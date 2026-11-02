First Impressions with Fewer Handoffs: AI-Powered Onboarding with PromptQL

How a lean HR team cut 60+ manual steps in their onboarding process

At a global consumer brand, every new hire meant a 60-step checklist, information scattered across emails and SharePoint, and handoffs between HR, managers and IT. The team knew how to make day one feel effortless. It just wasn’t effortless for HR.

The team brought in PromptQL to help carry that work. By connecting it to their existing tools and teaching it their onboarding process, they gave AI the instructions and access to do more than suggest next steps. It can prepare welcome messages, update the hire list and create IT requests using the new hire’s details.

For HR, that means less copying information between systems and less starting from scratch with each hire. The team still makes the decisions and gives people a personal welcome. It just has a helpful AI teammate working alongside them.

HR was guiding more than new hires

Onboarding was only one part of the team’s job, and an unfilled HR operations role had left them short-handed. They had a detailed spreadsheet, but organizing the work wasn’t the same as getting it done. Every row meant time spent on manual tasks across several systems: finding documents, sending emails, updating records and chasing replies. As one team member put it, “we know what it costs us on the other side.”

Hiring managers needed guidance, too. They didn’t go through the process every day, so HR had to explain what was needed, chase missing details and remind people what came next. A consistent welcome depended on HR keeping everyone on track.

PromptQL gives AI both the instructions and the tools to help get onboarding done. HR captures its process in a shared wiki: who handles each step, which templates to use and what changes by location or hire type. Connected to Outlook, SharePoint and the IT help desk, PromptQL can apply those instructions to a new hire’s details, pull the right materials, draft messages and create IT requests. HR doesn’t have to gather and copy everything by hand.

And it’s not just HR working with AI alone. HR, hiring managers and IT can join the same conversation with a PromptQL bot. A manager can add the access a hire needs, IT can clarify a requirement, and HR can review the work without relaying every message. Shared context means they aren’t starting from scratch at each handoff. People supply the decisions, AI helps carry them out, and less of the coordination falls back on HR.

Onboarding the Onboarders

So how do you teach AI what your team knows? Start with what you already have. The team had a process, so getting started meant connecting its tools and sharing the checklist and supporting documents. The initial connections and onboarding demo took roughly two to three hours.

From there, they could delegate work in chat using everyday language, much like asking a teammate to step in on a project. And they could refine the process as they went. In one session, HR clarified that the hiring manager needed a calendar invitation for a planning discussion, not just an email. That’s the kind of detail you explain while doing the work, not something you need to anticipate before getting started.

PromptQL turns those conversations into proposed updates to the team’s shared knowledge. HR reviews and approves them right there, rather than stopping to write a separate process document. The next time someone asks for help with onboarding, that guidance is available for the AI to use. Teaching isn’t a separate project. It happens as the team delegates, corrects and gets work done.

That flexibility stood out in a working session: “I can see how we can ask PromptQL to do things differently and just add to that.”

HR still handles the people part

Having a laptop and a full calendar doesn’t mean a new hire feels settled. Someone still needs to make introductions, explain the unwritten rules and check in after the first-day excitement wears off. That’s work HR wants to do, not squeeze in between reminder emails.

PromptQL helps with the preparation and follow-through so HR can give those moments more attention. People still make the decisions: who would be a good buddy, what support someone needs and when the usual process needs a personal touch. AI can help carry out those decisions without making every small task another thing for HR to chase.

And helping with onboarding doesn’t mean moving every employee record into AI. Sensitive information stays in its existing systems. The goal is help with the work around a new hire, not to automate the relationship with them.

Another way HR is putting AI to work

Onboarding is just the start. See how Cisco’s People & Communities team uses PromptQL to answer workforce questions.

You do the onboarding. Let us onboard you.

Bring us one task you’re tired of doing by hand. Book a demo, and we’ll help you get started.