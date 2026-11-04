How to Build a Company Brain: A Step-by-Step Guide

Ask five people at your company how a customer refund gets approved and you will hear five answers. Each one is partly right. The full process lives in a Slack thread from March, a spreadsheet nobody owns and the memory of someone who just gave notice. Wikis promise a fix, then go stale within a quarter, and AI tools guess because they never saw the context.

A Company Brain gives your team one shared, current source of company knowledge that people and AI both use. This guide covers seven steps to build one, the mistakes to avoid and how PromptQL helps.

Key Takeaways

A Company Brain is a shared layer of business knowledge that people and AI agents can both use.

Begin with one workflow and one owner, then expand.

Corrections made during everyday work, plus regular reviews.

PromptQL builds the wiki from shared threads and connected sources, with access rules that follow each person.

What Is a Company Brain?

A Company Brain is a shared intelligence layer that brings together a company's knowledge, business data, decisions and workflows so that employees and AI systems understand how the business actually operates. Slite's guide describes it as a persistent context layer that captures the "why" behind decisions. It differs from the tools you may already use:

Knowledge base: Stores documents that someone has to write and update by hand.

Stores documents that someone has to write and update by hand. Document repository: Holds files without explaining which one is current.

Holds files without explaining which one is current. Enterprise search: Finds documents but does not capture decisions or definitions.

Finds documents but does not capture decisions or definitions. Per-person AI memory: Remembers one user's preferences, so a teammate's correction never reaches you.

A Company Brain keeps what these tools miss, such as business definitions, exceptions and the reasons behind past choices, and makes them reusable across teams.

Why Does Your Business Need a Company Brain?

Your business needs a Company Brain because knowledge scattered across apps, documents and conversations slows every team down.

The problems show up in familiar ways:

Repeated questions: Employees search for answers or ask the same colleagues again and again.

Employees search for answers or ask the same colleagues again and again. Lost context: Decisions disappear when people leave or change roles.

Decisions disappear when people leave or change roles. Inconsistent numbers: Different teams use different definitions for the same metric.

Different teams use different definitions for the same metric. Outdated documentation: Written guides fall behind as processes change.

Written guides fall behind as processes change. Weaker AI results: AI tools give generic answers when they cannot see company context.

What Information Should You Include in a Company Brain?

Include the knowledge a new hire with an AI assistant would still get wrong. Public facts that any AI already knows add upkeep without adding value.

Six categories cover most needs:

Company documentation: Policies, SOPs, internal guides and process documents. Business data: Sales figures, customer records, operational metrics and reports. Team conversations: Project updates, shared decisions and the reasoning behind them. Product and technical knowledge: Specifications, technical documentation and release notes. Customer knowledge: Feedback, support interactions, research and recurring issues. Institutional knowledge: Business definitions, historical decisions, lessons learned and expert know-how.

The last category matters most, because it rarely appears in formal documents.

How to Build a Company Brain: 7 Practical Steps

You build a Company Brain by mapping where knowledge lives, connecting it, structuring it, capturing decisions, making it searchable through AI, setting access rules and keeping it current.

Start with one workflow, such as revenue reporting or customer onboarding, and repeat the steps as you expand. Each step below includes what to do, a template or example, and a way to confirm it worked.

Step: 1. Identify Where Your Company's Knowledge Lives

You cannot organize knowledge you have not found. Start with an audit of the first workflow you picked.

What to do:

Pick the workflow and name an owner: Choose one process with frequent questions, such as how refunds are approved or how a quarterly report is built. List every place that workflow touches: Chat channels, shared drives, databases, CRM records, ticketing tools and project boards. Interview two or three experienced people: Ask what they check first, which numbers they trust and what a new hire always gets wrong. Mark gaps and duplicates: Note topics with no written source and topics with several versions.

Record the result in a simple inventory:

Source What it holds Owner Trust level Finance spreadsheet Revenue rules Finance lead High, updated monthly Support channel in Slack Refund exceptions Support manager Medium, mixed with chatter Old wiki page Approval steps Nobody Low, outdated

You will know it worked when you can name the source of truth, and its owner, for each topic in your first workflow.

