drops qualifications and constraints as the chain gets longer
|Plan-based execution
|Builds the full multi-step plan up front, before any tool runs
|Requires more setup, but no step can discard the original intent
Step 5: Unify Your Data with a Semantic Layer
- Map each system (Slack, CRM, document store) to a single entity model so "Acme Corp," "ACME_INC," and "Acmé Client Files" all resolve to the same record.
- Store the resolved entity reference once unification happens, and reuse that clean reference on every later exchange.
Step 6: Lock Down Context Integrity with Strong Access Controls
|Control
|What it does
|How it protects context
|Private, self-hosted deployment
|Keeps data inside your own cloud or on-prem environment
|Prevents external or unauthorized data from entering the agent's context window
|Role-based access control
|Limits data to what the requesting user can see, down to row and column level
|Keeps the agent's context permission-bounded, so it can't infer from data the user shouldn't see
|Enforcement at the data layer
|Applies permissions in the data layer itself, not as a prompt instruction
|Guarantees consistent, bounded context regardless of which model or session is asking
Step 7: Build an Audit-Proof Regression Testing Workflow
- Log every context-loss incident as a structured test case: the original goal, the state object at turn zero, the tool sequence, the point of divergence, and the correct output.
- Group these cases by category and set a minimum accuracy baseline for each one.
- Run the full test suite against every planned update before it ships.
- Feed new failures back into the library on an ongoing basis, so the test set grows with real use.
Step 8: Move to Shared, Multiplayer AI Threads for Team Work
- Put the team inside one persistent session where the state object, decisions log, and artifacts are visible to all.
- Let a follow-up question from any team member inherit the full prior session automatically, regardless of who started it.
- Tag teammates directly in the thread when you need a correction or a second opinion, instead of restarting the conversation elsewhere.
How PromptQL Solves Context Decay End to End
- Plan-based execution replaces reactive stitching, so a multi-step task never loses its original constraints partway through.
- A semantic layer resolves identity mismatches across Slack, your CRM, and your document store before the agent starts reasoning.
- Role-based permissions and private deployment keep the agent's context bounded to exactly what a given user is allowed to see.
- Shared, multiplayer threads mean your team works from one context instead of rebuilding it in every private chat.
Conclusion
Frequently Asked Questions
How to Stop Context Decay in Slack, Docs & Databases
Sources
- PromptQL | About us - promptql.io
- 3 Silent Killers of Enterprise AI (And Why Your Pilot Will Probably Fail) - promptql.io
- I am always in a flow state now - promptql.io
- The ultimate guide to semantic layers for AI - promptql.io
- FRAMES: Guarded and Dual-Objective Skill Evolution for Agents in Policy-Governed Enterprise Workflows - arxiv.org
- Context management | Slack Developer Docs - docs.slack.dev
- PromptQL | Team AI with a wiki - promptql.hasura.io