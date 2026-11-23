Introduction

You build an AI agent, and for two weeks it works beautifully. Then one Tuesday morning it forgets a customer's preferences mid-task and recommends the wrong subscription tier.

You trace the bug to a config file that a product manager edited outside version control. Nobody noticed for three days because there was no audit trail. Your agent wasn't broken. Your context storage was.

This is what happens when you treat context storage as an afterthought. Agents call a model dozens of times per task, so where your prompts, state, and facts live directly shapes cost, latency, and correctness. In this guide, you'll learn where to store each type of context, how to handle prompts across different AI models, and how to cache and version everything so failures like this one can't hide.

Key Takeaways

Here's what a production-grade context storage strategy demands:

Match the store to the prompt's lifecycle: keep rarely changed instructions in code, a handful of prompts in config files, and move to a versioned prompt store once several people edit prompts.

keep rarely changed instructions in code, a handful of prompts in config files, and move to a versioned prompt store once several people edit prompts. Keep system prompts away from user data: a system prompt in the same database as user data can be rewritten through an injection attack.

a system prompt in the same database as user data can be rewritten through an injection attack. Store a variant for each model: version prompts together with the model and parameters they were tested on, and re-test before switching models.

version prompts together with the model and parameters they were tested on, and re-test before switching models. Order your context for caching: put static content first and dynamic content last, and don't change tools or models mid-session.

put static content first and dynamic content last, and don't change tools or models mid-session. Use a store of record for facts: similarity search finds relevant facts, but only an authoritative store can say which one is current.

What Is Context Engineering and How It Differs from Prompt Engineering

Context engineering is the practice of deciding what an AI model sees at every step of an agent's work. Prompt engineering improves a single prompt. Context engineering designs the whole flow of information that feeds every call.

The difference grows with every model call. If your agent calls a model 50 times per task and re-sends the same system prompt, tool definitions, rules, and user facts each time, you pay for those tokens again and again. A small reshuffle can also break your prompt cache.

The fix is to keep persistent state outside the model's context window and assemble only what each step needs. That starts with deciding where your prompts live.

Where to Store Context Prompts: Code, Config Files, or a Database

Your storage choice decides how fast you can iterate, who can make changes, and whether you can trace what changed. Here's how the three main options compare.

In Code

Storing prompts as strings in your source code is the simplest place to start.

Best for: static instructions that rarely change and are owned by engineers.

static instructions that rarely change and are owned by engineers. Strengths: Git-native versioning, commit history, and code review on every change.

Git-native versioning, commit history, and code review on every change. Trade-offs: every prompt change needs a deploy, and non-engineers can't edit prompts.

In Config Files

Config files (YAML, JSON, or environment files) separate prompts from logic without adding new infrastructure.

Best for: a small set of prompts that engineers and reviewers tweak occasionally.

a small set of prompts that engineers and reviewers tweak occasionally. Strengths: easy to edit, Git-tracked, and simple to template per environment or tenant.

easy to edit, Git-tracked, and simple to template per environment or tenant. Trade-offs: changes usually need a restart or reload, and free-text diffs of long prompts are hard to review.

Ten prompts fit in a config file. At a few hundred prompts spread across teams, the problems become organizational: who owns what, what changed, and which version is live.

In a Database-Backed Prompt Store

A dedicated prompt store keeps prompts as managed records that your app fetches at runtime.

Best for: teams with many prompts, frequent changes, and non-engineers (PMs, domain experts) who need to edit.

teams with many prompts, frequent changes, and non-engineers (PMs, domain experts) who need to edit. Strengths: in tools like Langfuse, every save creates a new immutable version, and labels such as "production" point to exactly one version. Changes go live without a deploy.

in tools like Langfuse, every save creates a new immutable version, and labels such as "production" point to exactly one version. Changes go live without a deploy. Trade-offs: you add a runtime dependency, so you need client-side caching and a fallback if the store is unavailable.

Start with code for static instructions. Move to a prompt store as soon as multiple people need to change prompts without shipping code.

Keep System Prompts Away From User Data

Wherever you store prompts, keep system prompts out of the database that holds user data. The agentic AI defense checklist describes a case where system prompts sat in the same database as user data, and a SQL injection gave attackers write access to them. That let them silently change how the AI behaved for every user.

To protect your prompts:

Store system prompts in a separate store or storage layer from user data. Require review before any change reaches production. In Git, that's a pull request. In a prompt store, it's an approval step before a version gets the production label. Verify prompt integrity at startup or in CI, for example with checksums of your prompt files.

