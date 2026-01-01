Dedicated Data Plane

A Dedicated Data Plane runs in isolated, single-tenant infrastructure in a PromptQL-managed cloud account. PromptQL provisions and operates the compute, network, database, object storage, and platform components.

What you need to do

Choose AWS, GCP, or Azure and confirm the target region with PromptQL. Provide the Data Plane name and domain. Confirm availability zones, non-overlapping network ranges, and the private-connectivity path to your data sources. Confirm any cloud-region or organization requirements that affect placement. Keep the approved connectivity from the Data Plane to your data sources available.

PromptQL then provisions and operates the isolated Data Plane, including infrastructure lifecycle, upgrades, and PromptQL-managed encryption at rest.

An Enterprise agreement is required. Contact sales to begin provisioning.

AWS

AWS prerequisites

Confirm the Enterprise deployment model and target AWS region with the PromptQL team.

Confirm the target region is enabled and has sufficient service quotas.

Record the Data Plane name, domain, availability-zone IDs, network CIDRs, and private-connectivity requirements.

AWS network and availability plan

Select one AWS region and at least two Availability Zones. Use AZ IDs such as use1-az1 , not account-specific names such as us-east-1a .

such as , not account-specific names such as . Reserve a non-overlapping VPC CIDR. A /16 to /20 is recommended. If routable address space is constrained, AWS supports a /21 to /23 VPC CIDR when a separate /16 to /20 Pod IP CIDR is supplied.

Reserve a non-overlapping Kubernetes Service CIDR. If using a Pod IP CIDR, it must not overlap either the VPC or service CIDR.

Confirm the network path to each data source: VPC peering, Transit Gateway, VPN, PrivateLink, or another approved private path.

Create the Dedicated Data Plane on AWS

In the PromptQL Enterprise console, open Data Planes and select Create Data Plane. Choose Dedicated, enter the Data Plane name and domain, and select the cloud, region, and availability zones. Enter the approved network ranges and private-connectivity settings. Review the configuration and create the Data Plane. Monitor provisioning until the status is Active. Initial provisioning typically takes about 60 minutes.

GCP

GCP prerequisites

Confirm the Enterprise deployment model and target GCP region with the PromptQL team.

Record the Data Plane name, domain, zones, network CIDR, and private-connectivity requirements.

GCP network and availability plan

Select one GCP region and at least two zones.

Reserve a non-overlapping VPC CIDR, normally /16 to /20.

Confirm the network path to each data source: VPC Network Peering, VPN, Private Service Connect, or another approved private path.

For BYOC, use a dedicated GCP project and confirm organization policies and quotas permit the required GKE, Cloud SQL, storage, load-balancing, KMS, and networking resources.

Create the Dedicated Data Plane on GCP

In the PromptQL Enterprise console, open Data Planes and select Create Data Plane. Choose Dedicated, enter the Data Plane name and domain, and select the cloud, region, and availability zones. Enter the approved network ranges and private-connectivity settings. Review the configuration and create the Data Plane. Monitor provisioning until the status is Active. Initial provisioning typically takes about 60 minutes.

Azure

Azure prerequisites

Confirm the deployment model and target Azure region with the PromptQL team.

Record the Data Plane name, domain, availability zones, VNet CIDR, and private-connectivity requirements.

Confirm the selected region and subscription have sufficient quotas for the required services.

Azure network and availability plan

Select one Azure region and the required availability zones.

Reserve a non-overlapping VNet CIDR, normally /16 to /20.

Confirm the network path to each data source: VNet peering, VPN, Azure Private Link/Private Endpoint, or another approved private path.

For BYOC, use a dedicated subscription or approved resource groups and confirm policies and quotas permit AKS, database, storage, load-balancing, identity, and networking resources.

Create the Dedicated Data Plane on Azure