Step: 2. Connect Your Business Tools and Data Sources

A Company Brain needs access to the systems where your team already works. Connection order matters more than connection count.

How to prioritize:

Business impact: Connect the sources your first workflow depends on, since they answer the most questions.

Connect the sources your first workflow depends on, since they answer the most questions. Freshness: Prefer systems that change daily, such as chat and CRM, over archives.

Prefer systems that change daily, such as chat and CRM, over archives. Sensitivity: Handle sources with confidential data last, once access rules are ready.

Connection checklist:

Confirm access method: Check whether each source connects through an official integration or needs a custom setup. Check permissions: Make sure the connection can respect each person's existing access in that system. Test with real questions: Ask three questions from your interview notes and check whether the answers draw on the right sources. Avoid copy sprawl: Connect sources instead of exporting everything into yet another repository.

You will know it worked when one question can draw on both conversations and live data, and the answer names where each piece came from.

Step: 3. Organize and Structure Company Knowledge

Connected information is only useful when people and AI read it the same way. Structure turns scattered content into usable knowledge.

What to do:

Group by topic: Use department, project or business function, whichever your team already uses in conversation.

Use department, project or business function, whichever your team already uses in conversation. Set shared definitions: Write one meaning for terms like "active customer," "qualified lead" or "churn," and list the words people should not use as synonyms.

Write one meaning for terms like "active customer," "qualified lead" or "churn," and list the words people should not use as synonyms. Resolve conflicts: When two documents disagree, ask the owner which one is right and retire the other.

When two documents disagree, ask the owner which one is right and retire the other. Separate approved from draft: Mark outdated material so it does not surface in answers.

Give every entry the same fields so it is easy to scan and review:

Title: A plain name for the rule, definition or process.

A plain name for the rule, definition or process. Statement: The rule or definition in two or three sentences.

The rule or definition in two or three sentences. Owner: The person who answers questions about it.

The person who answers questions about it. Source: The document, thread or dataset it came from.

The document, thread or dataset it came from. Last reviewed: The date someone confirmed it.

You will know it worked when two teams give the same answer to the same question, and each answer points to the same entry.

Step: 4. Capture Decisions and Institutional Knowledge

The reasoning behind a decision disappears first, and it is often what new people need most. Capture it close to the moment it happens.

Ways to capture it:

Decision log: Record what was decided, when, the options considered, the reason and the owner. Expert walkthroughs: Ask each expert to talk through three recent edge cases, then write up the rules they applied. Recurring fixes: Save solutions to problems that return every quarter, with the steps that worked. Corrections in the flow of work: When an answer is wrong, let the person who knows the right one fix it where they are working.

A strong decision entry reads like this: "We price the enterprise tier 15% above list for accounts with the custom integration. Reason: support costs run higher. Owner: sales operations. Reviewed: October."

You will know it worked when a new hire can find out why something is done a certain way without asking anyone.

With PromptQL: Corrections made in a shared thread can be reviewed and added to the wiki with one click, so capture happens during normal work.

Step: 5. Make Company Knowledge Accessible Through AI

Knowledge only helps when people can reach it in the moment. This step puts the brain in front of the people who need it.

What to set up:

Natural language questions: Employees ask in plain words instead of guessing which app holds the answer.

Employees ask in plain words instead of guessing which app holds the answer. Grounded answers: Responses draw on connected sources and the structured entries from Step 3.

Responses draw on connected sources and the structured entries from Step 3. Source references: Every answer links back to where it came from, so people can check it.

Every answer links back to where it came from, so people can check it. A place people already use: Offer access inside chat tools or the workspace your team opens every day.

How to roll it out:

Start with a pilot group: Choose five to ten people who ask the most questions in your first workflow. Seed it with real questions: Use the ten most common ones from your interviews. Collect feedback fast: Ask pilot users to flag any answer that looks wrong, incomplete or out of date. Expand after the answers hold up: Open it to the wider team once the pilot group trusts the results.

