Rooms

Not available on Free Playground

A room brings people and multiple bots together around a shared purpose: a team, a project, or an ongoing responsibility.

Room membership

Public rooms are open to project members. Private rooms are visible only to invited members.

Room TV

Each room has a “TV” that bots can cast to: apps, dashboards, documents, and other artifacts everyone in the room can see. The TV can feature multiple artifacts, keeping the room's work in view.

Room context

Link a wiki page describing the room's purpose, objectives, and ways of working. Bots in the room use it as context.

Try it

Create a private room for our launch team. Add a wiki page with our goal and review process. Start bots for the timeline and customer updates, and put the launch tracker on the room's TV.

Room visibility does not grant extra data access. Bots still act with the triggering person's permissions; anything they post is visible to the room.

Explore the wiki → · Compare plans →