How to Store Prompts for Different AI Models

A prompt that works well on one model can drift on another. Foundation model performance differs from version to version, and so does the effect of inference parameters, which is why AWS recommends a versioned prompt catalog alongside a model catalog.

Here's how to store prompts when you run more than one model:

Keep a variant for each model. Store separate versions of the same prompt for each model you use, either as separately named prompts or as clearly labelled variants, so a change for one model can't break another. Version the prompt with its model and parameters. Save the model ID, temperature, and other settings with the prompt version they were tested on. A prompt is only "known good" for the model it was tested against. Re-test before you switch. When a new model version ships, run your evaluations on it first, then move the production label only once results hold. Keep shared knowledge model-agnostic. Business definitions, procedures, and data mappings shouldn't be buried inside a model-specific prompt. Store them once and inject them into whichever model runs the step. Don't switch models mid-session. Prompt caches are unique to each model, so switching mid-conversation forces the cache to rebuild. If you need a different model for part of a task, use a subagent and pass it a handoff message.

What Lives in an Agent's Context and Where Each Piece Goes

Prompts are only one part of an agent's context. The model's context window is a small, expensive working buffer, so everything else should live in a store that matches how long it needs to last.

Here are the five types of context and where each one belongs:

Step-level tool results: outputs that matter for seconds or minutes. Keep them in process memory and discard them after the step. Session state: conversation turns, task history, and checkpoints that last minutes to hours. Use Redis or a managed cache with TTL expiry, and let it expire when the task ends. Long-term facts: user preferences, roles, and organizational knowledge that last months. Use a durable store of record, such as Postgres, that can replace outdated facts. A vector index can sit on top for retrieval, but it shouldn't be the source of truth. Large and multimodal artifacts: images, audio, video, and large documents. Put them in blob storage and reference them by URI or key instead of sending them inline. Environment state: the current plan, step index, and active constraints. A lightweight key-value store is enough.

How Your Storage Choices Affect Caching, Versioning, and Recovery

Where you store context also decides how well it caches, how safely it changes, and whether long tasks survive a failure. Follow these four rules:

Store static and dynamic context separately. Keep system prompts and tool definitions apart from session context, so every request starts with the same stable prefix and caches well. Keep timestamps out of static prompts. Store every prompt change as a new version. Never overwrite a prompt in place. Use labels like "production" to point to the live version, so a rollback is just moving the label back. Keep facts in a store of record. Similarity search can't tell which version of a fact is current, so keep one authoritative store that overwrites outdated values. In PromptQL, bots propose updates to the shared wiki, your team approves them, and every change is versioned and traceable to its source. Store task state outside the session. Write the plan, current step, and key outputs to a durable store every few steps, so a failed task resumes from the last checkpoint. In PromptQL, teammates work in the same bot, not a copy, so anyone can pick up where the work left off.

Conclusion

Where you store context decides how reliable your agent becomes. Keep static instructions in code, move shared prompts into a versioned store, and keep system prompts away from user data. Store a prompt variant for each model, order your context for caching, and use a store of record for facts that change.

A bigger context window won't fix this. Treating context as versioned, well-placed data with a clear lifecycle will.

Frequently Asked Questions

Should you store a separate prompt for each AI model?

Yes. Models respond differently to the same instructions, so keep a variant of each prompt for every model you run and version it with the model and parameters it was tested on. Keep shared business knowledge outside these prompts, so you can reuse it with any model.

Can system prompts live in the same database as user data?

No. If an attacker gets write access to that database, for example through SQL injection, they can rewrite your system prompts and change how the AI behaves for every user. Store system prompts in a separate store and require review before changes reach production.

When should you move prompts out of config files?

Move them once several people need to edit prompts, changes happen often, or you need to know which version is live. Config files work for around ten prompts. Beyond that, a prompt store with immutable versions and labels makes ownership, review, and rollbacks manageable.

Does prompt caching carry over when you switch models?

No. Prompt caches are tied to a specific model, so switching models mid-session forces a full cache rebuild, which can cost more than staying on the original model. If part of a task needs a different model, hand it off to a subagent with a summary message.

Where should an agent's long-term memory live?

Store long-term facts in a durable store of record, such as a relational database, that can overwrite outdated values. You can add a vector index for retrieval, but don't treat similarity search as the source of truth, because it can't tell which version of a fact is current.