You will know it worked when employees stop asking colleagues for answers the brain already holds.

Step: 6. Establish Permissions and Knowledge Governance

Access rules decide whether anyone will trust the system. Set them before you open it up widely.

Define access tiers:

Tier Example content Who sees it Personal Individual notes and drafts The person only Team Working definitions and project context One department Company Policies and shared definitions Everyone Confidential Financials and customer records Named individuals

Governance basics:

Keep source permissions: Preserve the access controls each connected system already has. Assign owners: Give every important source and every shared entry a named person. Require review for shared changes: A person should approve changes that affect everyone. Plan for corrections: Decide who fixes a wrong entry, how fast and how the fix is announced. Keep an audit trail: Record who changed what, so every entry has a history.

You will know it worked when each person gets answers only from information they are allowed to see, and nobody has to ask who approved a change.

Step: 7. Keep Your Company Brain Updated and Useful

A Company Brain stays useful only while it reflects the business today. Build upkeep into routine work so it does not depend on heroic effort.

A simple cadence:

Weekly: Review flagged answers and fix the entries behind them.

Review flagged answers and fix the entries behind them. Monthly: Check which entries have not been used or reviewed and archive stale ones.

Check which entries have not been used or reviewed and archive stale ones. Quarterly: Revisit core definitions and ownership, then add the next workflow.

Revisit core definitions and ownership, then add the next workflow. After any change: Update entries when a product, price or process changes.

Habits that keep it alive:

Make flagging easy: One click to mark an answer as wrong or old. Reward contributors: Thank the people whose corrections improve answers. Show the wins: Share examples of questions the brain answered so adoption spreads. Expand one workflow at a time: Repeat Steps 1 through 6 for the next process.

Slite's July 2026 survey of 149 teams found that 17% had a company brain that worked and 27% gave up, most often over maintenance. This step decides which group you land in.

You will know it worked when entries stay current without a special cleanup project.

How Does PromptQL Help You Build a Company Brain?

PromptQL helps you build a Company Brain by turning the work your team already does into a shared, cited knowledge base that every teammate and AI agent can use.

PromptQL is a multiplayer AI workspace from Hasura. A team works with one shared agent in the same threads, so questions, answers and corrections stay visible to everyone instead of vanishing into private chats.

The capabilities line up with the seven steps:

Connected sources (Steps 1 and 2): PromptQL connects to tools such as Slack, Google Docs, Snowflake, PostHog and Salesforce. It can bootstrap a shared wiki from that existing context, so you do not start from a blank page.

PromptQL connects to tools such as Slack, Google Docs, Snowflake, PostHog and Salesforce. It can bootstrap a shared wiki from that existing context, so you do not start from a blank page. A shared wiki with history (Steps 3 and 4): Definitions, decisions and exceptions live in one wiki with citations to real work, revision history, editorial controls and notifications when pages change.

Definitions, decisions and exceptions live in one wiki with citations to real work, revision history, editorial controls and notifications when pages change. Corrections that become knowledge (Steps 4 and 7): When the AI gets something wrong, a teammate corrects it in the thread, reviews the suggested entry and clicks "Add to wiki." The fix then applies to every later question.

When the AI gets something wrong, a teammate corrects it in the thread, reviews the suggested entry and clicks "Add to wiki." The fix then applies to every later question. Reusable skills (Step 7): Teams save repeatable rules, such as "exclude test accounts from revenue," so the agent applies them the same way each time.

Teams save repeatable rules, such as "exclude test accounts from revenue," so the agent applies them the same way each time. Answers across data and conversation (Step 5): Analysts and operators can move from a question to analysis on live business data inside the same thread, with data analytics and GTM workflows built on the same shared context.

Analysts and operators can move from a question to analysis on live business data inside the same thread, with data analytics and GTM workflows built on the same shared context. Access that follows the person (Step 6): The agent inherits the asker's real identity, and row- and column-level rules are enforced at the data layer. Knowledge is scoped as personal, confidential, internal or customer, and writes and external actions need approval. Teams can run it in their own cloud through bring-your-own-cloud deployment. See the security details.

