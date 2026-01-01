Enterprise Deployment
PromptQL Enterprise separates the platform into a Data Plane, where operational workloads and customer data live, and a Control Plane, which provides centralized identity, provisioning, billing, and lifecycle management. This boundary is consistent across all Enterprise deployment models.
Choose where the single-tenant Data Plane runs and who controls its encryption keys:
- Dedicated: PromptQL operates the Data Plane in dedicated infrastructure in a PromptQL-managed cloud account.
- BYOK: the Dedicated model, with encryption at rest controlled by a customer-managed KMS key.
- BYOC: PromptQL deploys and operates the Data Plane inside the customer's AWS, GCP, or Azure account.
An Enterprise agreement is required. Contact sales to select a deployment model and begin provisioning.
Secure two-plane architecture
Data Plane
The Data Plane is the runtime and security boundary for each Enterprise deployment. It contains:
- PromptQL projects, conversations, wiki content, metadata, and indexes
- database credentials, OAuth credentials, API keys, and other integration secrets
- the PromptQL runtime, virtual SQL layer, connectors, and artifact storage
- authorization enforcement and all requests to connected databases and APIs
Customer information and secrets are encrypted at rest in the Data Plane. Runtime requests are served by the Data Plane; the Control Plane is not on the request path.
Each Data Plane is deployed in one cloud region and can span multiple availability zones for in-region high availability. Place it close to the systems it accesses and use private connectivity where required: AWS PrivateLink or VPC connectivity, GCP Private Service Connect or VPC connectivity, and Azure Private Endpoint or VNet connectivity.
Control Plane
The PromptQL-hosted Control Plane provides centralized services without storing project operational data:
- authentication and enterprise identity integration
- organization, subscription, and billing management
- software release and deployment coordination
- platform health and optional observability
- lifecycle orchestration for PromptQL-managed Data Plane components
The Data Plane communicates with the Control Plane only for defined control and management operations: receiving connector deployment specifications, optional OpenTelemetry export, and authorized BYOC workload management through the customer-approved cloud identity.
API responses, query results, conversations, wiki content, connected-system credentials, and integration secrets remain in the Data Plane.
Compare deployment models
|Dedicated
|BYOK
|BYOC
|Cloud account
|PromptQL-managed
|PromptQL-managed
|Customer-owned
|Infrastructure tenancy
|Single-tenant
|Single-tenant
|Single-tenant
|Infrastructure operations
|PromptQL
|PromptQL
|PromptQL automation, within customer-approved IAM boundaries
|Encryption keys
|PromptQL-managed
|Customer-managed KMS key
|Keys and policies in the customer cloud account
|Customer responsibility
|Network connectivity and data-source access
|Dedicated responsibilities plus KMS lifecycle and policy
|Cloud account, quotas, IAM trust, network plan, and shared availability responsibilities
|Revocation control
|Access and networking controls
|Customer can disable or revoke the KMS key
|Customer can revoke cloud IAM trust and access
|Supported clouds
|AWS, GCP, Azure
|AWS and GCP
|AWS, GCP, Azure
|Best fit
|Fully managed isolated deployment
|Fully managed infrastructure with cryptographic control
|Workloads and operational data must remain in the customer's cloud account
Deployment model guides
Choose the guide for the deployment model. Each guide contains cloud-specific sections.
Dedicated
PromptQL-managed single-tenant infrastructure on AWS, GCP, or Azure. Create a Dedicated Data Plane.
BYOK
PromptQL-managed infrastructure using your customer-managed encryption key on AWS or GCP. Create a BYOK Data Plane.
BYOC
PromptQL-managed infrastructure deployed into your AWS account, GCP project, or Azure subscription. Create a BYOC Data Plane.
Plan the deployment
Before provisioning, agree on:
- Deployment model: Dedicated, BYOK, or BYOC.
- Cloud and region: Data Planes are regional; choose the region nearest the connected systems and users.
- Availability zones: use multiple zones for in-region high availability.
- Network ranges: reserve non-overlapping VPC/VNet, Kubernetes service and, where applicable, pod CIDRs. Most deployments use a /16 to /20 VPC/VNet range.
- Private connectivity: decide whether data sources will use peering, VPN, PrivateLink/Private Service Connect/Private Endpoint, or another cloud-native private path.
- Encryption ownership: for BYOK, create the KMS key in the same region as the Data Plane and approve the required key policy.
- BYOC trust: create the dedicated cloud boundary and scoped identity used by PromptQL automation.
Create a Data Plane
Start with the guide for your deployment model: