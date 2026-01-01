Dedicated Data Plane
A Dedicated Data Plane runs in isolated, single-tenant infrastructure in a PromptQL-managed cloud account. PromptQL provisions and operates the compute, network, database, object storage, and platform components.
What you need to do
- Choose AWS, GCP, or Azure and confirm the target region with PromptQL.
- Provide the Data Plane name and domain.
- Confirm availability zones, non-overlapping network ranges, and the private-connectivity path to your data sources.
- Confirm any cloud-region or organization requirements that affect placement.
- Keep the approved connectivity from the Data Plane to your data sources available.
PromptQL then provisions and operates the isolated Data Plane, including infrastructure lifecycle, upgrades, and PromptQL-managed encryption at rest.
An Enterprise agreement is required. Contact sales to begin provisioning.
AWS
AWS prerequisites
- Confirm the Enterprise deployment model and target AWS region with the PromptQL team.
- Confirm the target region is enabled and has sufficient service quotas.
- Record the Data Plane name, domain, availability-zone IDs, network CIDRs, and private-connectivity requirements.
AWS network and availability plan
- Select one AWS region and at least two Availability Zones. Use AZ IDs such as
use1-az1, not account-specific names such as
us-east-1a.
- Reserve a non-overlapping VPC CIDR. A /16 to /20 is recommended. If routable address space is constrained, AWS supports a /21 to /23 VPC CIDR when a separate /16 to /20 Pod IP CIDR is supplied.
- Reserve a non-overlapping Kubernetes Service CIDR. If using a Pod IP CIDR, it must not overlap either the VPC or service CIDR.
- Confirm the network path to each data source: VPC peering, Transit Gateway, VPN, PrivateLink, or another approved private path.
Create the Dedicated Data Plane on AWS
- In the PromptQL Enterprise console, open Data Planes and select Create Data Plane.
- Choose Dedicated, enter the Data Plane name and domain, and select the cloud, region, and availability zones.
- Enter the approved network ranges and private-connectivity settings.
- Review the configuration and create the Data Plane.
- Monitor provisioning until the status is Active. Initial provisioning typically takes about 60 minutes.
GCP
GCP prerequisites
- Confirm the Enterprise deployment model and target GCP region with the PromptQL team.
- Record the Data Plane name, domain, zones, network CIDR, and private-connectivity requirements.
GCP network and availability plan
- Select one GCP region and at least two zones.
- Reserve a non-overlapping VPC CIDR, normally /16 to /20.
- Confirm the network path to each data source: VPC Network Peering, VPN, Private Service Connect, or another approved private path.
- For BYOC, use a dedicated GCP project and confirm organization policies and quotas permit the required GKE, Cloud SQL, storage, load-balancing, KMS, and networking resources.
Create the Dedicated Data Plane on GCP
- In the PromptQL Enterprise console, open Data Planes and select Create Data Plane.
- Choose Dedicated, enter the Data Plane name and domain, and select the cloud, region, and availability zones.
- Enter the approved network ranges and private-connectivity settings.
- Review the configuration and create the Data Plane.
- Monitor provisioning until the status is Active. Initial provisioning typically takes about 60 minutes.
Azure
Azure prerequisites
- Confirm the deployment model and target Azure region with the PromptQL team.
- Record the Data Plane name, domain, availability zones, VNet CIDR, and private-connectivity requirements.
- Confirm the selected region and subscription have sufficient quotas for the required services.
Azure network and availability plan
- Select one Azure region and the required availability zones.
- Reserve a non-overlapping VNet CIDR, normally /16 to /20.
- Confirm the network path to each data source: VNet peering, VPN, Azure Private Link/Private Endpoint, or another approved private path.
- For BYOC, use a dedicated subscription or approved resource groups and confirm policies and quotas permit AKS, database, storage, load-balancing, identity, and networking resources.
Create the Dedicated Data Plane on Azure
- In the PromptQL Enterprise console, open Data Planes and select Create Data Plane.
- Choose Dedicated, enter the Data Plane name and domain, and select the cloud, region, and availability zones.
- Enter the approved network ranges and private-connectivity settings.
- Review the configuration and create the Data Plane.
- Monitor provisioning until the status is Active. Initial provisioning typically takes about 60 minutes.