The agent inherits the asker's real identity, and row- and column-level rules are enforced at the data layer. Knowledge is scoped as personal, confidential, internal or customer, and writes and external actions need approval. Teams can run it in their own cloud through bring-your-own-cloud deployment. See the security details. Meets people where they work (Step 5): PromptQL Tag brings the same agent into Slack, Teams, WhatsApp and Discord, and it works with any LLM.

Many tools in this space focus on storing documents or remembering one person's preferences. PromptQL's wiki is shared and grows from daily corrections, which keeps maintenance low.

What Does a Company Brain Look Like in Practice?

A Company Brain lets teams investigate the same question from one shared context and keep what they learn. Take a company looking into falling customer retention:

Without a Company Brain With a Company Brain Customer success Reviews support conversations alone Works from shared customer and product context Marketing Reviews campaign results separately Investigates the same question with the same data Product Checks feature usage and feedback on its own Builds on earlier findings and decisions Team effort Employees combine the pieces by hand Insights become reusable company knowledge

The next time retention dips, the team starts from the earlier investigation instead of from zero. Read how teams use PromptQL in its case studies.

How Do You Measure the Success of Your Company Brain?

Measure success by how much faster and more consistently your team finds and uses knowledge. Track these signals:

Time spent finding information: Compare against a baseline from before launch.

Compare against a baseline from before launch. Repeated internal questions: Count how often the same question reaches a colleague.

Count how often the same question reaches a colleague. Adoption: See how many employees ask the brain and how often.

See how many employees ask the brain and how often. Answer accuracy: Sample answers and check them against the source.

Sample answers and check them against the source. Reuse: Count how often existing reports, decisions and insights are used again.

Count how often existing reports, decisions and insights are used again. Duplicated work: Note when teams repeat research someone already did.

Note when teams repeat research someone already did. Onboarding speed: Measure how quickly new hires reach full productivity.

What Mistakes Should You Avoid When Building a Company Brain?

The most common mistakes come from treating a Company Brain as storage instead of a living system:

Using it as document storage: Files without context do not answer questions. Connecting everything at once: Prioritize sources that matter to your first workflow. Leaving outdated or conflicting material in place: Wrong answers erode trust quickly. Skipping the reasoning: Record why a decision was made, not only what was decided. Overlooking permissions: Set access rules before wider rollout. Expecting AI to guess company context: Give it definitions and decisions to work with. Treating it as a one-time project: Plan reviews and owners from day one.

Conclusion

Open your team's chat history and pull ten questions people asked in the last month. Answer each one with a short entry that names its source and owner. Then hand the list to someone who joined recently and ask them to use it for a day. Every question they still have to ask a person marks the next entry to write. That list becomes your first workflow and gives you a clear target for the first month.

If you want a shared place to build it, explore PromptQL and start with your ten questions.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Long Does It Take to Build a Company Brain?

Plan on weeks for the first workflow. Vectorize estimates 6 to 8 weeks for a first workflow, 3 to 4 weeks for a second and 1 to 2 weeks for each one after that. Scope, number of sources and review cycles all change the timeline.

Do You Need Engineers to Build a Company Brain?

Engineers help with connecting data sources and security, but they do not have to write the knowledge. Domain experts such as sales leads or finance managers know the definitions and exceptions best. In PromptQL, teammates add that knowledge by correcting an answer in a thread and adding it to the wiki.

How Is a Company Brain Different From RAG?

RAG retrieves passages from documents to answer a question. A Company Brain adds a maintained layer on top: shared definitions, decisions, corrections and permissions. RAG can be one of the techniques inside a Company Brain, and the maintained layer decides whether answers stay accurate.

What Size of Company Needs a Company Brain?

Size matters less than the symptoms. A team needs one when several people ask the same questions, new hires keep interrupting colleagues, or two departments report different numbers for the same metric. Small teams can start with one workflow and expand as the pain grows.