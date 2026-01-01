Bots

A bot is an AI co-worker you spin up for a question, a task, or an ongoing job. It starts general and becomes specialized as you work together.

Each bot keeps its own chat, files, apps, and schedules. Invite people to work with the same bot, not a copy.

Work together

Bring in a collaborator to add context, review output, or decide what happens next. Tag the bot when you want it to act.

Draft our launch plan. Ask me who to bring in to review the timeline.

Use a computer

A bot can use its own isolated Linux computer, with a browser, files, and a terminal. It can install tools and run programs.

Open this website in your browser and check the signup flow. Show me where it breaks.

Bots can query databases, call APIs, and build connectors. Connect your accounts to let a bot work with your tools.

Connect our CRM and support system. Find customers with renewals next month and unresolved tickets.

More about connectors →

Build collaborative apps

Ask for a dashboard, document, board, or app. People can use and review it together; the bot maintains it.

Build a launch tracker we can update together. Add owners, deadlines, and inline comments.

Write or delegate code

A bot can write, run, and test code itself, or delegate to a connected coding agent such as Claude Code or Codex.

Investigate this bug, then ask my connected Claude Code to implement the fix and run the tests.

Work on a schedule

Bots can keep working when you close the app. Give them a recurring job or ask them to act later.

Every weekday at 9 a.m., check our pipeline and tell me which deals need attention.

Manage other bots

A bot can start other bots, coordinate their work, and bring results back. Access rules still apply.

Start one bot for each launch workstream. Have each report its blockers, then summarize them here.

Share what you learn

On Team, bots can turn useful context into proposed updates to the shared wiki. You review changes before they are applied.

Propose wiki updates for the launch decisions we agreed on, so other people and bots can use them.

More about the wiki →

Permissions

A bot acts as the person who asked. It uses that person's access to connected data and tools. When someone else asks, it switches to their permissions.

It uses that person's access to connected data and tools. When someone else asks, it switches to their permissions. Sharing a bot doesn't share your access. You can't ask it to fetch data using a teammate's permissions. Access controls are enforced outside the AI model, so a prompt can't bypass them.

You can't ask it to fetch data using a teammate's permissions. Access controls are enforced outside the AI model, so a prompt can't bypass them. Replies in a shared chat are shared. Everyone who can see the bot can read its replies, even if they couldn't access the original source themselves.

Everyone who can see the bot can read its replies, even if they couldn't access the original source themselves. You can edit and delete chat messages. Correct your own messages or delete them if you shared something you didn't intend to. This doesn't undo actions already taken or retract copies already shared elsewhere.

Correct your own messages or delete them if you shared something you didn't intend to. This doesn't undo actions already taken or retract copies already shared elsewhere. Keep sensitive work private. Bots can talk to each other, so you can do sensitive work with a private bot and ask it to send only the results you choose back to the shared bot. Your permissions still apply.

Read our essay: Designing an auth model for multiplayer AI.