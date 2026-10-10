10 Oct, 2026
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6 MIN READ
7 Platforms People Use to Build Jev Workflows
Key takeaways
- A platform around it: Jev returns a decision for each question and leaves triggers, data, and actions to the platform it runs in.
- Seven platforms: PromptQL, Zapier, n8n, Make, TypeSafe's API and SDKs, Vercel AI Gateway and AI SDK, and LangChain with LangGraph and LangSmith.
- No usage figures: The list covers platforms with official or provider-documented integrations and published builds, not a popularity ranking.
- Pick by how your team already works: The platform already in use usually makes the best first home for a Jev step.
What a Jev workflow needs from a platform
- A trigger or data source: Something starts the workflow, such as a new ticket, an incoming email, or a table of records.
- A place to call Jev: An app, function, or integration sends the text and the questions and receives the answers.
- Branching on the answer: Rules, usually thresholds on the probabilities, decide what happens next.
- A handoff for uncertain items: A route to a person, or to a stronger model, takes over when confidence is low.
- Logging: A record of the input, the answers, and what was done lets decisions be reviewed later.
Platforms people use to build workflows with Jev
1. PromptQL
- How Jev plugs in: In workspaces where Jev has been provisioned, a plain-English request hands the repeated decisions in a task to Jev, such as sorting the last seven days of support tickets, as using Jev without writing code lays out. Results come back in the thread with a confidence score on each answer, so low-confidence items can be reviewed first.
- Best for: Batch decisions over company data, such as sorting a backlog, labeling a large set, or joining labels to account or revenue data. Teammates can correct the criteria in the thread, then the setup is reused or turned into a dashboard.
- Worth knowing: It isn't a trigger-based automation builder or the live request path. Decisions inside an application are called from the application or from one of the platforms below.
2. Zapier
- How Jev plugs in: Zapier has an official TypeSafe Jev app with an Ask Questions action. It handles yes/no, pick-one, and scale questions about text from any trigger, such as a Gmail email, a form response, or an Airtable row, and lets you set a minimum confidence.
- Best for: Operations teams sorting email, tickets, and leads without writing code.
- Worth knowing: Zapier handles your data in transit, so check its policies as well as TypeSafe's.
3. n8n
- How Jev plugs in: An official TypeSafe AI node, built by TypeSafe and verified by n8n, documents Evaluate and Route capabilities that return a choice and a confidence value a workflow can branch on. On n8n Cloud, Jev runs on Gateway credits, with no TypeSafe account or key needed.
- Best for: Teams that want confidence-based routing in a workflow tool they can self-host.
- Worth knowing: Community nodes also exist, and some, such as one community package, are not verified for n8n Cloud, so the official node is the safer default.
4. Make
- How Jev plugs in: Make's official TypeSafe app has an Evaluate a state module, which judges content against the typed questions you write and returns structured answers with probabilities and confidence, and a raw Make an API call module. It connects with a TypeSafe API key.
- Best for: Teams already building scenarios in Make who want a decision step that branches on the answer.
- Worth knowing: It requires a TypeSafe account, and Make's template gallery includes TypeSafe templates to start from.
5. TypeSafe's API and SDKs
- How Jev plugs in: Code sends a model, a state, and a map of typed questions to the System One API at
api.typesafe.ai/v1/systemone, as a community guide shows. Official SDKs wrap it for TypeScript (
@typesafe-ai/sdk) and Python (
typesafe-sdk), and the Playground lets anyone test questions in a browser without code.
- Best for: Developers wiring Jev into their own services.
- Worth knowing: The trigger, thresholds, retries, and logging all stay in your code.
6. Vercel AI Gateway and AI SDK
- How Jev plugs in: Jev is available on the gateway as
typesafe-ai/jev, and the AI SDK exposes it through its experimental evaluate API, which takes a state and a map of questions. Vercel's own example turns a support case into a queue, a priority, and a refund-review decision, and sends uncertain routing to manual review.
- Best for: TypeScript teams already building on Vercel.
- Worth knowing: The interface differs from TypeSafe's own, and the Boolean question maps to Noul. Vercel's example also turns on zero data retention and no training per request.
7. LangChain, LangGraph, and LangSmith
- How Jev plugs in: LangSmith Evals can use Jev as a judge, and community examples show Jev inside LangChain and LangGraph workflows for support triage, model routing, and guardrails.
- Best for: Teams building agents that need a routing, guardrail, or judging step.
- Worth knowing: LangChain's Jev middleware is still experimental. The LangSmith test is LangChain's own, and LangChain is an integration partner, so results are worth confirming on your own cases.