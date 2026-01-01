Plans

Start with multiplayer bots. Add shared knowledge and rooms as your team grows.

Playground

Free. Build and share multiplayer bots in a free workspace, within basic usage limits.

Invite more people to your bots to unlock more free usage. You receive credits when invited collaborators actively work with your bot or build their own, not just when they accept an invitation.

Team

Shared context for your team. Add a shared wiki for knowledge, skills, and a semantic layer, plus rooms to organize people and bots.

Every user starts free with a basic usage limit. Paid usage budgets start at $40 per user per month, billed as $10 per week. Increase a user's budget in $40 monthly increments.

This is a usage budget, not a seat fee. Pay only for users who need more; unused credits roll over to the next week.

Enterprise

Everything in Team, on dedicated infrastructure. Single-tenant deployment and unlimited users, with consumption-based pricing from a $1,000 monthly minimum commitment, fully allocated to usage.

Explore enterprise deployment →

Custom

A contract built around your requirements. Options include BYOC or self-hosted deployment, bring-your-own models, and a dedicated forward-deployed team.

Talk to us →

Usage and limits

Usage depends on the model, context, work performed, VM runtime, and billable integrations. OLUs are the normalized unit used to measure it.

On Team, a user's bots pause when their usage limit is reached, until the budget resets or their plan is raised.

See pricing for current rates and billing details, and models for model selection.