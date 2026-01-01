Enterprise Deployment

PromptQL Enterprise separates the platform into a Data Plane, where operational workloads and customer data live, and a Control Plane, which provides centralized identity, provisioning, billing, and lifecycle management. This boundary is consistent across all Enterprise deployment models.

Choose where the single-tenant Data Plane runs and who controls its encryption keys:

Dedicated : PromptQL operates the Data Plane in dedicated infrastructure in a PromptQL-managed cloud account.

: PromptQL operates the Data Plane in dedicated infrastructure in a PromptQL-managed cloud account. BYOK : the Dedicated model, with encryption at rest controlled by a customer-managed KMS key.

: the Dedicated model, with encryption at rest controlled by a customer-managed KMS key. BYOC: PromptQL deploys and operates the Data Plane inside the customer's AWS, GCP, or Azure account.

An Enterprise agreement is required. Contact sales to select a deployment model and begin provisioning.

Secure two-plane architecture

Data Plane

The Data Plane is the runtime and security boundary for each Enterprise deployment. It contains:

PromptQL projects, conversations, wiki content, metadata, and indexes

database credentials, OAuth credentials, API keys, and other integration secrets

the PromptQL runtime, virtual SQL layer, connectors, and artifact storage

authorization enforcement and all requests to connected databases and APIs

Customer information and secrets are encrypted at rest in the Data Plane. Runtime requests are served by the Data Plane; the Control Plane is not on the request path.

Each Data Plane is deployed in one cloud region and can span multiple availability zones for in-region high availability. Place it close to the systems it accesses and use private connectivity where required: AWS PrivateLink or VPC connectivity, GCP Private Service Connect or VPC connectivity, and Azure Private Endpoint or VNet connectivity.

Control Plane

The PromptQL-hosted Control Plane provides centralized services without storing project operational data:

authentication and enterprise identity integration

organization, subscription, and billing management

software release and deployment coordination

platform health and optional observability

lifecycle orchestration for PromptQL-managed Data Plane components

The Data Plane communicates with the Control Plane only for defined control and management operations: receiving connector deployment specifications, optional OpenTelemetry export, and authorized BYOC workload management through the customer-approved cloud identity.

API responses, query results, conversations, wiki content, connected-system credentials, and integration secrets remain in the Data Plane.

Compare deployment models

Dedicated BYOK BYOC Cloud account PromptQL-managed PromptQL-managed Customer-owned Infrastructure tenancy Single-tenant Single-tenant Single-tenant Infrastructure operations PromptQL PromptQL PromptQL automation, within customer-approved IAM boundaries Encryption keys PromptQL-managed Customer-managed KMS key Keys and policies in the customer cloud account Customer responsibility Network connectivity and data-source access Dedicated responsibilities plus KMS lifecycle and policy Cloud account, quotas, IAM trust, network plan, and shared availability responsibilities Revocation control Access and networking controls Customer can disable or revoke the KMS key Customer can revoke cloud IAM trust and access Supported clouds AWS, GCP, Azure AWS and GCP AWS, GCP, Azure Best fit Fully managed isolated deployment Fully managed infrastructure with cryptographic control Workloads and operational data must remain in the customer's cloud account

Deployment model guides

Choose the guide for the deployment model. Each guide contains cloud-specific sections.

Dedicated

PromptQL-managed single-tenant infrastructure on AWS, GCP, or Azure. Create a Dedicated Data Plane.

BYOK

PromptQL-managed infrastructure using your customer-managed encryption key on AWS or GCP. Create a BYOK Data Plane.

BYOC

PromptQL-managed infrastructure deployed into your AWS account, GCP project, or Azure subscription. Create a BYOC Data Plane.

Plan the deployment

Before provisioning, agree on:

Deployment model: Dedicated, BYOK, or BYOC. Cloud and region: Data Planes are regional; choose the region nearest the connected systems and users. Availability zones: use multiple zones for in-region high availability. Network ranges: reserve non-overlapping VPC/VNet, Kubernetes service and, where applicable, pod CIDRs. Most deployments use a /16 to /20 VPC/VNet range. Private connectivity: decide whether data sources will use peering, VPN, PrivateLink/Private Service Connect/Private Endpoint, or another cloud-native private path. Encryption ownership: for BYOK, create the KMS key in the same region as the Data Plane and approve the required key policy. BYOC trust: create the dedicated cloud boundary and scoped identity used by PromptQL automation.

Create a Data Plane

Start with the guide for your deployment model: