6 Best AI Slack Bot for Teams That Need Shared Knowledge Across Departments

A marketing manager asks in Slack whether the new integration ships this quarter. Within minutes, three people reply with three different answers, each pulled from a different doc. A bot that only searches old messages speeds up the confusion instead of settling it. The best AI Slack bot for teams that need shared knowledge across departments draws on more than chat history, respects who can see what and remembers corrections for the next person who asks.

This guide compares six options, shows how to choose and explains how PromptQL Tag works for cross-department teams.

Key Takeaways

The main test: The best bot for cross-department work answers from shared context, not only from Slack messages.

The best bot for cross-department work answers from shared context, not only from Slack messages. The safety check: Confirm that answers follow each person's permissions and name their sources.

Confirm that answers follow each person's permissions and name their sources. The tool types: Slack-native AI, enterprise search and verified-knowledge platforms each solve a different problem.

Slack-native AI, enterprise search and verified-knowledge platforms each solve a different problem. Where PromptQL fits: PromptQL Tag gives a team one shared agent whose wiki grows from the corrections people make in threads.

Why Do Teams Need an AI Slack Bot for Shared Company Knowledge?

Teams need an AI Slack bot for shared company knowledge because the answers they need often sit in channels, documents and tools that belong to another department.

The usual result looks like this:

Hidden context: Product decisions stay in product channels that marketing never sees.

Product decisions stay in product channels that marketing never sees. Buried decisions: An approval from three weeks ago sits deep in a thread.

An approval from three weeks ago sits deep in a thread. Repeated questions: The same few people field the same questions every week.

The same few people field the same questions every week. Mixed answers: Each department answers from its own documents, so the replies disagree.

A useful bot helps people find and understand company knowledge without having to know the right person to ask.

What Should You Look for in an AI Slack Bot for Cross-Department Knowledge Sharing?

Look for a bot that connects knowledge beyond Slack, respects permissions and keeps what the team learns.

Check these seven criteria:

Shared knowledge access: Can people get answers from other departments' knowledge, within their permissions? Integrations beyond Slack: Does it connect to documents, databases, ticketing and project tools? Context retention: Does it keep decisions and project history, or start fresh with every question? Cited answers: Does each answer point back to its source so people can check it? Permission controls: Does it show people only what they are already allowed to see? Team collaboration: Can several people work with the bot in the same thread and share findings? Easy rollout: Can employees start using it inside the Slack workflow they already have?

How Do the Best AI Slack Bots Compare?

Tool Best for Where answers come from How it works in Slack PromptQL Tag Shared company knowledge A shared wiki, connected data and team conversations One shared agent in channels and threads, also on Teams, WhatsApp and Discord Glean Enterprise-wide search Connected work apps Answers in channels where the app is added, plus a search command Guru Verified answers Connected sources, with verification Knowledge agents assigned to specific channels Slack AI Teams that live in Slack Conversations, files and integrated apps Built into Slack eesel AI Internal questions from existing docs Google Drive, Confluence, Notion, Zendesk and more Answers in channels and DMs Atlassian Rovo Jira and Confluence teams Jira, Confluence and connected apps Slack app, thread summaries and a channel sidebar

6 Best AI Slack Bots for Shared Knowledge Across Departments

1. PromptQL Tag

Source

PromptQL is a multiplayer AI workspace from Hasura, and PromptQL Tag is its AI coworker that you tag in the channels where your team already talks. Slack is the entry point.

Behind it sits a Company Brain: a shared wiki of business definitions, decisions and exceptions that every department and the agent can use. The same agent also works in Microsoft Teams, WhatsApp and Discord, and it supports any LLM.

PromptQL goes further than most Slack bots in these ways:

One shared agent: People and the agent work in the same thread, so reasoning and corrections stay visible to the whole team.

People and the agent work in the same thread, so reasoning and corrections stay visible to the whole team. A wiki that grows from corrections: When an answer is wrong, a teammate fixes it in the thread, reviews the suggested entry and clicks "Add to wiki." Later questions from any department start from the corrected version.

When an answer is wrong, a teammate fixes it in the thread, reviews the suggested entry and clicks "Add to wiki." Later questions from any department start from the corrected version. Cited, scoped knowledge: Wiki entries link to real work, keep revision history and send notifications when pages change.

Wiki entries link to real work, keep revision history and send notifications when pages change. A head start from connected sources: It can bootstrap the wiki from tools such as Slack, Google Docs, Snowflake, PostHog and Salesforce.

It can bootstrap the wiki from tools such as Slack, Google Docs, Snowflake, PostHog and Salesforce. Reusable skills: Teams save repeatable rules, such as "exclude test accounts from revenue," so the agent applies them the same way every time.

Teams save repeatable rules, such as "exclude test accounts from revenue," so the agent applies them the same way every time. Real permissions: The agent inherits the asker's identity, row- and column-level rules are enforced at the data layer, and writes and external actions need approval. Knowledge is scoped as personal, confidential, internal or customer. See the security details.

The agent inherits the asker's identity, row- and column-level rules are enforced at the data layer, and writes and external actions need approval. Knowledge is scoped as personal, confidential, internal or customer. See the security details. Your cloud, your brand: Teams can run it in their own cloud with their own models and branding.

Marketing, product, sales and customer success can all ask from the same shared context, and data and analytics questions can move from the conversation into analysis in the same thread.

Best for: Teams whose questions cross departments and mix business definitions with live data.

2. Glean

Source

Glean brings enterprise search to Slack. People can type /glean followed by a query, or post a question in a channel where the Glean app has been added. Depending on how an admin sets it up, Glean replies automatically or when mentioned.

What stands out:

Personalized answers: Responses follow each user's content permissions.

Responses follow each user's content permissions. Private content stays private: Each user authorizes Slack before Glean can use private channels and DMs.

Each user authorizes Slack before Glean can use private channels and DMs. Admin control: Admins choose which channels Glean responds in, and it does not respond in channels that include external parties.

Best for: Larger organizations with many business applications that want one search layer across them.

3. Guru

Source

Guru centers on trusted knowledge. Its Knowledge Agents can be enabled in Slack and assigned to specific channels. One channel can have only one agent, while one agent can serve several channels.

What stands out:

Choose the sources: Admins decide which collections, sources or files an agent searches.

Admins decide which collections, sources or files an agent searches. Automatic verification: Guru can verify content based on usage and feedback.

Guru can verify content based on usage and feedback. Permission-aware results: Users see only content they can already access.

Best for: Teams that need approved answers for FAQs, policies and standard procedures.

4. Slack AI

Source

Slack AI is built into Slack itself. It can summarize channels and threads, serve daily recaps and search content shared in or integrated into Slack, including files, support tickets and Salesforce records. Slackbot acts as a personal agent that understands you and your workspace. AI features are available across paid Slack plans.

What stands out:

No extra tool to add: It works inside the product your team already uses.

It works inside the product your team already uses. Catch-up features: Summaries and recaps help people follow busy channels.

Summaries and recaps help people follow busy channels. Search beyond messages: Integrated apps and files can appear in search.

Best for: Teams whose knowledge mostly sits in Slack conversations and who want a native option.

5. eesel AI

Source

eesel AI is a Slack agent that connects to your knowledge bases and answers questions in channels and DMs. It reads sources such as Google Drive, Confluence, Notion and Zendesk, and admins choose which channels it joins, how it responds and when it escalates.

What stands out:

Quick connection: You authorize it in Slack and then connect your knowledge sources.

You authorize it in Slack and then connect your knowledge sources. Useful for repeat questions: HR, IT and customer success teams can use it for common requests.

HR, IT and customer success teams can use it for common requests. Channel control: Each channel can have its own behavior.

Best for: Teams that want existing documentation to be easier to reach in Slack.

6. Atlassian Rovo

Source

Rovo is Atlassian's AI assistant in Slack. It answers questions from Jira, Confluence and connected apps, summarizes long threads when you mention it and can read the channel you are in through a sidebar.

What stands out:

Actions from conversations: It can help create Jira issues from a discussion, with a review step before submitting.

It can help create Jira issues from a discussion, with a review step before submitting. Channel agents: Agents can handle repeat questions and triage requests, based on triggers you choose.

Agents can handle repeat questions and triage requests, based on triggers you choose. Permission-aware access: Content follows source permissions.

Best for: Organizations whose project knowledge already lives in Atlassian tools.

How Do You Choose the Right AI Slack Bot for Your Team?

Choose the bot that matches your main need, then test it with a real cross-department question.

Follow this order:

Name the main need: Slack search, verified answers, internal support or shared company knowledge. List your sources: Make sure the bot connects to the systems where your answers live. Check context: Ask whether it keeps decisions and corrections or starts over every time. Review citations and permissions: Answers should name sources and respect access rules. Think about growth: Confirm it can handle more teams and sources without rework.

Run three quick tests before you commit:

The two-department question: Ask something that needs knowledge from two teams.

Ask something that needs knowledge from two teams. The correction test: Fix a wrong answer and see whether the next person gets the fixed version.

Fix a wrong answer and see whether the next person gets the fixed version. The limited-access test: Ask as someone with restricted access and check what appears.

Why Do Teams Need More Than an AI Slack Bot?

Teams need more than a Slack bot because Slack holds only part of what a company knows. Business context also lives in databases, documents, project tools and people's heads. A bot that searches messages cannot see most of it.

A Company Brain closes that gap. It is a shared knowledge layer that gives AI the company's terminology, decisions and processes, so answers stay consistent across departments. How to Build a Company Brain explains the approach in detail.

What Does Cross-Department Knowledge Sharing Look Like With PromptQL Tag?

With PromptQL Tag, a question from one department draws on shared context from the others, and every correction improves the next answer.

Here is a common scenario:

A question arrives: Marketing tags PromptQL in Slack to ask about a feature's latest status. The answer draws on shared context: Product documentation and earlier decisions inform the reply. A teammate corrects a detail: The product lead fixes it in the thread and adds the correction to the wiki. Other teams benefit: Sales and support get the corrected answer the next time they ask.

The table shows the difference for the teams involved:

Situation With a search-only bot With PromptQL Tag Source of answers Messages and documents it can find Shared wiki, connected data and conversations A wrong answer Fixed for one person, if at all Corrected once and added to the wiki Cross-team consistency Each team may get a different reply Teams start from the same entries Permissions Varies by tool Follows the asker's access

To get started, connect your key sources, begin in one channel and add corrections as they happen. See how teams use PromptQL in its case studies, or explore GTM workflows built on the same shared context.

Conclusion

Pick one real question that needs two departments, such as "Which customers are affected by this feature change?" Ask it to each shortlisted bot on the same day. Then plant one wrong detail in an answer, fix it and ask the same question from a different account. The bot that carries your fix to the second person and still respects what that person may see is the one built for shared knowledge.

When you are ready to test it, try PromptQL Tag with your own question.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can an AI Slack Bot Read Private Channels and DMs?

It depends on the tool and its setup. Glean, for example, asks each user to authorize Slack before it can use private channels, DMs and group DMs, and it does not respond in channels that include external parties. Review what each bot is allowed to read before you install it.

Do AI Slack Bots Train on Your Company Data?

Policies differ, so ask each vendor. Slack states that customer data such as messages and files is never used to train LLMs. Rovo's Slack listing says it keeps inputs and outputs for 30 days for safety and security. Get the policy in writing before you connect sensitive channels.

Is Slack AI Enough for Cross-Department Knowledge Sharing?

It can be, when most of your knowledge sits in Slack. Slack AI only works with content you already have permission to view. Teams whose answers live in databases, documents and project tools usually need a bot that connects those sources and keeps corrections.

Can One AI Slack Bot Serve Several Departments?

Yes, though tools handle it differently. Guru lets one Knowledge Agent serve several channels, with one agent per channel. eesel AI lets admins choose which channels it joins. Plan channel and permission settings by department before you roll out.